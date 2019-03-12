Getty Images

Knicks owner James Dolan: “I am not selling the team and I am not quitting”

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Knicks owner James Dolan got a round of bad press for banning a fan from Madison Square Garden after said fan yelled “sell the team” to Dolan as he was walking off the court after another loss. Dolan came off looking like a thin-skinned bully and even a state senator got in on the act questioning the tax breaks Madison Square Garden receives.

Dolan decided to get some good press by going on “The Michael Kay Show” on 1050 ESPN New York on Tuesday and… you can decide for yourself if what he said is actually good press.

Dolan questioned the sources of the Ringers’ Bill Simmons — who reported Dolan is listening to offers — saying he must have gotten it from teams trying to undercut the Knicks in free agency.

Dolan said multiple times he expects the team will do very well in free agency this summer.

As for the fan Dolan kicked out of the arena, he said he planned to bring him back and schmooze him but said evidence showed a pre-meditated confrontation — Dolan said he was “ambushed” — with the intent of making a video to sell to TMZ (which broke the story). Dolan said after that the guy was banned for life.

Dolan also talked about banning the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy from recent press events, saying he was one of the members of the media actively rooting for the team to fail. Dolan goes on to show flashes of his narcissism in the interview, confusing fans (or media members) not liking him with wanting the team to fail. He seems unable to separate the concepts.

Toronto’s Serge Ibaka suspended three games for throwing punches at Marquese Chriss

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Toronto’s Serge Ibaka has a history — he’s been suspended the past two seasons for throwing punches at players.

When he did it again Tuesday night — grabbing Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss by the neck, ramming him into the stanchion, then throwing punches after a few words were exchanged — you knew the league was going to come down hard.

It did — Ibaka has been suspended three games without pay for the incident, meaning his outburst will cost him nearly half a million dollars.

Chriss was suspended for one game. He threw a punch, so by the letter of the NBA rule book that is a suspension, but what exactly was he supposed to do in that situation?

Without Ibaka, Marc Gasol will start at center for the Raptors.

Ibaka was suspended for one game two seasons ago after throwing punches at Robin Lopez. Last season he was suspended for a game for throwing punches at James Johnson. The Chriss incident makes it three seasons in a row. After that hit to the pocketbook, he may pause before making it four.

Fan in Westbrook incident banned from Jazz arena; Donovan Mitchell makes statement

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
During last season, I reached out and asked a couple NBA league officials about the seeming growing volume and line-crossing nature of things being yelled at players on the court, and how the league is quick to punish players who come back at fans but the gate doesn’t really swing both ways. The response was along the line of “you don’t know how many people do get thrown out” but that it wasn’t that big an issue.

It is now — Russell Westbrook yelled profanity at a Jazz fan and his wife after their comments that completely crossed the line. The incident went viral and became the talk of the sports world.

The Utah Jazz organization was swift to act, investigating the matter and deciding to ban the fan from the arena for life. Here is a statement from the Jazz:

The Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Group announced today a permanent ban of the fan who engaged in the inappropriate interaction with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook last night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The ban is effective immediately and includes all arena events.

The organization conducted an investigation through video review and eyewitness accounts. The ban is based on excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct. The Utah Jazz will not tolerate fans who act inappropriately. There is no place in our game for personal attacks or disrespect.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.”

The league also fined Russell Westbrook $25,000 for sticking up for himself “directing profanity and threatening language to a fan.” Of course, if Westbrook hadn’t gone back at the fan then said fan would have gotten off with a warning and this entire incident would have been ignored (or swept under the rug, if you prefer). Just like happens most of the time fans cross the lines with players around the league.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell — the face and future of the franchise — stepped forward with this wise statement.

Players’ union Executive Director Michelle Roberts came down on the league to step up enforcement.

She’s right. There is no consistency on this issue and, as of last year, the league office didn’t seem terribly concerned about it. Throwing fans out of the building is a decision made by arena security, and in some buildings the bar is much higher and things have to progress much farther than others. These are paying fans yelling at the opponent, and that has some security staff giving fans a lot of leeway. There need to be better guidelines and those need to be enforced consistently across the league. If a fan wants to taunt a player after an airball or because of something on the court, fine (Pacers fans have been very creative lately), but comments about wives and children, and racist comments, should not be tolerated.

Jazz players, by and large, have said they felt accepted and welcomed in predominately white Salt Lake City (75 percent white and two percent black in the last census). However, ask visiting players what city they hear the most — and most virulent — trash talk during a game and Utah is always near the top of the list.

This is not just an NBA thing — hate speech and hate crimes have been on the rise nationally. While this may be reflected in NBA arenas, the league has to do more to squelch it. Whether it’s Salt Lake City or Memphis or Portland or Miami, there needs to be guidelines and fans who cross the line should be tossed the same way players who cross the line should be ejected and fined.

Rumor: Kemba Walker likely to leave the Hornets in free agency

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker has never had an All-Star teammate. He has made the playoffs only twice and never won a series. At 30-37, the Hornets are unlikely to reach the postseason this year.

If Walker wants to bolt Charlotte, he’ll have a chance in unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

At this point, based on scuttlebutt around the league but without direct clarity from his side, it feels like he’s more likely to leave than stay.

This could be based on pertinent info. Players and their agents talk and send out feelers. Perhaps, Walker has tipped his hand.

But this could also be about wishful thinking and/or generalizing.

Most of the top 2019 free agents have been linked to a specific team or two:

If Kemba Walker isn’t returning to the Hornets, his free agency seems wide open. Many teams could see Walker as attainable. At least, they hope.

Charlotte’s struggles to build a winner around Walker would cause many players to leave. It’s easy to typecast Walker into that path.

But Walker also said he’d be “devastated” if the Hornets traded him last season. He has played for only them and could wind up the greatest player in franchise history (if he isn’t already). I believe he has a genuine affinity for Charlotte.

He also wants to win, and he’ll have a hard time doing that with the Hornets. Leaving in free agency is the quickest path to a better team.

I don’t know how Walker will balance competing priorities. I’m not sure he knows.

But the possibility Amick’s sources have insight into Walker’s thinking is what makes this intriguing.

Report: Serge Ibaka’s attack followed Marquese Chriss saying something like ‘Quit that s—’

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got tangled during the Cavaliers’ win over the Raptors last night. Ibaka fell to the floor. It seemed like a rather innocuous moment.

Then, Ibaka got up and charged Chriss, fists flying.

Ibaka said it was because of something Chriss said, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. But what could Chriss have said to provoke that?

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

According to four Cavs sources and one with the Raptors — none of them named Chriss or Ibaka — Chriss said something very close to “quit that [s—].” It could have been an accusation of flopping, or, as one Cav suggested, Chriss didn’t like Ibaka grabbing his jersey.

That sounds more believable than the Cavaliers’ theory, that Ibaka was triggered by losing to them again.

But “quit that [s—]”? That’s such an inoffensive phrase.

Maybe there’s more to this. Or maybe Ibaka was just running that hot.

He has before.