Klay Thompson returns, drops 39 to lead Warriors past Nuggets (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 2:33 AM EST
Klay Thompson missed the last two games with a sore right knee. The Warriors had lost 4-of-6, they have been falling behind by double digits nearly every game, leading to a lot of “are they really that good?” speculation among fans.

Yes, they are that good.

Motivated because they faced a Denver team that would tie them with a win, the Warriors pulled away late in the first half and never looked back in dominating a 122-105 win.

Thompson was back and he was feeling it.

Thompson dropped 39, hitting 9-of-11 from three, to spark the win. He had 27 points in the first half on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors flipped the switch Friday night, and it feels like they can do that any time they want.

Watch James Harden score 31 to help Rockets rout slumping 76ers 107-91

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 12:59 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets are finally healthy and it has them on a roll.

James Harden had 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Rockets extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 107-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

While Harden has missed just four games this season, fellow stars Chris Paul and Clint Capela have missed 15 and 19 games, respectively, with injuries.

“I think it’s very obvious with Clint, Chris and James playing together and they’re all healthy and in rhythm we’re pretty hard to beat,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Houston improved to 21-9 this season in games when all three play after going 42-3 in such games last season.

“Our pace and energy has been really good and it always helps to be healthy,” Paul said.

The Rockets had a big lead for most of the night after a 37-point first quarter and were up by 22 entering the fourth. Philadelphia had trouble containing Capela with Joel Embiid out for the eighth straight game with a sore left knee, and Houston’s big man had 18 points and nine rebounds.

“They did an excellent job at defending us,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I just think that first period sort of set the table and we found it difficult to respond after that.”

The victory came after Philadelphia won the first meeting this season 121-93 behind 32 points from Embiid.

Gerald Green and Iman Shumpert each made a 3-pointer to power a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter and extend the lead to 96-72 with nine minutes left. Philadelphia scored the next five points before Harden wowed the crowd with a between-the-legs bounce pass to Capela, but he was fouled on the shot and missed both free throws.

Houston led by 16 with about five minutes left when Harden had a dunk to make it 99-81 and give him at least 30 points in his NBA-leading 30th game this season. Coach Mike D’Antoni cleared the bench soon after that with the game in hand.

Tobias Harris had 22 points for the 76ers, who dropped their second straight. Ben Simmons played despite dealing with stomach flu and added 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia shot just 3 of 26 on 3-pointers with JJ Redick going 1 for 9 and Mike Scott missing all of his five attempts.

The 76ers opened the third quarter with a 9-6 run to cut the lead to 12 points, but Houston scored the next six points with 3s from Harden and Eric Gordon to push it to 71-53 with about six minutes left in the quarter.

Harden left briefly in the second quarter after crashing to the court after a collision with Simmons while attempting a shot. He remained on the court on his back writhing in pain for a couple of minutes before getting to his feet and going to the locker room. He appeared to have injured his right wrist and had it taped when he returned to the court.

It didn’t seem to be bothering him much after he returned to the game and he provided a highlight-reel play when he used a crossover to shake Jimmy Butler at the 3-point line and drove into the lane for a layup to leave Houston up 59-44 at halftime.

D’Antoni said that Harden was OK, but a team official said that he was getting a precautionary X-ray after the game and wasn’t available to reporters.

 

Dirk Nowitzki passes John Stockton for third on all-time games played list

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Dirk Nowitzki has been at this a long, long time. Twenty NBA seasons.

When Nowitzki entered the game in Orlando with 2:09 in the first quarter Friday night, it was his 1,505 NBA game, moving him past Hall of Famer John Stockton on the all-time games played list.

As has happened across the league, when Nowitzki entered the game, he got a warm welcome from the Orlando crowd.

If, as expected, Nowitzki retires after this season (although he seems to be considering the decision still) Nowitzki will remain third on that list. If he played another season he would likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 1,560. However, Robert Parish in the top spot at 1,611 would take a couple of seasons.

Vince Carter, at age 42, says he thinks he can play for one more season

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Dwyane Wade, at age 37, will walk away from the NBA at the end of this season. He has had an emotional and deserved farewell tour.

Dirk Nowitzki, age 40, will probably walk away from the NBA at the end of this season, although he seems to be re-thinking that idea a little.

Vince Carter, age 42, thinks he has another year in him.

Carter was on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption and said:

“Yeah, I think I could stretch it out one more … I think I could give it another year, so why not? We’ll see what happens.”

Carter is on a one-year contract with the Hawks, a team would need to sign him

Carter is averaging 16 minutes a night for the Hawks this season, averaging 7.1 points per game, shooting 40.9 percent from three on 3.9 attempts per game, and he’s been a solid bench player. A lot of former stars cannot adjust to accepting a role later in their career when their skills have faded, but Carter has been the model of how to do that and be a mentor to young players such as Trae Young.

Plus, every once in a while he turns back the clock for a dunk and we are reminded how much fun he is to watch.

If Carter has another season in him, that’s just good for us as fans.

Nuggets, Warriors working out kinks ahead of showdown Friday night

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The top two teams in the Western Conference meet in a game that could have homecourt ramifications in the playoffs when the Denver Nuggets tackle the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (44-20) will take the court one game ahead of the Nuggets (43-21) in the race for top seeding and homecourt advantage throughout the Western playoffs. But each has lost three of four, allowing Houston (39-25), which has won six in a row, to sneak back into the picture.

The teams split earlier meetings, both at Denver, with the contests not resembling each other.

The Nuggets won 100-98 in October by taking advantage of a 42-24 disparity in free-throw opportunities. Denver outscored Golden State 24-19 from the line to compensate for shooting just 40.7 percent overall and 18.8 percent on 3-pointers.

The Nuggets also had an edge in free-throw points in the rematch, 13-7, but the hot-shooting Warriors made that a moot point by hitting 21 3-pointers, getting eight from Stephen Curry and five apiece from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Golden State won the January game 142-111.

The clubs will meet for a fourth and final time on April 2 at Golden State.

Each team features a new look since they last saw each other, and neither addition has worked out as planned.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be playing his 18th game Friday after missing almost an entire calendar year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. He debuted for Golden State on Jan. 18, three days after the win at Denver.

Things went well for awhile, with Golden State winning 10 of Cousins’ first 11 games. But they’ve since gone 3-5, which includes losses the two times Cousins was given a rest. He has recorded a positive plus/minus in just seven of his 17 games.

Statistically, it seems Cousins’ addition has had a negative impact on the Warriors defensively. They’ve allowed an average of 119.5 points in their last eight games, including 128 in an embarrassing 33-point home defeat Tuesday against Boston.

“It’s an adjustment trying to figure things out with how we want to play with the coverages,” Cousins told reporters after the Celtics had burned the Warriors for 51 percent shooting overall and 41.2 percent on 3-pointers Tuesday. “I’m trying to meet the needs in the coverages that they want, but it’s an adjustment period right now trying to figure it out.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to play after missing the last two games with right knee soreness.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have had guard Isaiah Thomas the last eight games after he was deemed fully recovered from hip surgery.

Like Golden State, Denver seemed to be inspired initially by the addition, recording wins in Thomas’ first four games. But the Nuggets have since gone 1-3.

Thomas hasn’t produced nearly the offensive firepower he packed in the past, averaging 9.0 points while shooting just 37.7 percent overall and 27.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone came to his new guy’s support earlier this week.

“A lot of people are fixating on the ‘Isaiah impact’ and how is it going,” Malone told reporters. “It’s not one player. I don’t want anybody on our team ever becoming a scapegoat for our collective problems.”

 