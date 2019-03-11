AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Report: Lakers coaching staff urged Magic Johnson to re-sign Brook Lopez and Julius Randle

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
Lakers president Magic Johnson’s decisions last summer mostly backfired. (LeBron James signing with the Lakers was LeBron’s, not Johnson’s, decision.)

The Lakers let Julius Randle and Brook Lopez walk in free agency then signed Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

Randle is having a solid season for the Pelicans. Lopez is thriving with the Bucks.

Rondo, Stephenson and Beasley have collectively underwhelmed. The Lakers will almost certainly miss the playoffs.

The consequence in Los Angeles: Lakers coach Luke Walton will probably get fired after the season.

But maybe Walton tried to get himself a better roster.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Johnson ignored the pleas of the coaching staff that he retain Brook Lopez and Julius Randle.

Let’s assume this happened. Did the coaching staff have any unheeded roster advice that doesn’t look as good in hindsight? That probably won’t leak to the public. This is selective and self-serving.

NBA coaches generally must earn roster input. Walton hadn’t. The Lakers were bad last season with Walton coaching Lopez and Randle.

Though Randle seemingly made expected progress given his age, Lopez was really unlocked by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. That might not have happened with Walton in Los Angeles.

Nobody deserves more blame for the Lakers’ failures than Johnson, who assembled an ill-fitting roster abound LeBron. Johnson must do better this summer.

But listening more to Walton isn’t the simple answer.

Report: With Gordon Hayward, Celtics players sensitive to Boston fans preferring white star

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
The Celtics have so many talented players.

Yet, they started Gordon Hayward – whose play clearly didn’t merit it – his first 15 games this season.

Boston went just 8-7 during those games. Its main starting lineup – Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford – scored only 91.1 points and got outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions during that span.

Why were the Celtics so invested in Hayward?

Several reasons:

He’s earning $31,214,295 this season and is due $66,887,775 the next two years. He was going to factor significantly into the team’s roster construction, regardless. There was plenty of financial pressure to get Hayward on track.

Hayward suffered a season-ending injury in Boston’s first game last season. He didn’t get healthy until shortly before the season. Hayward reaching full speed was always likely to require a rocky transition into game play at some point.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens coached Hayward at Butler. It always helps to have the coach so personally believe in you.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

And then there’s the element of Boston, Massachusetts. They don’t just want a star. Of course, they’ll take any star that they can get, because their priority is winning. But everybody and their mother knows that particularly when it comes to Boston, if we can have a white superstar, that would be even better. And they view Gordon Hayward as having that kind of potential.

So, all of those things considered, the players recognize this, were aware of this. And ultimately those who were compromised by having to be on a court with Gordon Hayward were sensitive to it.

Not because they don’t like him. Not because he’s not a good guy, because he is a good guy. It’s just that they know he hasn’t fully recovered 100 percent from his injury. So, he’s not the same as he used to be. They know he’s going to be a step slower. They know he’s going to be compromised. I have spoken to people in the league who literally have said, “Look man, no disrespect to Gordon Hayward, nice guy, but he’s really, really compromised right now. He’s not the same guy that he was.” And they said, “We actually kind of feel sorry for him, because he is a nice guy, and we know he’s trying to come back from injury.”

Are there Celtics fans who’d prefer a white star? Yes.

Has that thinking trickled into the team’s actual decision-making? I don’t know.

Are Celtics players sensitive to all of this? Apparently so, according to Smith.

Boston has earned a reputation for its racism. That doesn’t make everyone in Boston racist. That doesn’t make anyone in the Celtics racist. That doesn’t make Boston the only city with racism. But there is a perception, and sometimes perception itself matters.

Discussion of race and the Celtics intensified two years ago, when Boston fans cheered Hayward, who was then visiting with the Jazz. Jae Crowder, who’s black and was the Celtics’ starting small forward at the time, took exception. Did Boston fans support Hayward over Crowder because of race?

Celtics fans also also cheered visiting black players, Kevin Durant the year before and Anthony Davis this season. Durant and Davis are significantly better than Hayward. On the other hand, Durant (2016), Hayward (2017) and Davis (2019) each looked like the best player Boston could realistically acquire each of those summers.

There are no clear motives here. Not every fan cheering for Hayward did so because he’s white. Even the fans who prefer their team has a white star rarely admit it, including to themselves.

But this is where perception matters. If Celtics players believe Hayward gets special consideration because he’s white, whether or not he actually does, that would lead to problems with togetherness, supportiveness, attitude and environment – all issues Boston players have said the team has faced this year.

Kyrie Irving has taken the most blame. His leadership, impending free agency and general attitude have all made waves.

But it doesn’t have to be only one thing. Whatever is happening with Irving, the situation around Hayward could also be causing resentment.

There are plenty of good reasons to lean on Hayward – his contract, his upside as he gets healthier. More than with any other player, the Celtics have played best when Hayward is playing well. It’ll be difficult for Boston to reach its goals without Hayward clicking.

He and the Celtics have played better lately. The micro problem could be solving itself – at least one micro problem.

Like most things, Boston’s issues are likely complex.

Hawks’ John Collins reaches way back for one-handed alley-oop (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. definitely had yesterday’s best finish.

John Collins had the best finish that was definitely a dunk, though.

Props to Kevin Huerter for throwing this pass far enough back for Collins to show off his leaping ability and reach.

Also props to Huerter for scoring 27 points in the Hawks’ win over the Pelicans.

After Knicks owner James Dolan’s latest fan incident, state senator suggests ending property-tax break on MSG

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
Knicks owner James Dolan insinuated he’d ban from Madison Square Garden a fan who told Dolan to sell the team.

Dolan also receives $50 million in annual property-tax breaks on the Garden.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman:

If Dolan weren’t thin-skinned and frequently clashing with fans… those tax breaks would still be a terrible deal for New York.

Madison Square Garden is Dolan’s private stadium. He does run it as he sees fit. The responsibility for maximizing profit should be on him, not subsidized by New York taxpayers.

It shouldn’t have taken Dolan’s latest flareup with a Knicks fan for someone in Albany to see the problem.

Klay Thompson: Warriors looking ahead to playoffs, so they need fans to bring energy now

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
The Warriors lost at home to the lowly Suns last night.

Klay Thompson‘s focus after the game? Golden State fans.

Thompson, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I expect our crowd to be a little more into it,” Thompson said after the game. “Like, I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around in Oracle. The least you can do is stand up when we make a good play.”

“Especially in the beginning, we need that energy, especially this time of year,” Thompson added. “It’s hard to conjure up the energy every single night because you’re looking forward to the playoffs and that run, so expect our fans to bring that from jump.

“It’s like us — you can’t bring it every night, especially this time of year, but still, it helps. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed off that.”

It’s understandable the Warriors – after three titles and another NBA Finals appearance in the last four years – weren’t particularly excited about a March game against Phoenix. Sure, Golden State players are paid to play, and it would have been nice if they brought more energy. But it’s human nature to coast during a game only tangential to the Warriors’ main goals.

However, blaming the fans who paid to be there for not bringing energy either is ludicrous.

Sure, if Golden State fans were more boisterous despite their team sleepwalking through a game, that would enliven players. But that’s not how it works.

Teams and fans feed off each other. The better a team plays, the more fans cheer. The more fans cheer, the better a team plays. Yet, it starts with the team. Every time. Everywhere.

Thompson’s message is especially misdirected because only the fans who are already engaged will hear it. Those who – like the team – are just waiting for the playoffs aren’t paying attention now.

If Thompson wants better fan support before the playoffs, he and the rest of the team should play with more intensity and focus. Fans will follow the players’ lead on the court, not comments like this that lack any semblance of self-awareness.