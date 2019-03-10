Sixers’ Joel Embiid reportedly to return to court Sunday vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been the same team without Joel Embiid.
He has sat out eight games with knee soreness since the All-Star Game (where he played 21 minutes, but that’s another discussion). The Sixers are 4-4 in those games, including losing 3-of-4, with a -1.8 net rating. The problem has been on offense, where Philadelphia is has a net rating of 105.2 in those eight games, tied for second worst in the NBA over that stretch.
The Sixers have not confirmed this yet. Coach Brett Brown hoped Embiid would play Sunday but said on Friday (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):
“I don’t know,” he said. “I just know it can’t come soon enough. But I truly don’t know for sure. I hope so, but I can’t say for sure.”
Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds a game, playing at an All-NBA level this season. The Sixers have been 11.8 points per 100 possessions better with Embiid on the court this season. Plus, with 16 games left, Philadelphia’s newish roster — with the mid-season acquisitions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — needs all the time together to gel that it can get.
Philadelphia enters Sunday one game back of Indiana for the three seed in the East. The 76ers want to climb up past the Pacers in the standings to avoid a first-round 4/5 matchup with the Boston Celtics, another of the elite teams in the East and one that has had Philadelphia’s number the past couple of years.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns limps off court with knee injury
James Dolan is known for a lot of things. Having a thick skin is not one of them.
The Knicks had an early noon Saturday start against the Kings (that time works better for overseas markets), and once the West Coast team got used to the morning start it pulled away and beat New York. After the game, Dolan was among the people walking out from courtside seats when a fan yelled, “sell the Knicks!”
According to the report, at this point the fan was held until two police officers and some security guards came over, they checked the ID of the fan then tossed him. Madison Square Garden released a statement to TMZ saying, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”
There is a certain amount of “don’t poke the bear” here. You call out Dolan, you have to know you run the risk of his ire.
That said, if Dolan ejected everyone who called him out at Knicks games half of Manhattan would be banned from Madison Square Garden.
Knicks fans have dreamed of Dolan selling the Knicks for more than a decade now, and while there are theoccasional rumors, all the evidence points to him enjoying the status and prestige that comes with owning the Knicks and not wanting to give that up. Plus the value of the franchise keeps going up no matter how he manages it, so why would he get out of the Knicks business?
Saturday was the day Lonzo Ball was meeting with Laker team doctors, and it was expected he, too, would have his season come to an end. That is the case according to multiple sources, but Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball has been shut down for the remainder of the season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. Ball had his left ankle re-evaluated by doctors today and sides agreed on course of action.
Injuries have played a role in the Lakers coming apart this season, starting with LeBron James‘ groin injury on Christmas Day. The Lakers have gone 5-13 since Ball went down, having the worst defense in the NBA in that time.
Injuries are not the only cause, however. Denver has had its preferred starting lineup together for less than 150 total minutes this season, yet they are No. 2 in the West. Every team battles injuries, but the good teams have other players who can step up and carry the team through a rough patch. The veterans Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka signed to be “playmakers” around LeBron have let the team down.
Paul George knew he would be fined the second these words left his mouth.
“I’m sorry, just bad officiating. We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. … Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there’s nobody that gets more contact. If I don’t speak for myself, I speak for Russ. There’s nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it’s just crazy.
“I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s*** being on that floor. We giving everything we got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, we’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”
George was frustrated after a Thunder loss to the Clippers where he, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams all fouled out while the Clippers shot 20 more free throws than Oklahoma City. This was George’s sixth foul, did he deserve it?
Whatever George thinks, he knows this is a fine and the league handed down the standard $25,000 one on Saturday.
We could get into how every player and coach thinks “officiating the game the right way” would lead to them getting a lot more calls, because obviously they get hacked every time they drive the lane while their bigs rarely foul opposition guys on the attack. Just know that the Clippers lead the NBA in free throw attempts per game — they do play a physical, downhill style of play that draws a lot of fouls — while the Thunder commit the fourth most fouls in the league. This was not unpredictable.
Expect more of this. With the playoffs coming and games carrying more pressure, every call will be scrutinized and plenty of coaches and players will be complaining. And racking up fines.