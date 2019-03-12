Associated Press

Russell Westbrook has profanity-laced confrontation with Jazz fan

By Kurt Helin
Ask players where the nastiest insults are yelled at them, where fans cross the line, and Salt Lake City often tops the list.

That may have been the case Monday night, when Russell Westbrook got into it with Jazz fans, yelling profanity at them. What came first was the video of Westbrook dropping F-bombs and cursing at the Utah fans. (Note: This video has profanity and is not safe for work or those offended by such language.)

Woodyard said five Jazz fans were handed warning cards saying their language and behavior violated the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, however, they were allowed to return to their seats.

Westbrook explained his side of it after the game, again a video not suitable for school, work, or those easily offended.

“How it started was, a young man and his wife in the stands told me ‘to get down on my knees like you used to.’ To me, that’s just completely disrespectful, to me, I think it’s racial, and I think it’s inappropriate.”

The fan, of course, tells a different story.

Westbrook likely will get a fine for this.

Whatever happened in this case, it’s an issue around the league, fans crossing the line with comments looking to get a reaction or rise from players. Sometimes security in the arena is on it and the fan is removed, but not every time. If the fan said what Westbrook claims he did, then Westbrook had every right to go back at them hard.

The Thunder got the win, 98-89, to sweep the season series from Utah.

Bradley Beal’s late surge lifts Wizards to 121-115 win over Kings

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 27 points after halftime, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 121-115 on Monday night despite twice giving back double-digit leads.

Beal added nine rebounds and nine assists on the night.

With the win, the 11th-place Wizards moved within 3 1/2 games of the eighth Eastern Conference playoff spot currently held by idle Miami.

Jabari Parker added 18 points off the bench and Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Washington began a five-game homestand.

De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points for the Kings, who started Monday four games back of three teams tied for the last three Western Conference playoff spots.

Reserve Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost six straight in Washington dating back to 2013.

After erasing all of the Wizards’ 14-point, first-half lead by the break, the Kings did the same to the Wizards’ 12-point edge in the second.

Buddy Hield‘s transition layup gave Sacramento its first lead after halftime with 3:41 to play, capping a 6-0 spurt and making it 112-111.

Jeff Green and Beal each hit a pair of free throws to answer before Beal followed with a tough contested layup to stretch it to 118-112 with 51 seconds left.

The Kings hit just one of their last seven shots after Hield’s layup.

 

Raptors Serge Ibaka throws punches at Marquese Chriss in NBA fight

Getty Images
By Kurt Helin
Serge Ibaka was suspended for one game two seasons ago after throwing punches at Robin Lopez. Last season he was suspended for a game for throwing punches at James Johnson.

Ibaka is going to miss more than one game for this — there’s a pattern and the league is going to come down hard.

With one second to go in the third quarter Monday night, the Raptors tried a length of the court pass to Ibaka, who was being defended by Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss. It appears Ibaka hooks Chriss, Ibaka goes to the ground, Chris appears to have said something, and Ibaka gets up and goes hard at Chriss, grabbing him by the neck and throwing punches.

Ibaka and Chriss were both ejected.

Watch the replay and it appears Chriss was just defending himself, the league should go light on him.

After this incident, the Raptors came apart as a team and lost 126-101. To add injury to insult, Kyle Lowry turned his ankle late in the game.

Steve Kerr jokes he said ‘I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach’

Getty Images
By Kurt Helin
What exactly did Steve Kerr say in this clip, caught by cameras heading into a timeout late in the Warriors ugly loss to the Suns Sunday? Because it sure looks like he says “I’m so f****** tired of Draymond’s s***.”

Kerr joked that’s not what he said at all.

What had Kerr so ticked off that he was dropping F-bombs? Sources told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area Kerr was frustrated how Green and other Warriors were more focused on barking at the referees than playing. Kerr hinted at that in his comments, although he would not say directly what he was talking about.

The Warriors players going at officials is a sign of the lack of focus they had against Phoenix — the exact opposite of what the same roster brought against Denver two nights earlier. We all know what the Warriors are capable of, Kerr is just frustrated this late in the season he cannot coax it out of them more often. You can’t blame him.

Mark Cuban: Elite basketball players ‘crazy’ to choose college over G-League

Getty Images
By Kurt Helin
When the NBA announced a program for elite prospects where they could bypass college and jump straight into the G-League with a salary of $125,000, it was mostly met by indifference by agents. The deal is only available to a select group — players teams considered consensus candidates for the draft if there were no one-and-done rule — and players such as Kevin Durant and Emanuel Mudiay said they would not have taken it.

Mark Cuban stuck up for the plan and cited marketing, speaking to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

“If you’re a strong enough brand and a good enough basketball player, you’re crazy I think if you don’t take the [$125,000 salary] in the NBA G-League (because) they can also do their own marketing deals. They’re not constrained by the NBA players association….

“Pick a very popular player that has a couple of million Instagram followers,” Cuban said. “You can go right to the G-League and probably sign a multi-million shoe deal. Why wouldn’t you do that instead of going to college? Because you’re going to play against better players. You don’t have the ridiculous NCAA  rules that say you can only practice X number of hours against your teammates. You can only spend so much time with your coaches. You can’t earn any extra money.”

I don’t see it that way, and let’s use Zion Williamson as the example. The shoe deal Williamson will sign this coming summer will dwarf what he could have signed a year ago out of high school, and a season at Duke — where he was a force of nature — is the main reason why.

Williamson was well known within basketball circles before he got to Duke, his dunks got YouTube hits and Instagram followers, but he was not the consensus No. 1 pick nor a cultural phenomenon yet. He was a highly rated, interesting prospect. He was not on SportsCenter, he was not growing his brand with casual sports fans, he was famous within a niche. No longer. He is incredibly marketable now to a much broader swath of fans.

Would Williamson’s popularity have grown the same way if he played in Fort Wayne or Austin, or Maine? Or even Long Island or the South Bay of Los Angeles? No. Duke is on national television all the time, the G-League is not. That still matters. Plus Williamson might not have looked as good against physically superior players in the G-League — men competing for paychecks, not boys — as he has at Duke. Might that have made Williamson a better player? Likely so. But not more marketable.

I have yet to hear anyone leaning toward the NBA’s G-League offer. By 2022 it will all be moot anyway as guys like Williamson will just head straight to the NBA.