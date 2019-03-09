Getty Images

Draymond Green sticks up for DeMarcus Cousins’ defense

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Golden State has struggled defensively with DeMarcus Cousins on the court.

You could see it in the numbers. The Warriors preferred starting lineup with Cousins (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green) have a 113.4 defensive net rating (via NBA.com after Friday’s game), which would be tied with the Suns for 29th in the league on the season. Put Kevon Looney in at center and the defense gets 7.6 per 100 better. Put Andre Iguodala in, move Green to center and go small, and the defense gets 17.6 per 100 better.

Or, you could just see it with your eyes — the Sixers and Celtics both worked hard to drag Cousins into every pick and roll they could. It was the place they chose to attack in a defense that had been flat for weeks (for reasons beyond Cousins and more to do with caring).

Friday night against Denver, Cousins’ and the Warriors’ defense was not a problem. Golden State’s starting lineup had a defensive net rating of 81.8, holding the Nuggets to 8-of-28 shooting. After the game, Green stuck up for Cousins’ defense (via Nick Friedell of ESPN).

“Everybody wants to talk s*** about DeMarcus’ defense,” Draymond Green said. “I told y’all last game, we haven’t played with energy — or at practice. Everybody wanna [say], ‘It’s a problem when DeMarcus is out there.’ Yet everyone picked the energy up, all of a sudden no one is talking about DeMarcus’ problems defensively. Now it’s a good matchup for him. That’s bulls*** to me.”

Green isn’t wrong. While teams will target Cousins in the playoffs — the way they have targeted Stephen Curry in the past, not because he’s a terrible defender (he’s okay) but he’s the weakest link — but if the Warriors are playing well as a team it’s not going to matter. Denver was off its game Friday night, but the Warriors can slow down any elite offense when they are focused. Friday night they were focused.

Keep playing like that and Cousins will have a ring to shut up his critics.

De’Aaron Fox carries Kings to 102-94 victory over Knicks

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — With an afternoon start that felt like morning to them, the Sacramento Kings weren’t sharp when their game began.

De'Aaron Fox made sure they were fine at the finish.

Fox had 30 points and eight assists, carrying the Kings down the stretch to a 102-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday in the opener of a four-game trip.

Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks had erased a 12-point deficit to take a two-point lead.

“At the end of the game, once you see something’s working you kind of keep going back to it, keep going to it, keep going to it, and I think that’s what we did,” Fox said.

Buddy Hield added 19 points for the Kings, who need a strong performance during their trip to the East after entering play four games behind San Antonio for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks but was hit with a technical foul for his reaction to getting bumped from behind by Nemanja Bjelica after a basket with the Knicks down two and 2:12 left.

“It was a dead ball and he came up and pushed me. I retaliated and got us a tech,” Smith said. “I shouldn’t have done it and they knocked down the free throw. It changed the game a little bit.”

DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 15 rebounds in the Knicks’ fifth straight loss.

“We missed like six point-blank layups uncontested at the rim, and we just can’t afford that to win games,” coach David Fizdale said.

It was tied in the third before Hield scored five straight points to start a 12-0 run to finish the period and make it 80-68.

New York rallied to an 89-87 lead midway through the fourth after an 11-0 burst, but Fox made five of Sacramento’s final six baskets, including a pair of three-point plays.

The noon local start was a challenge for both teams, with Sacramento coach Dave Joerger noting that meant 9 a.m. back home for his players, and the Knicks just back from a trip to the West. He rubbed his eyes before the game to demonstrate that it could be two tired teams on the floor.

The Knicks had the energy early, racing to leads of 7-0 and 24-9. Sacramento cut it to 30-23 by the end of the first quarter, then limited New York to 16 points in the second to grab a 48-46 edge.

“I thought our bigs, especially in the second half, were terrific,” Joerger said. “They’re not going to get the credit for the numbers, but they ran really hard and opened up the opportunities for guys like Buddy and De’Aaron in transition.”

 

Lakers’ Brandon Ingram out for remainder of season with arm/shoulder injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
7 Comments

It’s another blow to a sinking ship.

Brandon Ingram had been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers since the All-Star break. On a floundering team, Ingram had started to be consistently aggressive with the ball and was averaging 27.8 points per game through six games. It was the Ingram the Lakers had hoped to see all season next to LeBron (but hadn’t, he was passive and deferred much of the time), the one who might have been of more interest to New Orleans in trade talks last month.

Now Ingram is out for the season, the Lakers announced Saturday.

The shoulder injury that sidelined him the last two games turned out to be a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm, according to team doctors.

This comes on the day Lonzo Ball is to be re-evaluated by team doctors, but coach Luke Walton said the young guard is not close to a return and there is a sense around the team he could be shut down for the season as well.

Ingram’s condition is potentially serious — recurring DVT in the legs is what ended Chris Bosh’s NBA career, although in many cases it can be treated for a return to the court.

Here is a definition of DVT, via the Mayo Clinic:

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs. Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling, but also can occur with no symptoms.

The danger is if the clot breaks off and moves to the lungs. The cause can be the physicality and jostling that goes on in an NBA game, and long plane flights can add to the problem.

For the Lakers, who are all but mathematically dead in the West playoff chase, this is just another blow in what has been a disappointing season. LeBron James will have his minutes reduced the rest of the season, and the veterans on one-year contracts the Lakers have brought in have played like the kind of guys available on one-year deals for a reason. It all adds to the pressure on the Lakers’ front office heading into the offseason.

Schadenfreude 101: LeBron, Lakers struggle so other executives (anonymously) pile on

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 1:07 PM EST
2 Comments

LeBron James has been the king of the mountain — the best player in the NBA, the guy with a career trajectory that puts him on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore — for nearly a decade now. He has won rings and racked up hardware, and along the way he has changed the dynamic about how players can use their leverage and power to take control of their careers on and off the court, pulling some of that power away from teams.

This season, faced with a new challenge, LeBron stumbled. In part due to injury (and age), in part due to decisions about how to build a team around him (ideas he backed and endorsed), LeBron will be home watching the playoffs come mid-April. Or, he’ll be in Cabo and not watching them. Either way, LeBron came to the varsity conference out West and could not lift the Lakers to the postseason the way he lifted the Cavaliers to the Finals in recent seasons.

After years of having no answer to stop him, it’s not surprising there are executives from other teams who — anonymously, of course — are willing to pile on. A little bit of schadenfreude. Ken Berger of Bleacher Report had the story.

“I’ve never seen him like this, and I’m a little shocked because I’ve been around him and thought he was more of a leader,” a Western Conference executive said. “All of a sudden, I’m seeing a different LeBron. Dude, don’t do that; you’re hurting yourself. The best thing he can do is tell everybody, ‘My guys have been great, I can do better, and we need to continue to improve as a team.’ He hasn’t done that. Instead, he’s throwing people under the bus.”

“Now it’s all about deferring and putting blame on somebody else,” one of the Western Conference executives said. “Instead of being like an old-school guy and saying: ‘I’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to make my teammates better.’ Great players and great leaders, that’s what they do. That’s what Kobe [Bryant] would’ve done. That’s what Michael Jordan would’ve done.”

That’s a “get off my lawn” way of looking at things, the “back in the day these guys wouldn’t have done that.” It’s not like Kobe Bryant ever demanded a trade or threw teammates under the bus… oh, wait. Yes he did. Jordan just decided to walk away from the game for two years in the prime of his career.

This strikes me as generational as much as a chance to kick a guy when he’s down.

“These new-school guys always want to put it on somebody else,” one of the Western Conference executives said. “It’s an immediate-gratification society, and it’s always someone else’s fault.”

LeBron this season has shown flashes of being the LeBron who could carry a team, who could single-handedly dominate games, but the groin injury put him in a suit for a key stretch of the season and robbed him of that takeover ability when he returned. LeBron didn’t have a team around him capable of lifting him up when he stumbled.

But next season? When LeBron is rested and fit again, not to mention playing with a chip on his shoulder after missing the playoffs? After the Lakers put another star and a better roster around him? (That last one is wait-and-see, it is far from a sure thing, Magic and Pelinka have a lot to prove.)

Those executives may find out LeBron can still lead and dominate games. And they may have to eat some crow.

Bucks’ Sterling Brown vows to work with police after stun gun incident

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
4 Comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sterling Brown hopes his efforts to work alongside law enforcement on improving practices used during arrests and stops will one day mean other black men don’t have to go through what he endured last year.

Just more than 13 months after police used a stun gun on him in the early morning hours at a Milwaukee Walgreens store, Brown knows he has an important responsibility to use his experience to make a difference.

“I have a platform now and I’m going to use it to help bring awareness and help bring change,” Brown said.

The Bucks guard insists he long moved forward from the ordeal, during which he felt the use of a stun gun was excessive and that he was targeted because he’s black. As a professional athlete, that’s what he gets paid to do: Let go of the failures and tough moments in a hurry. On to the next city, the next game. A new challenge.

“I’ve been emotionally, spiritually, physically stable since the incident happened,” Brown said while sitting courtside with The Associated Press after a shootaround during the Bucks’ recent visit to Sacramento. “… At the end of the day, I’m a professional and I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to handle my business. There’s no sympathy if I’m down and out and complaining about it. It’s just next man up. I’ve got a profession that requires me to display it at all times. That really is what helped me just keep things flowing.”

Brown spoke on the same day the Bucks and Sacramento Kings hosted a summit to bring awareness about social injustice and to work to improve communication and relations between law enforcement, community leaders and citizens with the hopes of effecting change. Sacramento was rocked last year by the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, and the intense protests that ensued. People joined hands outside the Kings’ downtown Golden 1 Center and blocked entrances. Former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, now with the Warriors, paid for Clark’s funeral, then wore the man’s name on his shoes last Saturday night, hours after a district attorney decided not to charge two officers who killed Clark.

Brown acknowledges his relationship with police will likely never be the same after his encounter in Milwaukee and that it will always be extremely difficult to give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s what they do that gives the trust, so if they’re not responding accordingly to how they’re supposed to and according to the Constitution – they’re not doing things constitutionally – then you wouldn’t even be able to trust them,” Brown said. “If you were in my situation, you wouldn’t come out trusting them, and they violated your rights.”

Still, he is prepared to work with police in training exercises to make for better interactions in various situations.

A couple of weeks before his 23rd birthday on Jan. 26, 2018, Brown had been on a date when he made what was expected to be a brief stop. He parked in a handicap space.

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation outside the Walgreens at about 2 a.m. when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered. An officer yelled: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Police released body-camera footage that showed how a simple interaction over the illegally parked car quickly escalated.

“I feel like when the video came out that confirmed everything for a lot of people, but the Bucks did show nothing but support from Day 1, as well as my teammates and a lot of fans and definitely my family and friends,” Brown said.

Almost four months after the arrest, Brown received a formal apology from the city’s police chief, who said the officers had “acted inappropriately” and been disciplined.

Brown later filed a lawsuit saying his treatment for a parking violation constituted excessive force and that police unfairly targeted him because of his skin color.

“The police, they’re supposed to come to the rescue and when they are called to come to the rescue and they don’t handle the situation accordingly, then there’s things that have to be done different to make sure that they do come to the scene and do the correct thing,” he said. “I really just want to get more involved in some of their training tactics.”

Brown appreciated the Kings and Bucks putting on the summit, and plans to work with American Civil Liberties Union nationwide to increase his reach if possible.

He knows his platform can be a positive one after his encounter with Milwaukee police, who declined to comment for this story.

“The ACLU in Milwaukee did a few things to improve discipline tactics and training tactics for police officers,” Brown said. “I want to use it to educate kids. I want to use it to start programs and start different events that give kids things to do instead of being in the streets, to lessen the amount of contact they have with police officers. It’s a lot that I plan on doing. It’s going to take a lot of people. It’s going to take a strong push but I’m looking forward to it.”

His team has been supportive.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said he was initially surprised by the incident because it didn’t sound like Brown – and there was never a question about the franchise backing the young player based on observations of how he had conducted himself.

“You try to get to know your players, just as people, and Sterling in my opinion was just a great kid,” Lasry said. “It didn’t make sense. … As we got more and more information we sort of came to a crossroads: There’s Sterling’s side and there was the other side. For us as an organization, we ended up coming down on Sterling’s side, simply because we knew him as a person. Nobody really knew all the facts until the video came out, but we wanted to back him.”

Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, called the Bucks’ response “significant” as well as the efforts by the two franchises separated by more than half the country.

Clark’s death on March 18, 2018, prompted Kings owner Vivek Ranadive to pledge his support and vow to address the issue over the long haul.

“When you have two primary institutions saying they’re going to back the players it really sends a message on the street,” Thomsen said.

And that, for Brown, is a positive first step.

 