Suns finally, mercifully, end 18-game losing streak to Warriors

Associated PressMar 11, 2019, 1:09 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Devin Booker scored 13 straight Phoenix points during a decisive fourth-quarter stretch and finished with 37, and the Suns snapped the NBA’s longest active losing streak to one opponent at 18 games by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-111 on Sunday night.

The Suns beat Golden State for the first time since a 107-95 victory on Nov. 9, 2014, and earned their first road win in 20 tries against the Western Conference this season.

Klay Thompson‘s two free throws with 1:04 to go made it 111-108. Andre Iguodala secured a rebound after two missed Suns shots but Stephen Curry missed on a 3 with 23 seconds left. Booker then converted two free throws.

Booker’s jumper with 5:01 to play put the Suns ahead, then he made it 102-98 on a 3-pointer at 4:45. Booker hit a fadeaway at the 4:04 mark then scored on a driving one-handed dunk after Phoenix pushed in transition after Curry’s turnover.

Kevin Durant had 25 points before leaving with a bruised right ankle midway through the fourth on a night his teammates struggled from near and far. The cold-shooting Warriors couldn’t overcome Booker’s late onslaught in losing to lowly Phoenix.

Booker was 13 for 23, made all nine of his free throws and also dished out 11 assists for the Suns in a back-to-back and their fourth win in five games.

Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson were a combined 16 of 42 – 8 of 30 on 3s after a 4-for-22 start – and the Warriors went 10 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Curry started 0 for 5 and missed his initial four 3-point tries before connecting from deep 4:35 before halftime and finished with 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting.

Thompson made his first four shots and appeared poised for another shooting gem to follow up his 39-point, nine 3-pointer performance in Friday’s 122-105 win against Denver. He still scored 28 points, going 10 of 22.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points with four 3s for the Suns, who held a 49-47 rebounding advantage.

Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov knew limiting turnovers would be a key to the Suns staying in the game. They committed just eight but had a three-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Portland.

The Suns played only 21 hours, 30 minutes later with the Daylight Saving Time change.

The Warriors jumped to a 12-3 lead, getting a pair of quick 3s and a baseline drive and dunk from Thompson before a Phoenix timeout at the 7:56 mark. But Golden State’s lead was just 57-56 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker received a technical with 1:27 left in the third out of frustration on a no-call. … F T.J. Warren missed his 19th consecutive game with right ankle soreness. … Phoenix is 6-29 on the road overall.

Warriors: Draymond Green contributed 11 rebounds and eight assists. … Thompson played his 600th career regular-season game – the 11th player in Warriors history to do so. His 102 postseason games are most ever for any Golden State player. … Thompson had six of his team’s 16 turnovers.

PRACTICE FACILITY

On Monday, the Warriors will announce their plans for continuing to utilize the current practice facility in downtown Oakland at team headquarters after the franchise moves its operation across the bay to San Francisco before next season.

Part of it will include expanded opportunities and activities for youth basketball camps and further community outreach.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Jazz on Wednesday night.

Warriors: At Houston on Wednesday night.

Watch Derrick Jones Jr. throw down Blake Griffin-style power dunk (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 11, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Blake Griffin pioneered the art of dunking-while-not-actually-dunking when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin famously “dunked” over then-Oklahoma City Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins during a game in January of 2012 where he didn’t actually grab the rim.

It was the dunk of the year candidate for many that season, and an epic posterization even if Griffin didn’t actually touch the rim. Now, it appears that Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has taken it to the next level.

During a game on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Jones put home one of the best dunks of the 2018-19 NBA season. To some, of course, it might not technically be a dunk.

I’ll let you be the judge.

Via Twitter:

For me? This is still crazy, and it’s still very cool.

Report: Kawhi Leonard doesn’t want to join LeBron on the Lakers

By Dane DelgadoMar 10, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a bit of a tailspin. LeBron James is on a minutes restriction, and they’ve got deeper issues than just what’s happened this season.

Meanwhile the roster in LA has been built with the idea of getting multiple superstars this offseason to help James. That’s not exactly a shoo-in either, particularly after trade talks for Anthony Davis fell apart earlier this year.

Los Angeles has been a rumored landing spot for Toronto Raptors free agent Kawhi Leonard, although reports have said Leonard prefers the Clippers in the past. As the year has ground on up north, it seems the Lakers’ chances at signing Leonard have become increasingly dim.

Speaking on Brian Windhorst’s podcast, ESPN writer Michael C. Wright said that what he’s hearing is that Leonard is not interested in the Lakers.

Via ESPN:

“I do not [think he’s interested in the Lakers]. That’s just what I’ve been told. It’s what I’ve been told going back to last summer. I don’t see that as something that’s happening. I think he goes to the Clippers.”

Toronto doesn’t look like the strongest team in the East, and an NBA Finals run was what most thought could keep him with the Raptors. If Leonard decides to change teams this summer, it seems like the rumor continues to be that he won’t be picking to join LeBron on the Lakers.

Should the Lakers trade LeBron James?

By Dane DelgadoMar 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
LeBron James is now on a minutes restriction for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are poised to miss the playoffs in James’ first year in the Western Conference. The bulk of NBA writers are now backpedaling after unequivocally claiming that James was worth a guaranteed 40 wins, even out West.

Meanwhile, the dysfunction in LA is obvious.

They’re a team run on brand and brand alone, with an underwhelming court product that is not championship-level by any measure. And in the face of LeBron’s brand, the Lakers have immediately let him have the right of way despite their own purported stature in the basketball community. James has come first, and with it has been a series of bad front office moves that, while initially pleasing to LeBron, were obvious mistakes to anyone watching.

Now there’s real rumblings about what can actually be done to fix LA’s problem, particularly as it’s unclear whether stars outside of Anthony Davis really want to join James. Kawhi Leonard apparently does not.

To that end, the most radical suggestion has been to simply trade LeBron.

That was the idea put forth by Jeff Van Gundy this week, who said he felt as though exploration into the idea was necessary. Van Gundy suggested sending James to the Los Angeles Clippers for cap space, which would give the Lakers a better chance at signing Kevin Durant this summer.

Via Twitter:

This could never happen. LA has been waiting for another talent like James to pick them despite their obvious organizational flaws, and now they have their man. Even if hardcore Kobe Bryant fans continue to gripe about James, none of them will be tuning out the purple and gold anytime soon. A hate watch is still eyeballs on the screen, and thus the revenue keeps pouring in for the Lakers.

Los Angeles hasn’t put smart money into the rest of their franchise — front office, trainers, coaching staff — and instead have decided to play favorites with the hiring of Magic Johnson and Bryant’s ex-agent in Rob Pelinka. That they’ve been unable to find success in the first year with James isn’t surprising.

This story is one that plays out over and over again when billionaires in professional sports are left to their own devices. Money and prior success plays into owners’ confirmation bias about themselves, that everything they touch turns to gold and that they’re experts not only in their own field, but in related ones as well. That’s what gives us hirings like Johnson and Pelinka, all while better organizations, with better management, outmaneuver them.

Across the hall is a perfect example of an owner, just as passionate as the one in Lakerland, who has deferred to and hired experts as an investment in his organization.

Steve Ballmer is a billionaire who could have fallen prey to the same kind of hirings. But Ballmer didn’t choose the flashy smiles and championship rings of former players. Instead he hired folks with proven track records and set up the Clippers for both short term and long term success by hiring the right people (Michael Winger and Jerry West) and letting the butterfly effect of those additions play out.

The difference in management between two teams sharing one building makes comparative assessment that much easier. For Ballmer, winning is the only thing to focus on, and the decision-making of the Clippers supports that. That same clarity can’t be seen around Jeanie Buss, the Lakers owner who appears focused on many things outside of the on-court performance.

The Lakers shouldn’t trade LeBron. But they also shouldn’t cater to him in the way they have, either. James is an aging star who will likely continue to miss chunks of time. People think that skill degradation is the natural path of a guy like LeBron. That’s possible. But we’ve also seen players head into their later years while continuing to perform at a high level … for 50 games a season.

James’ aggregate impact could continue to wane, and he already doesn’t want to be the play-making guy. At least on paper, it’s seemed like LeBron has wanted to add help to the Lakers so he doesn’t have to do anything himself. Younger talent like Davis would certainly do that.

But that also means that Los Angeles shouldn’t acquiesce to every whim James has on roster and coaching changes, especially as he’s proven time and time again to be exceptionally poor at choosing both. James’ most successful years came with the Miami Heat, where Pat Riley was an expert at both managing personalities and being too strong a figure to intimidate. James wanted Erik Spoelstra fired in 2010, a move all involved are glad wasn’t made.

Then again, I’m not entirely convinced it’s all about basketball for the Lakers. Buss herself is a brand. We know her face, and her quotes, and her relationship status. She’s at the polar opposite of guys like Peter Holt, who most wouldn’t recognize if they passed him on the streets of San Antonio.

The Lakers, and everything that comes with them, are a brand, and NBA teams are businesses. Purists might scoff at this, but it’s not crazy that ownership could see Los Angeles’ path to success is as a marketing concern and not a basketball operation in the decades to come. While there’s nothing wrong with the Lakers not putting basketball first, or with Buss hiring those she trusts who are close to her, the idea that the team is struggling on the court for reasons outside of those major factors is an argument made in bad faith.

The Lakers don’t need to win games to be a going concern. LA is a branding mecca, and it’s certainly not hurt their footprint to have won fewer than 40 games since 2013. If the on-court product was clearly the top priority, hiring guys like Johnson and Pelinka wouldn’t have been the moves they made. Those, like many other decisions, were more about the appearance of running a team rather than the actual knowledge of running one.

The Lakers are a bad basketball team who, if their main goal is to win games, is run poorly. They’ve got a hole to dig themselves out of, and there’s some tough decisions ahead regarding James. Trading him is patently crazy, either from a basketball or branding perspective. But the pitching of that idea supports the feeling around the league that something real needs to be done to get James back in the playoff conversation, and that LA’s problems run deeper than just this season.

Cody Zeller scored on a weird steal off his own free throw (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 10, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA players rely on officials to keep the flow of the game perhaps more than we realize. On Saturday night, that was apparent after a minor fiasco involving a free-throw attempt.

As the Charlotte Hornets took on the Milwaukee Bucks, Cody Zeller went to the line for a free throw. After his first made charity shot, the Bucks called a timeout.

When the teams returned, officials mistakenly told players there were two free throws left. Zeller missed the next attempt — his second — and this is what happened.

Via Twitter:

The ability of a team to call a timeout in between free throws has always been weird to me. That a team who doesn’t have the ball can call timeout during a player’s free throws makes zero sense.

At least Zeller had the wherewithal to understand it was a live ball.

Milwaukee beat Charlotte, 131-114.