Report: Magic Johnson’s comments after not trading for Anthony Davis sapped Lakers’ morale

LeBron James openly said he wants to play with Anthony Davis. The Lakers negotiated with the Pelicans through the media. Los Angeles reportedly offered most of its roster – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley – in various proposals.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Those talks sapped morale, sources say. Ditto for Magic Johnson’s post-deadline lecture about treating the Lakers’ young players “like babies.”

The Lakers can blame everyone else. They’re responsible for the fallout in Los Angeles of not trading for Davis (though maybe New Orleans would like some credit).

Pursuing Davis was always likely to cause some hurt feelings. Players don’t want to be just dangled in trade talks. Some downside was worth the opportunity to get an elite player like Davis.

But the Lakers mismanaged the situation into being worse than it had to be. Johnson’s post-deadline comments about the untraded Lakers were odd enough at face value. Now, we learn they were also damaging.

Johnson on Feb. 9, via Larry Lage of the Associated Press

“It’s a part of business, it’s a part of being a professional athlete,” he said Saturday. “I’m going to hug ’em and tell them that we got to come together and our goal is still in reach, which is to make the playoffs.”

Johnson on Feb. 10, via ESPN:

I’m not that guy. I’m not the guy who, “Ohhhh, I’m going to hold. I’m going to go up and hug guys.” I’m not that dude.

Quit making this about thinking these guys are babies, because that’s what you’re treating them like. They’re professionals. All of them. And this is how this league works. They know it. I know it. That’s how it goes.

I wouldn’t want my boss trying to trade me then publicly saying he’ll hug me then going on about how he won’t hug me. None of that is inspiring.

The good news for Johnson: He’ll have a chance to do better this offseason.

Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Knicks: ‘You ain’t tough enough to play in New York’

The New York Knicks could be slated to grab several top players this offseason. Rumors have swirled about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining the Knicks when they are free agents this summer. Meanwhile, there’s also been some talk about Anthony Davis being traded to Manhattan.

Although this is just chatter at this moment, Durant and Irving were seen talking together earlier this year and it seems like some sort of odd inevitability that both players will want to leave their respective teams in the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But maybe I’m reading too much into their body language?

Or their quotes?

Or their general demeanor?

Or the myriad rumors from well-sourced journalists?

Hard to say.

In any case, people are starting to weigh in on a potential super team forming in New York. Veteran NBA takester Charles Barkley decided to give his take on the subject this week, and it wasn’t a positive one.

Via Twitter:

Barkley could be right here. Both Irving and Durant seem to be pretty moody guys in excellent situations. Neither have made the best of their respective locations.

Irving has been pithy and short with the media all season, even going so far as to talk about how he didn’t ever want to be famous. It was an odd look for a guy who made a feature-length Pepsi commercial just last year.

Durant of course plays with the best team in the NBA, and in the best basketball situation for him that any of us can see. How he isn’t happy, and why he wants to move is sort of a head-scratcher.

For the amount of players who think they deserve their own team, Durant is at least one of those guys. But he hasn’t wanted to be the lead dog thus far, and Golden State has suited him well. Perhaps that’s changed.

Either way, the Knicks are under constant scrutiny. The team is a mess, and the owner is a disaster. It’s sort of difficult to understand how New York would challenge for an Eastern Conference title even with Irving and Durant. Other teams in the conference are better run and have deeper rosters.

If things were to get rough in New York — and it seems like it would early on — could Irving and Durant stand up to the pressure? If anything it would give us great content to talk about here on PBT.

Knicks owner James Dolan: “I am not selling the team and I am not quitting”

Knicks owner James Dolan got a round of bad press for banning a fan from Madison Square Garden after said fan yelled “sell the team” to Dolan as he was walking off the court after another loss. Dolan came off looking like a thin-skinned bully and even a state senator got in on the act questioning the tax breaks Madison Square Garden receives.

Dolan decided to get some good press by going on “The Michael Kay Show” on 1050 ESPN New York on Tuesday and… you can decide for yourself if what he said is actually good press.

Dolan questioned the sources of the Ringers’ Bill Simmons — who reported Dolan is listening to offers — saying he must have gotten it from teams trying to undercut the Knicks in free agency.

Dolan said multiple times he expects the team will do very well in free agency this summer.

As for the fan Dolan kicked out of the arena, he said he planned to bring him back and schmooze him but said evidence showed a pre-meditated confrontation — Dolan said he was “ambushed” — with the intent of making a video to sell to TMZ (which broke the story). Dolan said after that the guy was banned for life.

Dolan also talked about banning the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy from recent press events, saying he was one of the members of the media actively rooting for the team to fail. Dolan goes on to show flashes of his narcissism in the interview, confusing fans (or media members) not liking him with wanting the team to fail. He seems unable to separate the concepts.

Toronto’s Serge Ibaka suspended three games for throwing punches at Marquese Chriss

Toronto’s Serge Ibaka has a history — he’s been suspended the past two seasons for throwing punches at players.

When he did it again Tuesday night — grabbing Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss by the neck, ramming him into the stanchion, then throwing punches after a few words were exchanged — you knew the league was going to come down hard.

It did — Ibaka has been suspended three games without pay for the incident, meaning his outburst will cost him nearly half a million dollars.

Chriss was suspended for one game. He threw a punch, so by the letter of the NBA rule book that is a suspension, but what exactly was he supposed to do in that situation?

Without Ibaka, Marc Gasol will start at center for the Raptors.

Ibaka was suspended for one game two seasons ago after throwing punches at Robin Lopez. Last season he was suspended for a game for throwing punches at James Johnson. The Chriss incident makes it three seasons in a row. After that hit to the pocketbook, he may pause before making it four.

Fan in Westbrook incident banned from Jazz arena; Donovan Mitchell makes statement

During last season, I reached out and asked a couple NBA league officials about the seeming growing volume and line-crossing nature of things being yelled at players on the court, and how the league is quick to punish players who come back at fans but the gate doesn’t really swing both ways. The response was along the line of “you don’t know how many people do get thrown out” but that it wasn’t that big an issue.

It is now — Russell Westbrook yelled profanity at a Jazz fan and his wife after their comments that completely crossed the line. The incident went viral and became the talk of the sports world.

The Utah Jazz organization was swift to act, investigating the matter and deciding to ban the fan from the arena for life. Here is a statement from the Jazz:

The Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Group announced today a permanent ban of the fan who engaged in the inappropriate interaction with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook last night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The ban is effective immediately and includes all arena events.

The organization conducted an investigation through video review and eyewitness accounts. The ban is based on excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct. The Utah Jazz will not tolerate fans who act inappropriately. There is no place in our game for personal attacks or disrespect.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.”

The league also fined Russell Westbrook $25,000 for sticking up for himself “directing profanity and threatening language to a fan.” Of course, if Westbrook hadn’t gone back at the fan then said fan would have gotten off with a warning and this entire incident would have been ignored (or swept under the rug, if you prefer). Just like happens most of the time fans cross the lines with players around the league.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell — the face and future of the franchise — stepped forward with this wise statement.

Players’ union Executive Director Michelle Roberts came down on the league to step up enforcement.

She’s right. There is no consistency on this issue and, as of last year, the league office didn’t seem terribly concerned about it. Throwing fans out of the building is a decision made by arena security, and in some buildings the bar is much higher and things have to progress much farther than others. These are paying fans yelling at the opponent, and that has some security staff giving fans a lot of leeway. There need to be better guidelines and those need to be enforced consistently across the league. If a fan wants to taunt a player after an airball or because of something on the court, fine (Pacers fans have been very creative lately), but comments about wives and children, and racist comments, should not be tolerated.

Jazz players, by and large, have said they felt accepted and welcomed in predominately white Salt Lake City (75 percent white and two percent black in the last census). However, ask visiting players what city they hear the most — and most virulent — trash talk during a game and Utah is always near the top of the list.

This is not just an NBA thing — hate speech and hate crimes have been on the rise nationally. While this may be reflected in NBA arenas, the league has to do more to squelch it. Whether it’s Salt Lake City or Memphis or Portland or Miami, there needs to be guidelines and fans who cross the line should be tossed the same way players who cross the line should be ejected and fined.