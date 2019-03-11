Getty Images

Raptors Serge Ibaka throws punches at Marquese Chriss in NBA fight

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Serge Ibaka was suspended for one game two seasons ago after throwing punches at Robin Lopez. Last season he was suspended for a game for throwing punches at James Johnson.

Ibaka is going to miss more than one game for this — there’s a pattern and the league is going to come down hard.

With one second to go in the third quarter Monday night, the Raptors tried a length of the court pass to Ibaka, who was being defended by Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss. It appears Ibaka hooks Chriss, Ibaka goes to the ground (in what may have been a flop), Chris appears to have said something, and Ibaka gets up and goes hard at Chriss, grabbing him by the neck and throwing punches.

Ibaka and Chriss were both ejected.

Each time I watch the replay I think more and more Chriss was just defending himself, the league should go light on him.

After this incident, the Raptors came apart as a team and were down double-digits to the Cavaliers. Cleveland is on track to win the game.

Steve Kerr jokes he said ‘I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach’

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
What exactly did Steve Kerr say in this clip, caught by cameras heading into a timeout late in the Warriors ugly loss to the Suns Sunday? Because it sure looks like he says “I’m so f****** tired of Draymond’s s***.”

Kerr joked that’s not what he said at all.

What had Kerr so ticked off that he was dropping F-bombs? Sources told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area Kerr was frustrated how Green and other Warriors were more focused on barking at the referees than playing. Kerr hinted at that in his comments, although he would not say directly what he was talking about.

The Warriors players going at officials is a sign of the lack of focus they had against Phoenix — the exact opposite of what the same roster brought against Denver two nights earlier. We all know what the Warriors are capable of, Kerr is just frustrated this late in the season he cannot coax it out of them more often. You can’t blame him.

Mark Cuban: Elite basketball players ‘crazy’ to choose college over G-League

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
When the NBA announced a program for elite prospects where they could bypass college and jump straight into the G-League with a salary of $125,000, it was mostly met by indifference by agents. The deal is only available to a select group — players teams considered consensus candidates for the draft if there were no one-and-done rule — and players such as Kevin Durant and Emanuel Mudiay said they would not have taken it.

Mark Cuban stuck up for the plan and cited marketing, speaking to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

“If you’re a strong enough brand and a good enough basketball player, you’re crazy I think if you don’t take the [$125,000 salary] in the NBA G-League (because) they can also do their own marketing deals. They’re not constrained by the NBA players association….

“Pick a very popular player that has a couple of million Instagram followers,” Cuban said. “You can go right to the G-League and probably sign a multi-million shoe deal. Why wouldn’t you do that instead of going to college? Because you’re going to play against better players. You don’t have the ridiculous NCAA  rules that say you can only practice X number of hours against your teammates. You can only spend so much time with your coaches. You can’t earn any extra money.”

I don’t see it that way, and let’s use Zion Williamson as the example. The shoe deal Williamson will sign this coming summer will dwarf what he could have signed a year ago out of high school, and a season at Duke — where he was a force of nature — is the main reason why.

Williamson was well known within basketball circles before he got to Duke, his dunks got YouTube hits and Instagram followers, but he was not the consensus No. 1 pick nor a cultural phenomenon yet. He was a highly rated, interesting prospect. He was not on SportsCenter, he was not growing his brand with casual sports fans, he was famous within a niche. No longer. He is incredibly marketable now to a much broader swath of fans.

Would Williamson’s popularity have grown the same way if he played in Fort Wayne or Austin, or Maine? Or even Long Island or the South Bay of Los Angeles? No. Duke is on national television all the time, the G-League is not. That still matters. Plus Williamson might not have looked as good against physically superior players in the G-League — men competing for paychecks, not boys — as he has at Duke. Might that have made Williamson a better player? Likely so. But not more marketable.

I have yet to hear anyone leaning toward the NBA’s G-League offer. By 2022 it will all be moot anyway as guys like Williamson will just head straight to the NBA.

Lakers bring back fan favorite 33-year-old Andre Ingram on 10-day contract

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Andre Ingram was one of the feel-good stories of last season. After a decade in the G-League — he is that league’s all-time leader in three pointers — the Lakers brought him up for the final two games of the regular season and he played well. Ingram had 19 points in his debut and hit 4-of-5 from three — that’s the most points scored in an NBA debut by a player over 30 (at least in the basketball-reference.com database, which goes back to the 1960s).

The Lakers could use a feel-good story right now — and they are bringing Ingram back on a 10-day contract.

The shorthanded Lakers could use the help. Both Brandon Ingram (deep venous thrombosis) and Lonzo Ball (ankle) are shut down for the season. Kyle Kuzma missed the last two game but practiced with the team and could return Monday night.

Kyrie Irving on recent comments: ‘I apologize. I haven’t done it perfectly.’

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving wants to lead. He wants to be a rock, an example, a player who makes the sacrifices, a guy on and off the court that the younger guys can look up to and think “that’s how you be a professional.”

He also has admitted that’s not as easy as LeBron James can make it look. In recent weeks Irving pushed back against his celebrity, had to deal with reports he was detached from his teammates, and other rumors he had one foot out the door heading into free agency. There seemed to be friction with him and the Celtics.

Winning cures a lot of ills in the NBA. The Celtics have won three in a row on the road — including against LeBron’s Lakers over the weekend — and after that Irving stepped back and admitted he has not handled things well off the court this season, speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“The way I’ve handled things, it hasn’t been perfect,” Irving told Yahoo Sports as he rested his feet in a bucket of ice at his locker stall. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes that I take full responsibility for. I apologize. I haven’t done it perfectly. I haven’t said the right things all the time. I don’t want to sit on a place like I’m on a pedestal from anybody. I’m a normal human being that makes mistakes. For me, I think because of how fixated I was on trying to prove other people wrong, I got into a lot of habits that were bad, like reading stuff and reacting emotionally. That’s just not who I am.”

There is a lot of drama around the top players and the top teams in the league — little things can get blown up into big things. Players don’t have to like it, but in a social media-driven world that’s life in the NBA. There are players around the league known to read these things and take it personally (DeMarcus Cousins has that reputation, and there are others that will not all get listed here) and it can lead to testy dealings with the media and seemingly erratic behavior. Not everyone just lets the comments roll off their back and go to work the next day unchanged.

Irving admitted what he did was a lesson of what not to do for the young Celtics.

“Being one of the top guys in the league, this all comes with it,” Irving told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a responsibility that I have to make sure that I know who I’m doing this for and know why I’m doing this. It’s for the players that are coming behind me who will be in this league and setting an example for them on how to handle things and how to evolve within your career.”

That Irving owns up to all this is very mature.

It’s also a good thing for a Celtics’ team putting things together at the right time. There was a lot of drama, a lot of inconsistency around Boston this season, and that combined with them not living up to incredibly lofty expectations — even Jaylen Brown said early on he expects the Celtics to make the NBA Finals — led to an uncomfortable fit on and off the court.

Boston seems now to have put that behind them and they have played their best basketball these last three games on the road (with an interesting test Monday night against a physical and tenacious Clippers team). This is a team that knows what they will be remembered for ultimately is not the regular season and what seed they earned, rather how they performed in the playoffs. That is still ahead of them.

And Irving seems ready to lead them.