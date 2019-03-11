Enes Kanter gets backing from Oregon senator Ron Wyden

Enes Kanter is native of Turkey and an outspoken opponent to Turkish president Erdogan. Kanter has sacrificed much in the push against Erdogan, including his passport — revoked by Turkey — and even a relationship with his family.
But Kanter presses on in the name of human rights, and the newest Portland Trail Blazers big man now has some added support. Veteran Oregon senator Ron Wyden has issued a call to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking him to tell the Turkish government that the country’s retaliation against Kanter is unacceptable treatment of a citizen by a U.S. ally.
Amazing to be represented by a senator from #Oregon@Ronwyden who stands up for Democracy, Freedom of speech and Human Rights! Proud to be in this state.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, snapping an 18-game winning streak the Warriors had over the boys from Arizona. But the real intrigue came after the game as frustration ran across the faces on the Golden State bench.
With just 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, TV cameras caught Golden State coach Steve Kerr saying something about Draymond Green to assistant Mike Brown. It’s hard to make out what it is exactly, but Kerr said something to the effect of, “I’m so f****** tired of Draymond’s s*** …”
Joel Embiid is better than any of them — a true top-10 difference maker — and the Sixers need him if they are to be a real threat in the playoffs.
How much the big man in the middle means to Philadelphia was evident Sunday in his return from an eight-game absence — he had 33 points on 21 shots (18 of those points in the fourth quarter), 12 rebounds, and dominated the paint in a critical Sixers win over the Pacers, 106-89.
Embiid was a physical force inside that got Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis in foul trouble, both Pacers big men picked up their fourth foul early in the third quarter and had to be cautious the rest of the way. Also, combined the two Pacers’ bigs shot 3-of-14. Meanwhile, Embiid shot 8-of-12 at the rim (although his outside shot showed plenty of rust, as did his entire game early). The Pacers shot 40.8 percent (20-of-49) in the paint.
The Sixers as a team cranked up the defense in the third quarter to take the lead, holding Indiana to 3-of-20 shooting for the frame.
The win moved the Sixers into a tie with the Pacers for the three seed in the East, with the Sixers likely to hold on to that spot because the Pacers have the much tougher schedule the rest of the way. For the Sixers that means avoiding Boston in a first-round series, which is something both sides wanted.
The Sixers have a lot to figure out during the last 15 games if they are going to be a genuine threat in the second round and beyond of the East playoffs. The halfcourt offense looked stagnant at points. Simmons has liked playing in the post at times this season, but that’s more complicated with Embiid out there, that dance needs to be worked out. Brett Brown has to figure out his rotations. The players just need to gel, sacrifice, and learn to trust each other.
But none of that was going to work without Embiid in the middle of it all. He is their anchor, their keystone, and the guy that makes it all work. He’s back, which means the Sixers are back to being a playoff threat.
2) Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. throws down a dunk of the year candidate. Damn. This just is not fair.
That is reminiscent of some of those old Blake Griffin dunks where he just seemed to fly and threw it into the basket. That’s what Jones does here. There are not many, if any, better dunks this season.
(By the way, if you’re going to argue it’s not a dunk because he threw it in the basket just stop, go sit in a meditative pose, and question why it is you hate fun and feel the need to be contrarian on such little things. Let it go and enjoy life and all basketball has to offer.)
3) Suns snap 18-straight game losing streak to Warriors; Kevin Durant injures ankle. The Warriors are bored, but is it morphing into more than that?
Before we question the Warriors, we have to start by propping up the giant killers, the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix is one of the NBA’s worst teams, one of the three teams with the best odds (14 percent) of landing Zion Williamson, yet they have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks and now Golden State Warriors in recent weeks. The Suns snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Warriors, coming from 16 points down at one point to win 115-111 behind 37 points from Devin Booker.
Against Denver last Friday night we saw what the Warriors can do when they focus and flip the switch. That’s the Warriors we will see in the playoffs.
But the Warriors had issues in this game.
The potentially biggest was Kevin Durant going down with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.
Coach Steve Kerr said he didn’t think the injury was that bad, but as with all sprained ankles it is how things look the next morning that matters most.
