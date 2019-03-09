Associated Press

Lou Williams scores 40 points, Danilo Gallinari 34 to lead Clippers past Thunder (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 40 points, Danilo Gallinari added 34 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the foul-plagued Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 on Friday night for their first four-game winning streak since November.

Williams had 19 points in the second quarter, when the Clippers built their first lead of 14 points, then added 17 in the fourth to seal the win.

The veteran guard passed former Clipper Jamal Crawford for second in NBA career points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Thunder before fouling out with 53 seconds left. Paul George, who finished with 15 points, had already fouled out with 3:49 to go. Steven Adams also picked up his sixth foul in the final seconds.

Westbrook’s last basket, a 3-pointer, got the Thunder to 108-107. But it was their last gasp.

The Clippers ended the game on a 10-3 run, making all six of their final free throws. They were 9 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth.

Neither team led by more than four over the game’s final seven minutes.

George came off the bench to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 99-98 lead, their first since scoring the game’s first basket.

But the Clippers grabbed it right back on a basket by Gallinari. He and Williams combined to score the Clippers’ final 15 points.

With Westbrook and George on the bench, the Thunder got within one early in the fourth on a three-point play by Abdel Nader.

Westbrook returned and put up an airball and missed another jumper. But Markieff Morris hit a 3-pointer that again drew the Thunder within one.

Without Westbrook and George, the Thunder closed the third with a rush. Down by 14, they outscored the Clippers 12-2 to trail 88-84 going into the fourth. Dennis Schroder and Nader hit 3-pointers in the spurt.

Paul George rips referees after fouling out: “It’s just bad officiating”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
3 Comments

Friday night at Staples Center was already going to be a parade to the free throw line: The Clipper average the most free throw attempts per game in the NBA (28.8) and the Thunder the third most (25.9).

The Thunder shot 26 free throws, right at their season average.

The Clippers shot 46. The attacking Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari each got to the line 15 times.

Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams of Oklahoma City all fouled out. After the game, a frustrated George ripped the officiating, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“It’s just bad officiating,” George said. “I’m sorry, just bad officiating. We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. … Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there’s nobody that gets more contact. If I don’t speak for myself, I speak for Russ. There’s nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it’s just crazy.

“I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s— being on that floor. We giving everything we got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, we’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

George should just get his checkbook out now and write a $25,000 one to the league.

Is there any team in the league that thinks they get a fair shake from the referees? Every player and coach thinks “officiating the game the right way” would lead to them getting a lot more calls, because every time they get bumped on a drive they think it’s a foul. Of course, they also think every time they bump an opponent on a drive to the basket they were in good defensive position and it’s just part of the game. That’s just part of being competitive.

The Thunder’s stars play an aggressive style — Russell Westbrook averaged 17.6 drives to the basket per game, third most in the NBA — and they attack in transition, with 19.1 percent of their possessions starting that way (third most in the league). That’s why they get the calls they do. They do not get as many as they would like, but again 29 other teams feel the same way.

The Clippers stars are aggressive, too. Williams and Gallinari are veterans who know how to draw fouls. With the Thunder on the second night of a road back-to-back, they may have been half-a-step out of the position they wanted to be, which led to some of the fouls. That’s just not how the Thunder will see it.

Tension has been up between the players and officials in recent years, and with the pressure — and increased number of close calls — about to come with the playoffs, it is only going to get worse.

Klay Thompson returns, drops 39 to lead Warriors past Nuggets (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 2:33 AM EST
3 Comments

Klay Thompson missed the last two games with a sore right knee. The Warriors had lost 4-of-6, they have been falling behind by double digits nearly every game, leading to a lot of “are they really that good?” speculation among fans.

Yes, they are that good.

Motivated because they faced a Denver team that would tie them with a win, the Warriors pulled away late in the first half and never looked back in dominating a 122-105 win.

Thompson was back and he was feeling it.

Thompson dropped 39, hitting 9-of-11 from three, to spark the win. He had 27 points in the first half on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors flipped the switch Friday night, and it feels like they can do that any time they want.

Watch James Harden score 31 to help Rockets rout slumping 76ers 107-91

Associated Press
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 12:59 AM EST
3 Comments

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets are finally healthy and it has them on a roll.

James Harden had 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Rockets extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 107-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

While Harden has missed just four games this season, fellow stars Chris Paul and Clint Capela have missed 15 and 19 games, respectively, with injuries.

“I think it’s very obvious with Clint, Chris and James playing together and they’re all healthy and in rhythm we’re pretty hard to beat,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Houston improved to 21-9 this season in games when all three play after going 42-3 in such games last season.

“Our pace and energy has been really good and it always helps to be healthy,” Paul said.

The Rockets had a big lead for most of the night after a 37-point first quarter and were up by 22 entering the fourth. Philadelphia had trouble containing Capela with Joel Embiid out for the eighth straight game with a sore left knee, and Houston’s big man had 18 points and nine rebounds.

“They did an excellent job at defending us,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I just think that first period sort of set the table and we found it difficult to respond after that.”

The victory came after Philadelphia won the first meeting this season 121-93 behind 32 points from Embiid.

Gerald Green and Iman Shumpert each made a 3-pointer to power a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter and extend the lead to 96-72 with nine minutes left. Philadelphia scored the next five points before Harden wowed the crowd with a between-the-legs bounce pass to Capela, but he was fouled on the shot and missed both free throws.

Houston led by 16 with about five minutes left when Harden had a dunk to make it 99-81 and give him at least 30 points in his NBA-leading 30th game this season. Coach Mike D’Antoni cleared the bench soon after that with the game in hand.

Tobias Harris had 22 points for the 76ers, who dropped their second straight. Ben Simmons played despite dealing with stomach flu and added 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia shot just 3 of 26 on 3-pointers with JJ Redick going 1 for 9 and Mike Scott missing all of his five attempts.

The 76ers opened the third quarter with a 9-6 run to cut the lead to 12 points, but Houston scored the next six points with 3s from Harden and Eric Gordon to push it to 71-53 with about six minutes left in the quarter.

Harden left briefly in the second quarter after crashing to the court after a collision with Simmons while attempting a shot. He remained on the court on his back writhing in pain for a couple of minutes before getting to his feet and going to the locker room. He appeared to have injured his right wrist and had it taped when he returned to the court.

It didn’t seem to be bothering him much after he returned to the game and he provided a highlight-reel play when he used a crossover to shake Jimmy Butler at the 3-point line and drove into the lane for a layup to leave Houston up 59-44 at halftime.

D’Antoni said that Harden was OK, but a team official said that he was getting a precautionary X-ray after the game and wasn’t available to reporters.

 

Dirk Nowitzki passes John Stockton for third on all-time games played list

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dirk Nowitzki has been at this a long, long time. Twenty NBA seasons.

When Nowitzki entered the game in Orlando with 2:09 in the first quarter Friday night, it was his 1,505 NBA game, moving him past Hall of Famer John Stockton on the all-time games played list.

As has happened across the league, when Nowitzki entered the game, he got a warm welcome from the Orlando crowd.

If, as expected, Nowitzki retires after this season (although he seems to be considering the decision still) Nowitzki will remain third on that list. If he played another season he would likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 1,560. However, Robert Parish in the top spot at 1,611 would take a couple of seasons.