Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns limps off court with knee injury

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Karl-Anthony Towns has been on a tear of late. Since the All-Star Game, he has averaged 35.1 points per game with a 70.1 true shooting percentage, plus he’s pulling down 14.3 rebounds a night. He has stepped up and made the Timberwolves his team in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s ugly exit.

Which is why this is so scary: Towns injured his knee with 8 seconds left in Minnesota’s eventual overtime win against Washington Saturday night.

Towns quickly went to the locker room and did not see the overtime period. There is not much information right now.

“He’s just had initial evaluations, but he was walking around so there’s really no info at the moment,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said, according to the Associated Press.

Towns had 40 points in the game.

Minnesota is not making the playoffs this season, there is no reason to rush Towns back even if this turns out to be minor (*knocks on wood*). We will update the situation as we get more information.

Knicks’ fan yells at James Dolan “sell the team.” Dolan confronts fan, has him ejected

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
James Dolan is known for a lot of things. Having a thick skin is not one of them.

The Knicks had an early noon Saturday start against the Kings (that time works better for overseas markets), and once the West Coast team got used to the morning start it pulled away and beat New York. After the game, Dolan was among the people walking out from courtside seats when a fan yelled, “sell the Knicks!”

That didn’t end well for the fan. Of course this was being videoed, and of course TMZ got ahold of it.

According to the report, at this point the fan was held until two police officers and some security guards came over, they checked the ID of the fan then tossed him. Madison Square Garden released a statement to TMZ saying, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”

There is a certain amount of “don’t poke the bear” here. You call out Dolan, you have to know you run the risk of his ire.

That said, if Dolan ejected everyone who called him out at Knicks games half of Manhattan would be banned from Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans have dreamed of Dolan selling the Knicks for more than a decade now, and while there are the occasional rumors, all the evidence points to him enjoying the status and prestige that comes with owning the Knicks and not wanting to give that up. Plus the value of the franchise keeps going up no matter how he manages it, so why would he get out of the Knicks business?

Reports: Lakers shut down Lonzo Ball for season

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT
Earlier on Saturday came the news Brandon Ingram was shut down for the season (with a potentially troubling condition).

Saturday was the day Lonzo Ball was meeting with Laker team doctors, and it was expected he, too, would have his season come to an end. That is the case according to multiple sources, but Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Ball suffered a grade 3 ankle sprain on Jan. 19 and has not played since. On Friday, coach Luke Walton said Ball was not close to a return, which made the call to shut it down easier.

Injuries have played a role in the Lakers coming apart this season, starting with LeBron James‘ groin injury on Christmas Day. The Lakers have gone 5-13 since Ball went down, having the worst defense in the NBA in that time.

Injuries are not the only cause, however. Denver has had its preferred starting lineup together for less than 150 total minutes this season, yet they are No. 2 in the West. Every team battles injuries, but the good teams have other players who can step up and carry the team through a rough patch. The veterans Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka signed to be “playmakers” around LeBron have let the team down.

The Lakers need to step back and have an honest moment of reflection and self-evaluation as this season ends. This has not been an organization run at an elite level for a while, and “we’re the Lakers” is not an identity. The Lakers have a big summer ahead and they need to nail it or the pressure is really going to become intense.

Paul George fined $25,000 after saying, “It’s just bad officiating”

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Paul George knew he would be fined the second these words left his mouth.

“I’m sorry, just bad officiating. We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. … Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there’s nobody that gets more contact. If I don’t speak for myself, I speak for Russ. There’s nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it’s just crazy.

“I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s*** being on that floor. We giving everything we got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, we’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

George was frustrated after a Thunder loss to the Clippers where he, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams all fouled out while the Clippers shot 20 more free throws than Oklahoma City. This was George’s sixth foul, did he deserve it?

Whatever George thinks, he knows this is a fine and the league handed down the standard $25,000 one on Saturday.

We could get into how every player and coach thinks “officiating the game the right way” would lead to them getting a lot more calls, because obviously they get hacked every time they drive the lane while their bigs rarely foul opposition guys on the attack. Just know that the Clippers lead the NBA in free throw attempts per game — they do play a physical, downhill style of play that draws a lot of fouls — while the Thunder commit the fourth most fouls in the league. This was not unpredictable.

Expect more of this. With the playoffs coming and games carrying more pressure, every call will be scrutinized and plenty of coaches and players will be complaining. And racking up fines.

 

 

De’Aaron Fox carries Kings to 102-94 victory over Knicks

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — With an afternoon start that felt like morning to them, the Sacramento Kings weren’t sharp when their game began.

De'Aaron Fox made sure they were fine at the finish.

Fox had 30 points and eight assists, carrying the Kings down the stretch to a 102-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday in the opener of a four-game trip.

Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks had erased a 12-point deficit to take a two-point lead.

“At the end of the game, once you see something’s working you kind of keep going back to it, keep going to it, keep going to it, and I think that’s what we did,” Fox said.

Buddy Hield added 19 points for the Kings, who need a strong performance during their trip to the East after entering play four games behind San Antonio for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks but was hit with a technical foul for his reaction to getting bumped from behind by Nemanja Bjelica after a basket with the Knicks down two and 2:12 left.

“It was a dead ball and he came up and pushed me. I retaliated and got us a tech,” Smith said. “I shouldn’t have done it and they knocked down the free throw. It changed the game a little bit.”

DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 15 rebounds in the Knicks’ fifth straight loss.

“We missed like six point-blank layups uncontested at the rim, and we just can’t afford that to win games,” coach David Fizdale said.

It was tied in the third before Hield scored five straight points to start a 12-0 run to finish the period and make it 80-68.

New York rallied to an 89-87 lead midway through the fourth after an 11-0 burst, but Fox made five of Sacramento’s final six baskets, including a pair of three-point plays.

The noon local start was a challenge for both teams, with Sacramento coach Dave Joerger noting that meant 9 a.m. back home for his players, and the Knicks just back from a trip to the West. He rubbed his eyes before the game to demonstrate that it could be two tired teams on the floor.

The Knicks had the energy early, racing to leads of 7-0 and 24-9. Sacramento cut it to 30-23 by the end of the first quarter, then limited New York to 16 points in the second to grab a 48-46 edge.

“I thought our bigs, especially in the second half, were terrific,” Joerger said. “They’re not going to get the credit for the numbers, but they ran really hard and opened up the opportunities for guys like Buddy and De’Aaron in transition.”

 