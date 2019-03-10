Kyrie Irving feels “very empathetic” toward LeBron James’ situation

Kyrie Irving‘s Celtics and LeBron James‘ Lakers are headed in opposite directions. That was evident Sunday when LeBron had a triple double — 25 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — and it didn’t matter because the shorthanded Lakers couldn’t slow down Irving (30 points) and the Celtics, and Boston cruised to a 120-107 win.
Irving and the Celtics are headed to what they hope is a deep playoff run. LeBron and the Lakers are headed to early vacations and a summer of questions and speculation about how the organization lost its way and if it can be salvaged with some free agent signings (and maybe a trade or two).
LeBron is about to miss the playoff for the first time since 2005, and after missing 17 games due to a groin injury he is not able to put this squad on his back and carry them to the postseason. It’s a unique situation. Irving, the former LeBron teammate and once-again friend, feels for LeBron, he told Joe Varden of The Athletic.
“I feel for him. I really do. I feel for him,” Irving said. “I’m very empathetic towards it because how much he wanted to play during that time when he messed up his groin.”
That is undoubtedly true — LeBron had never missed that kind of time with an injury, and for a competitor like him sitting and waiting would be a subtle form of torture. LeBron watched his team struggle through those games, fall out of the playoffs, and there was nothing he could do. Irving understands the frustration of watching, he did it last season after knee surgery (although the Celtics surged to the Eastern Conference Finals without him).
For Lakers fans who want to believe it, Irving’s comment will fuel their hopes that he uses his free agency this summer to join LeBron and the Lakers. That rumor is certainly floating around the league, but what I have heard from sources is not to bet on it. What Irving does this summer is unpredictable and in large part will be influenced by what happens in the playoffs. And the pitch Danny Ainge will make to Irving this summer about what is coming in Boston. And the pitch the Knicks will make. And… you get the idea. There are a lot of variables.
Watch highlights from Trae Young’s first ever triple-double (VIDEO)
Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young might not win the Rookie of the Year over Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic, but he’s already cemented himself as a franchise cornerstone.
The draft day trade between Atlanta and the Mavericks was largely panned at the time, but Young has bridged the gap between Doncic and himself over the course of the season. His unique passing ability, coupled with his outside shooting, has made him a League Pass favorite.
On Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Young recorded his first ever triple-double, which will be just one of many over the course of his career.
Young posted a stat line of 23 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.
Brooklyn got the win over Atlanta, 114-112, thanks in part to a clutch 3-pointer by D'Angelo Russell with just a 1:40 left.
Still, there is no doubt that Youngwill remember his performance and this historic occasion for years to come.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid reportedly to return to court Sunday vs. Pacers
The Philadelphia 76ers have not been the same team without Joel Embiid.
He has sat out eight games with knee soreness since the All-Star Game (where he played 21 minutes, but that’s another discussion). The Sixers are 4-4 in those games, including losing 3-of-4, with a -1.8 net rating. The problem has been on offense, where Philadelphia is has a net rating of 105.2 in those eight games, tied for second worst in the NBA over that stretch.
The Sixers have not confirmed this yet. Coach Brett Brown hoped Embiid would play Sunday but said on Friday (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):
“I don’t know,” he said. “I just know it can’t come soon enough. But I truly don’t know for sure. I hope so, but I can’t say for sure.”
Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds a game, playing at an All-NBA level this season. The Sixers have been 11.8 points per 100 possessions better with Embiid on the court this season. Plus, with 16 games left, Philadelphia’s newish roster — with the mid-season acquisitions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — needs all the time together to gel that it can get.
Philadelphia enters Sunday one game back of Indiana for the three seed in the East. The 76ers want to climb up past the Pacers in the standings to avoid a first-round 4/5 matchup with the Boston Celtics, another of the elite teams in the East and one that has had Philadelphia’s number the past couple of years.
James Dolan is known for a lot of things. Having a thick skin is not one of them.
The Knicks had an early noon Saturday start against the Kings (that time works better for overseas markets), and once the West Coast team got used to the morning start it pulled away and beat New York. After the game, Dolan was among the people walking out from courtside seats when a fan yelled, “sell the Knicks!”
According to the report, at this point the fan was held until two police officers and some security guards came over, they checked the ID of the fan then tossed him. Madison Square Garden released a statement to TMZ saying, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”
There is a certain amount of “don’t poke the bear” here. You call out Dolan, you have to know you run the risk of his ire.
That said, if Dolan ejected everyone who called him out at Knicks games half of Manhattan would be banned from Madison Square Garden.
Knicks fans have dreamed of Dolan selling the Knicks for more than a decade now, and while there are theoccasional rumors, all the evidence points to him enjoying the status and prestige that comes with owning the Knicks and not wanting to give that up. Plus the value of the franchise keeps going up no matter how he manages it, so why would he get out of the Knicks business?