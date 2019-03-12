Kobe Bryant once learned a Bosnian swear word just to mess with Jusuf Nurkic (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Jusuf Nurkic is having a breakout season for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bosnian big man has put up impressive numbers in his second full season in Portland, and he’s been a vital part of their team as coach Terry Stotts has chosen to run the offense through Nurkic at the high post for much of the season.

The Blazers have an important matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and with the team in LA it was Nurkic’s chance to be on SportsCenter with Oregonian Neil Everett.

During a segment on the popular news show, Nurkic told Everett that Kobe Bryant once swore at him in Bosnian. Bryant was famously über competitive, and so it’s no surprise he learned a couple of Eastern European words to lob at the Bosnian Beast.

He’s shooting the free throws (Kobe), and I’m out there like: “Nobody can even touch him, how is that possible?” Whole night he was shooting free throws.

He actually said a word in my language. I’m I was like, “I didn’t really hear right. He can’t speak my language!”

Then we go back and forward, and he goes again to [shoot] free throws. And he repeats that! It was [a] curse word! I was like, “I’m pretty sure he said that!”

After a couple years in the league, he was preparing himself and he plays against some teams he will try to learn a little bit about every player he plays.

The legend of Kobe Bryant has overtaken his actual on-court play and success. But the stories about how Kobe was a flat out monster when it came to trying to gain a competitive edge all feel pretty spot-on.

Jazz fan who yelled at Russell Westbrook is filing a lawsuit

By Dane DelgadoMar 12, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
You shouldn’t be yelling at NBA players just because you are sitting in near the court. But some folks spend their money in order to feel better about themselves and blow off some steam. Perhaps cognitive behavioral therapy would be a better use of that cash?

In either case, the fan who was yelling at Russell Westbrook on Monday night has been permanently banned from all Utah Jazz games. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has said that he felt the comments made by Shane Keisel were racially-charged.

Now it appears that Keisel will be filing a lawsuit against Westbrook.

According to KSL 5 in Salt Lake City, the disruptive fan will take legal action against Westbrook for threatening him and his wife.

Keisel said there were no racial remarks made from him or anyone around him. He said he’s filing a lawsuit against Russell Westbrook, and he’s has been advised to shut down his social media accounts.

“I don’t care,” he said. “He can threaten me all he wants. I was the one talking to him … but don’t threaten a woman. She’s 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, man. Never said a word to him.”

Keisel said he and his family have been receiving death threats, and the picture painted of him is wrong.

The Jazz have investigated the incident and concluded that Westbrook’s account of what happened between him and Keisel is correct, and that the conversation between them did not start off as playful banter.

Who knows if this lawsuit will come to anything. It seems that frivolous to spend your own money on something that has already been disputed by several witnesses, but apparently Keisel doesn’t have a lot of regard for his own wallet.

Don’t yell at NBA players, guys.

Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Knicks: ‘You ain’t tough enough to play in New York’

By Dane DelgadoMar 12, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The New York Knicks could be slated to grab several top players this offseason. Rumors have swirled about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining the Knicks when they are free agents this summer. Meanwhile, there’s also been some talk about Anthony Davis being traded to Manhattan.

Although this is just chatter at this moment, Durant and Irving were seen talking together earlier this year and it seems like some sort of odd inevitability that both players will want to leave their respective teams in the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But maybe I’m reading too much into their body language?

Or their quotes?

Or their general demeanor?

Or the myriad rumors from well-sourced journalists?

Hard to say.

In any case, people are starting to weigh in on a potential super team forming in New York. Veteran NBA takester Charles Barkley decided to give his take on the subject this week, and it wasn’t a positive one.

Barkley could be right here. Both Irving and Durant seem to be pretty moody guys in excellent situations. Neither have made the best of their respective locations.

Irving has been pithy and short with the media all season, even going so far as to talk about how he didn’t ever want to be famous. It was an odd look for a guy who made a feature-length Pepsi commercial just last year.

Durant of course plays with the best team in the NBA, and in the best basketball situation for him that any of us can see. How he isn’t happy, and why he wants to move is sort of a head-scratcher.

For the amount of players who think they deserve their own team, Durant is at least one of those guys. But he hasn’t wanted to be the lead dog thus far, and Golden State has suited him well. Perhaps that’s changed.

Either way, the Knicks are under constant scrutiny. The team is a mess, and the owner is a disaster. It’s sort of difficult to understand how New York would challenge for an Eastern Conference title even with Irving and Durant. Other teams in the conference are better run and have deeper rosters.

If things were to get rough in New York — and it seems like it would early on — could Irving and Durant stand up to the pressure? If anything it would give us great content to talk about here on PBT.

Report: Magic Johnson’s comments after not trading for Anthony Davis sapped Lakers’ morale

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
LeBron James openly said he wants to play with Anthony Davis. The Lakers negotiated with the Pelicans through the media. Los Angeles reportedly offered most of its roster – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley – in various proposals.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Those talks sapped morale, sources say. Ditto for Magic Johnson’s post-deadline lecture about treating the Lakers’ young players “like babies.”

The Lakers can blame everyone else. They’re responsible for the fallout in Los Angeles of not trading for Davis (though maybe New Orleans would like some credit).

Pursuing Davis was always likely to cause some hurt feelings. Players don’t want to be just dangled in trade talks. Some downside was worth the opportunity to get an elite player like Davis.

But the Lakers mismanaged the situation into being worse than it had to be. Johnson’s post-deadline comments about the untraded Lakers were odd enough at face value. Now, we learn they were also damaging.

Johnson on Feb. 9, via Larry Lage of the Associated Press

“It’s a part of business, it’s a part of being a professional athlete,” he said Saturday. “I’m going to hug ’em and tell them that we got to come together and our goal is still in reach, which is to make the playoffs.”

Johnson on Feb. 10, via ESPN:

I’m not that guy. I’m not the guy who, “Ohhhh, I’m going to hold. I’m going to go up and hug guys.” I’m not that dude.

Quit making this about thinking these guys are babies, because that’s what you’re treating them like. They’re professionals. All of them. And this is how this league works. They know it. I know it. That’s how it goes.

I wouldn’t want my boss trying to trade me then publicly saying he’ll hug me then going on about how he won’t hug me. None of that is inspiring.

The good news for Johnson: He’ll have a chance to do better this offseason.

Knicks owner James Dolan: “I am not selling the team and I am not quitting”

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Knicks owner James Dolan got a round of bad press for banning a fan from Madison Square Garden after said fan yelled “sell the team” to Dolan as he was walking off the court after another loss. Dolan came off looking like a thin-skinned bully and even a state senator got in on the act questioning the tax breaks Madison Square Garden receives.

Dolan decided to get some good press by going on “The Michael Kay Show” on 1050 ESPN New York on Tuesday and… you can decide for yourself if what he said is actually good press.

Dolan questioned the sources of the Ringers’ Bill Simmons — who reported Dolan is listening to offers — saying he must have gotten it from teams trying to undercut the Knicks in free agency.

Dolan said multiple times he expects the team will do very well in free agency this summer.

As for the fan Dolan kicked out of the arena, he said he planned to bring him back and schmooze him but said evidence showed a pre-meditated confrontation — Dolan said he was “ambushed” — with the intent of making a video to sell to TMZ (which broke the story). Dolan said after that the guy was banned for life.

Dolan also talked about banning the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy from recent press events, saying he was one of the members of the media actively rooting for the team to fail. Dolan goes on to show flashes of his narcissism in the interview, confusing fans (or media members) not liking him with wanting the team to fail. He seems unable to separate the concepts.