Jazz fan who yelled at Russell Westbrook is filing a lawsuit

You shouldn’t be yelling at NBA players just because you are sitting in near the court. But some folks spend their money in order to feel better about themselves and blow off some steam. Perhaps cognitive behavioral therapy would be a better use of that cash?

In either case, the fan who was yelling at Russell Westbrook on Monday night has been permanently banned from all Utah Jazz games. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has said that he felt the comments made by Shane Keisel were racially-charged.

Now it appears that Keisel will be filing a lawsuit against Westbrook.

According to KSL 5 in Salt Lake City, the disruptive fan will take legal action against Westbrook for threatening him and his wife.

Via KSL 5:

Keisel said there were no racial remarks made from him or anyone around him. He said he’s filing a lawsuit against Russell Westbrook, and he’s has been advised to shut down his social media accounts. “I don’t care,” he said. “He can threaten me all he wants. I was the one talking to him … but don’t threaten a woman. She’s 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, man. Never said a word to him.” Keisel said he and his family have been receiving death threats, and the picture painted of him is wrong.

The Jazz have investigated the incident and concluded that Westbrook’s account of what happened between him and Keisel is correct, and that the conversation between them did not start off as playful banter.

Who knows if this lawsuit will come to anything. It seems that frivolous to spend your own money on something that has already been disputed by several witnesses, but apparently Keisel doesn’t have a lot of regard for his own wallet.

Don’t yell at NBA players, guys.