Mark Cuban: Elite basketball players ‘crazy’ to choose college over G-League

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
When the NBA announced a program for elite prospects where they could bypass college and jump straight into the G-League with a salary of $125,000, it was mostly met by indifference by agents. The deal is only available to a select group — players teams considered consensus candidates for the draft if there were no one-and-done rule — and players such as Kevin Durant and Emanuel Mudiay said they would not have taken it.

Mark Cuban stuck up for the plan and cited marketing, speaking to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

“If you’re a strong enough brand and a good enough basketball player, you’re crazy I think if you don’t take the [$125,000 salary] in the NBA G-League (because) they can also do their own marketing deals. They’re not constrained by the NBA players association….

“Pick a very popular player that has a couple of million Instagram followers,” Cuban said. “You can go right to the G-League and probably sign a multi-million shoe deal. Why wouldn’t you do that instead of going to college? Because you’re going to play against better players. You don’t have the ridiculous NCAA  rules that say you can only practice X number of hours against your teammates. You can only spend so much time with your coaches. You can’t earn any extra money.”

I don’t see it that way, and let’s use Zion Williamson as the example. The shoe deal Williamson will sign this coming summer will dwarf what he could have signed a year ago out of high school, and a season at Duke — where he was a force of nature — is the main reason why.

Williamson was well known within basketball circles before he got to Duke, his dunks got YouTube hits and Instagram followers, but he was not the consensus No. 1 pick nor a cultural phenomenon yet. He was a highly rated, interesting prospect. He was not on SportsCenter, he was not growing his brand with casual sports fans, he was famous within a niche. No longer. He is incredibly marketable now to a much broader swath of fans.

Would Williamson’s popularity have grown the same way if he played in Fort Wayne or Austin, or Maine? Or even Long Island or the South Bay of Los Angeles? No. Duke is on national television all the time, the G-League is not. That still matters. Plus Williamson might not have looked as good against physically superior players in the G-League — men competing for paychecks, not boys — as he has at Duke. Might that have made Williamson a better player? Likely so. But not more marketable.

I have yet to hear anyone leaning toward the NBA’s G-League offer. By 2022 it will all be moot anyway as guys like Williamson will just head straight to the NBA.

Lakers bring back fan favorite 33-year-old Andre Ingram on 10-day contract

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
Andre Ingram was one of the feel-good stories of last season. After a decade in the G-League — he is that league’s all-time leader in three pointers — the Lakers brought him up for the final two games of the regular season and he played well. Ingram had 19 points in his debut and hit 4-of-5 from three — that’s the most points scored in an NBA debut by a player over 30 (at least in the basketball-reference.com database, which goes back to the 1960s).

The Lakers could use a feel-good story right now — and they are bringing Ingram back on a 10-day contract.

The shorthanded Lakers could use the help. Both Brandon Ingram (deep venous thrombosis) and Lonzo Ball (ankle) are shut down for the season. Kyle Kuzma missed the last two game but practiced with the team and could return Monday night.

Kyrie Irving on recent comments: ‘I apologize. I haven’t done it perfectly.’

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving wants to lead. He wants to be a rock, an example, a player who makes the sacrifices, a guy on and off the court that the younger guys can look up to and think “that’s how you be a professional.”

He also has admitted that’s not as easy as LeBron James can make it look. In recent weeks Irving pushed back against his celebrity, had to deal with reports he was detached from his teammates, and other rumors he had one foot out the door heading into free agency. There seemed to be friction with him and the Celtics.

Winning cures a lot of ills in the NBA. The Celtics have won three in a row on the road — including against LeBron’s Lakers over the weekend — and after that Irving stepped back and admitted he has not handled off-the-court things well this season, speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“The way I’ve handled things, it hasn’t been perfect,” Irving told Yahoo Sports as he rested his feet in a bucket of ice at his locker stall. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes that I take full responsibility for. I apologize. I haven’t done it perfectly. I haven’t said the right things all the time. I don’t want to sit on a place like I’m on a pedestal from anybody. I’m a normal human being that makes mistakes. For me, I think because of how fixated I was on trying to prove other people wrong, I got into a lot of habits that were bad, like reading stuff and reacting emotionally. That’s just not who I am.”

There is a lot of drama around the top players and the top teams in the league — little things can get blown up into big things. Players don’t have to like it, but in a social media-driven world that’s life in the NBA. There are players around the league known to read these things and take it personally (DeMarcus Cousins has that reputation, and there are others that will not all get listed here) and it can lead to testy dealings with the media and seemingly erratic behavior. Not everyone just lets the comments roll off their back and go to work the next day unchanged.

Irving admitted what he did was a lesson of what not to do for the young Celtics.

“Being one of the top guys in the league, this all comes with it,” Irving told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a responsibility that I have to make sure that I know who I’m doing this for and know why I’m doing this. It’s for the players that are coming behind me who will be in this league and setting an example for them on how to handle things and how to evolve within your career.”

That Irving owns up to all this is very mature.

It’s also a good thing for a Celtics’ team putting things together at the right time. There was a lot of drama, a lot of inconsistency around Boston this season, and that combined with them not living up to incredibly lofty expectations — even Jaylen Brown said early on he expects the Celtics to make the NBA Finals — led to an uncomfortable fit on and off the court.

Boston seems now to have put that behind them and they have played their best basketball these last three games on the road (with an interesting test Monday night against a physical and tenacious Clippers team). This is a team that knows what they will be remembered for ultimately is not the regular season and what seed they earned, rather how they performed in the playoffs. That is still ahead of them.

And Irving seems ready to lead them.

Report: Lakers coaching staff urged Magic Johnson to re-sign Brook Lopez and Julius Randle

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
Lakers president Magic Johnson’s decisions last summer mostly backfired. (LeBron James signing with the Lakers was LeBron’s, not Johnson’s, decision.)

The Lakers let Julius Randle and Brook Lopez walk in free agency then signed Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

Randle is having a solid season for the Pelicans. Lopez is thriving with the Bucks.

Rondo, Stephenson and Beasley have collectively underwhelmed. The Lakers will almost certainly miss the playoffs.

The consequence in Los Angeles: Lakers coach Luke Walton will probably get fired after the season.

But maybe Walton tried to get himself a better roster.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Johnson ignored the pleas of the coaching staff that he retain Brook Lopez and Julius Randle.

Let’s assume this happened. Did the coaching staff have any unheeded roster advice that doesn’t look as good in hindsight? That probably won’t leak to the public. This is selective and self-serving.

NBA coaches generally must earn roster input. Walton hadn’t. The Lakers were bad last season with Walton coaching Lopez and Randle.

Though Randle seemingly made expected progress given his age, Lopez was really unlocked by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. That might not have happened with Walton in Los Angeles.

Nobody deserves more blame for the Lakers’ failures than Johnson, who assembled an ill-fitting roster abound LeBron. Johnson must do better this summer.

But listening more to Walton isn’t the simple answer.

Is Gordon Hayward getting favorable treatment because of his popularity with some fans?

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
The Celtics have so many talented players.

Yet, they started Gordon Hayward – whose play clearly didn’t merit it – his first 15 games this season.

Boston went just 8-7 during those games. Its main starting lineup – Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford – scored only 91.1 points and got outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions during that span.

Why were the Celtics so invested in Hayward?

Several reasons:

He’s earning $31,214,295 this season and is due $66,887,775 the next two years. He was going to factor significantly into the team’s roster construction, regardless. There was plenty of financial pressure to get Hayward on track.

Hayward suffered a season-ending injury in Boston’s first game last season. He didn’t get healthy until shortly before the season. Hayward reaching full speed was always likely to require a rocky transition into game play at some point.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens coached Hayward at Butler. It always helps to have the coach so personally believe in you.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

And then there’s the element of Boston, Massachusetts. They don’t just want a star. Of course, they’ll take any star that they can get, because their priority is winning. But everybody and their mother knows that particularly when it comes to Boston, if we can have a white superstar, that would be even better. And they view Gordon Hayward as having that kind of potential.

So, all of those things considered, the players recognize this, were aware of this. And ultimately those who were compromised by having to be on a court with Gordon Hayward were sensitive to it.

Not because they don’t like him. Not because he’s not a good guy, because he is a good guy. It’s just that they know he hasn’t fully recovered 100 percent from his injury. So, he’s not the same as he used to be. They know he’s going to be a step slower. They know he’s going to be compromised. I have spoken to people in the league who literally have said, “Look man, no disrespect to Gordon Hayward, nice guy, but he’s really, really compromised right now. He’s not the same guy that he was.” And they said, “We actually kind of feel sorry for him, because he is a nice guy, and we know he’s trying to come back from injury.”

Are there Celtics fans who’d prefer a white star? Yes.

Has that thinking trickled into the team’s actual decision-making? I don’t know.

Are Celtics players sensitive to all of this? Apparently so, according to Smith.

Boston has earned a reputation for its racism. That doesn’t make everyone in Boston racist. That doesn’t make anyone in the Celtics racist. That doesn’t make Boston the only city with racism. But there is a perception, and sometimes perception itself matters.

Discussion of race and the Celtics intensified two years ago, when Boston fans cheered Hayward, who was then visiting with the Jazz. Jae Crowder, who’s black and was the Celtics’ starting small forward at the time, took exception. Did Boston fans support Hayward over Crowder because of race?

Celtics fans also also cheered visiting black players, Kevin Durant the year before and Anthony Davis this season. Durant and Davis are significantly better than Hayward. On the other hand, Durant (2016), Hayward (2017) and Davis (2019) each looked like the best player Boston could realistically acquire each of those summers.

There are no clear motives here. Not every fan cheering for Hayward did so because he’s white. Even the fans who prefer their team has a white star rarely admit it, including to themselves.

But this is where perception matters. If Celtics players believe Hayward gets special consideration because he’s white, whether or not he actually does, that would lead to problems with togetherness, supportiveness, attitude and environment – all issues Boston players have said the team has faced this year.

Kyrie Irving has taken the most blame. His leadership, impending free agency and general attitude have all made waves.

But it doesn’t have to be only one thing. Whatever is happening with Irving, the situation around Hayward could also be causing resentment.

There are plenty of good reasons to lean on Hayward – his contract, his upside as he gets healthier. More than with any other player, the Celtics have played best when Hayward is playing well. It’ll be difficult for Boston to reach its goals without Hayward clicking.

He and the Celtics have played better lately. The micro problem could be solving itself – at least one micro problem.

Like most things, Boston’s issues are likely complex.