Fan in Westbrook incident banned from Jazz arena; Donovan Mitchell makes statement

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
During last season, I reached out and asked a couple NBA league officials about the seeming growing volume and line-crossing nature of things being yelled at players on the court, and how the league is quick to punish players who come back at fans but the gate doesn’t really swing both ways. The response was along the line of “you don’t know how many people do get thrown out” but that it wasn’t that big an issue.

It is now — Russell Westbrook yelled profanity at a Jazz fan and his wife after their comments that completely crossed the line. The incident went viral and became the talk of the sports world.

The Utah Jazz organization was swift to act, investigating the matter and deciding to ban the fan from the arena for life. Here is a statement from the Jazz:

The Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Group announced today a permanent ban of the fan who engaged in the inappropriate interaction with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook last night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The ban is effective immediately and includes all arena events.

The organization conducted an investigation through video review and eyewitness accounts. The ban is based on excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct. The Utah Jazz will not tolerate fans who act inappropriately. There is no place in our game for personal attacks or disrespect.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz. “Offensive and abusive behavior does not reflect the values of the Miller family, our organization and the community. We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward.”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell — the face and future of the franchise — stepped forward with this wise statement.

Players’ union Executive Director Michelle Roberts came down on the league to step up enforcement.

She’s right. There is no consistency on this issue and, as of last year, the league office didn’t seem terribly concerned about it. Throwing fans out of the building is a decision made by arena security, and in some buildings the bar is much higher and things have to progress much farther than others. These are paying fans yelling at the opponent, and that has some security staff giving fans a lot of leeway. There need to be better guidelines and those need to be enforced consistently across the league. If a fan wants to taunt a player after an airball or because of something on the court, fine (Pacers fans have been very creative lately), but comments about wives and children, and racist comments, should not be tolerated.

Jazz players, by and large, have said they felt accepted and welcomed in predominately white Salt Lake City (75 percent white and two percent black in the last census). However, ask visiting players what city they hear the most — and most virulent — trash talk during a game and Utah is always near the top of the list.

This is not just an NBA thing — hate speech and hate crimes have been on the rise nationally. While this may be reflected in NBA arenas, the league has to do more to squelch it. Whether it’s Salt Lake City or Memphis or Portland or Miami, there needs to be guidelines and fans who cross the line should be tossed the same way players who cross the line should be ejected and fined.

Rumor: Kemba Walker likely to leave the Hornets in free agency

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker has never had an All-Star teammate. He has made the playoffs only twice and never won a series. At 30-37, the Hornets are unlikely to reach the postseason this year.

If Walker wants to bolt Charlotte, he’ll have a chance in unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

At this point, based on scuttlebutt around the league but without direct clarity from his side, it feels like he’s more likely to leave than stay.

This could be based on pertinent info. Players and their agents talk and send out feelers. Perhaps, Walker has tipped his hand.

But this could also be about wishful thinking and/or generalizing.

Most of the top 2019 free agents have been linked to a specific team or two:

If Kemba Walker isn’t returning to the Hornets, his free agency seems wide open. Many teams could see Walker as attainable. At least, they hope.

Charlotte’s struggles to build a winner around Walker would cause many players to leave. It’s easy to typecast Walker into that path.

But Walker also said he’d be “devastated” if the Hornets traded him last season. He has played for only them and could wind up the greatest player in franchise history (if he isn’t already). I believe he has a genuine affinity for Charlotte.

He also wants to win, and he’ll have a hard time doing that with the Hornets. Leaving in free agency is the quickest path to a better team.

I don’t know how Walker will balance competing priorities. I’m not sure he knows.

But the possibility Amick’s sources have insight into Walker’s thinking is what makes this intriguing.

Report: Serge Ibaka’s attack followed Marquese Chriss saying something like ‘Quit that s—’

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss got tangled during the Cavaliers’ win over the Raptors last night. Ibaka fell to the floor. It seemed like a rather innocuous moment.

Then, Ibaka got up and charged Chriss, fists flying.

Ibaka said it was because of something Chriss said, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. But what could Chriss have said to provoke that?

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

According to four Cavs sources and one with the Raptors — none of them named Chriss or Ibaka — Chriss said something very close to “quit that [s—].” It could have been an accusation of flopping, or, as one Cav suggested, Chriss didn’t like Ibaka grabbing his jersey.

That sounds more believable than the Cavaliers’ theory, that Ibaka was triggered by losing to them again.

But “quit that [s—]”? That’s such an inoffensive phrase.

Maybe there’s more to this. Or maybe Ibaka was just running that hot.

He has before.

Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha: ‘I stand 100% with Russell Westbrook’

AP Photo/Chris Nicoll
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook profanely yelled at a fan during the Thunder’s win over the Jazz last night:

The important question: Why?

Westbrook said the fan made inappropriate and personal remarks toward Westbrook. The fan denied it. Westbrook’s teammates, Patrick Patterson and Raymond Felton, backed Westbrook’s account.

Sefolosha on Instagram:

Sefolosha’s perspective is important.

Though he’s a former teammate of Westbrook in Oklahoma City, Sefolosha plays in Utah. It’d be easy for Sefolosha to stay out of this and avoid local backlash.

But what’s right is right.

Sefolosha is all too familiar with problematic power dynamics. New York police officers broke his leg while arresting him for not moving out of the way quickly enough in a chaotic situation two years ago. His then-Hawks teammate Pero Antic, who was also arrested, called it pure racism.

Westbrook has contended Jazz fans have repeatedly gone too far. At this point, they might be emboldened to continue crossing the line.

A player on their team calling for this type of heckling to end will hopefully change behavior in Utah.

Cavaliers explored signing Kevin Durant in 2016

David Maxwell/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
LeBron James explained the difficulties of recruiting players to the Cavaliers: “A lot of people didn’t wanna come to Cleveland.”

But the Cavs still tried, even for Kevin Durant.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

In late June 2016, just days after winning one of the most thrilling and historically significant NBA Finals in history, David Griffin, then the Cleveland Cavaliers’ GM, gathered his staff and gave them a directive: Explore ways to get Kevin Durant.

Everyone knew even getting a meeting was a long shot. They would have to gut most of their roster around LeBron James to acquire Durant. But they had to at least do their due diligence. By then, there was a creeping fear that Durant might really join the Golden State Warriors — fresh off a 73-win season and Finals heartbreak at the expense of James and the Cavs. Everyone understood what that would do to the league’s competitive landscape.

“I don’t believe you can dream big enough in the NBA,” Griffin says now in recalling that meeting. “You have to go through the exercise.”

The difference between the Cavaliers and Warriors, who got Durant: Cleveland got serious in its Durant exploration days before free agency. Golden State planned its pursuit more than a year in advance and, through Draymond Green, recruited Durant for months (and might have gotten him hooked early).

The Warriors also had the luxury of Stephen Curry being on a relative cheap contract extension he signed while dealing with significant ankle injuries. That allowed Golden State to fairly easily clear enough cap space to sign Durant outright.

The Cavs, on the other hand, were capped out. Even trimming the roster to just LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – which would have meant dumping guaranteed salaries for Tristan Thompson, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, Mo Williams and Sasha Kaun – would have left the Cavaliers with less than max cap room for Durant. Getting Durant would have also required moving Irving or Love, maybe in a sign-and-trade.

That would have required the Thunder to agree, no easy task.

And, of course, Durant would have had to agree. Given Durant’s comments about playing with LeBron since, that was highly unlikely. Durant didn’t meet with Cleveland during free agency, though he did meet with the Warriors, Thunder, Clippers, Spurs, Celtics and Heat.

I appreciate Griffin’s ambition. More teams should explore signing star free agents. Too many teams believe they have no chance and don’t enter the chase.

But there’s a major difference in execution.

The Cavaliers almost certainly weren’t getting Durant, regardless. Their odds sunk even lower when they waited so long to figure out how to do it.

Golden State certainly required good fortune to get Durant – Curry’s cheap extension, the right combination of results the prior postseason, the cap spike coming in a year a star free agent was ready to move. But the Warriors maximized their chances by preparing more than a year before Durant’s free agency.

That’s why, as eyerolling as it is, they can call themselves light years ahead.