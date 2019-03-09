Getty Images

Bucks’ Sterling Brown vows to work with police after stun gun incident

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sterling Brown hopes his efforts to work alongside law enforcement on improving practices used during arrests and stops will one day mean other black men don’t have to go through what he endured last year.

Just more than 13 months after police used a stun gun on him in the early morning hours at a Milwaukee Walgreens store, Brown knows he has an important responsibility to use his experience to make a difference.

“I have a platform now and I’m going to use it to help bring awareness and help bring change,” Brown said.

The Bucks guard insists he long moved forward from the ordeal, during which he felt the use of a stun gun was excessive and that he was targeted because he’s black. As a professional athlete, that’s what he gets paid to do: Let go of the failures and tough moments in a hurry. On to the next city, the next game. A new challenge.

“I’ve been emotionally, spiritually, physically stable since the incident happened,” Brown said while sitting courtside with The Associated Press after a shootaround during the Bucks’ recent visit to Sacramento. “… At the end of the day, I’m a professional and I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to handle my business. There’s no sympathy if I’m down and out and complaining about it. It’s just next man up. I’ve got a profession that requires me to display it at all times. That really is what helped me just keep things flowing.”

Brown spoke on the same day the Bucks and Sacramento Kings hosted a summit to bring awareness about social injustice and to work to improve communication and relations between law enforcement, community leaders and citizens with the hopes of effecting change. Sacramento was rocked last year by the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, and the intense protests that ensued. People joined hands outside the Kings’ downtown Golden 1 Center and blocked entrances. Former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, now with the Warriors, paid for Clark’s funeral, then wore the man’s name on his shoes last Saturday night, hours after a district attorney decided not to charge two officers who killed Clark.

Brown acknowledges his relationship with police will likely never be the same after his encounter in Milwaukee and that it will always be extremely difficult to give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s what they do that gives the trust, so if they’re not responding accordingly to how they’re supposed to and according to the Constitution – they’re not doing things constitutionally – then you wouldn’t even be able to trust them,” Brown said. “If you were in my situation, you wouldn’t come out trusting them, and they violated your rights.”

Still, he is prepared to work with police in training exercises to make for better interactions in various situations.

A couple of weeks before his 23rd birthday on Jan. 26, 2018, Brown had been on a date when he made what was expected to be a brief stop. He parked in a handicap space.

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation outside the Walgreens at about 2 a.m. when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered. An officer yelled: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Police released body-camera footage that showed how a simple interaction over the illegally parked car quickly escalated.

“I feel like when the video came out that confirmed everything for a lot of people, but the Bucks did show nothing but support from Day 1, as well as my teammates and a lot of fans and definitely my family and friends,” Brown said.

Almost four months after the arrest, Brown received a formal apology from the city’s police chief, who said the officers had “acted inappropriately” and been disciplined.

Brown later filed a lawsuit saying his treatment for a parking violation constituted excessive force and that police unfairly targeted him because of his skin color.

“The police, they’re supposed to come to the rescue and when they are called to come to the rescue and they don’t handle the situation accordingly, then there’s things that have to be done different to make sure that they do come to the scene and do the correct thing,” he said. “I really just want to get more involved in some of their training tactics.”

Brown appreciated the Kings and Bucks putting on the summit, and plans to work with American Civil Liberties Union nationwide to increase his reach if possible.

He knows his platform can be a positive one after his encounter with Milwaukee police, who declined to comment for this story.

“The ACLU in Milwaukee did a few things to improve discipline tactics and training tactics for police officers,” Brown said. “I want to use it to educate kids. I want to use it to start programs and start different events that give kids things to do instead of being in the streets, to lessen the amount of contact they have with police officers. It’s a lot that I plan on doing. It’s going to take a lot of people. It’s going to take a strong push but I’m looking forward to it.”

His team has been supportive.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said he was initially surprised by the incident because it didn’t sound like Brown – and there was never a question about the franchise backing the young player based on observations of how he had conducted himself.

“You try to get to know your players, just as people, and Sterling in my opinion was just a great kid,” Lasry said. “It didn’t make sense. … As we got more and more information we sort of came to a crossroads: There’s Sterling’s side and there was the other side. For us as an organization, we ended up coming down on Sterling’s side, simply because we knew him as a person. Nobody really knew all the facts until the video came out, but we wanted to back him.”

Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, called the Bucks’ response “significant” as well as the efforts by the two franchises separated by more than half the country.

Clark’s death on March 18, 2018, prompted Kings owner Vivek Ranadive to pledge his support and vow to address the issue over the long haul.

“When you have two primary institutions saying they’re going to back the players it really sends a message on the street,” Thomsen said.

And that, for Brown, is a positive first step.

 

Lakers’ Brandon Ingram out for remainder of season with arm/shoulder injury

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
It’s another blow to a sinking ship.

Brandon Ingram had been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers since the All-Star break. On a floundering team, Ingram had started to be consistently aggressive with the ball and was averaging 27.8 points per game through six games. It was the Ingram the Lakers had hoped to see all season next to LeBron (but hadn’t, he was passive and deferred much of the time), the one who might have been of more interest to New Orleans in trade talks last month.

Now Ingram is out for the season, the Lakers announced Saturday.

The shoulder injury that sidelined him the last two games turned out to be a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm, according to team doctors.

This comes on the day Lonzo Ball is to be re-evaluated by team doctors, but coach Luke Walton said the young guard is not close to a return and there is a sense around the team he could be shut down for the season as well.

Ingram’s condition is potentially serious — recurring DVT in the legs is what ended Chris Bosh’s NBA career, although in many cases it can be treated for a return to the court.

Here is a definition of DVT, via the Mayo Clinic:

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs. Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling, but also can occur with no symptoms.

The danger is if the clot breaks off and moves to the lungs. The cause can be the physicality and jostling that goes on in an NBA game, and long plane flights can add to the problem.

For the Lakers, who are all but mathematically dead in the West playoff chase, this is just another blow in what has been a disappointing season. LeBron James will have his minutes reduced the rest of the season, and the veterans on one-year contracts the Lakers have brought in have played like the kind of guys available on one-year deals for a reason. It all adds to the pressure on the Lakers’ front office heading into the offseason.

Schadenfreude 101: LeBron, Lakers struggle so other executives (anonymously) pile on

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 1:07 PM EST
LeBron James has been the king of the mountain — the best player in the NBA, the guy with a career trajectory that puts him on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore — for nearly a decade now. He has won rings and racked up hardware, and along the way he has changed the dynamic about how players can use their leverage and power to take control of their careers on and off the court, pulling some of that power away from teams.

This season, faced with a new challenge, LeBron stumbled. In part due to injury (and age), in part due to decisions about how to build a team around him (ideas he backed and endorsed), LeBron will be home watching the playoffs come mid-April. Or, he’ll be in Cabo and not watching them. Either way, LeBron came to the varsity conference out West and could not lift the Lakers to the postseason the way he lifted the Cavaliers to the Finals in recent seasons.

After years of having no answer to stop him, it’s not surprising there are executives from other teams who — anonymously, of course — are willing to pile on. A little bit of schadenfreude. Ken Berger of Bleacher Report had the story.

“I’ve never seen him like this, and I’m a little shocked because I’ve been around him and thought he was more of a leader,” a Western Conference executive said. “All of a sudden, I’m seeing a different LeBron. Dude, don’t do that; you’re hurting yourself. The best thing he can do is tell everybody, ‘My guys have been great, I can do better, and we need to continue to improve as a team.’ He hasn’t done that. Instead, he’s throwing people under the bus.”

“Now it’s all about deferring and putting blame on somebody else,” one of the Western Conference executives said. “Instead of being like an old-school guy and saying: ‘I’ve got to do a better job. I’ve got to make my teammates better.’ Great players and great leaders, that’s what they do. That’s what Kobe [Bryant] would’ve done. That’s what Michael Jordan would’ve done.”

That’s a “get off my lawn” way of looking at things, the “back in the day these guys wouldn’t have done that.” It’s not like Kobe Bryant ever demanded a trade or threw teammates under the bus… oh, wait. Yes he did. Jordan just decided to walk away from the game for two years in the prime of his career.

This strikes me as generational as much as a chance to kick a guy when he’s down.

“These new-school guys always want to put it on somebody else,” one of the Western Conference executives said. “It’s an immediate-gratification society, and it’s always someone else’s fault.”

LeBron this season has shown flashes of being the LeBron who could carry a team, who could single-handedly dominate games, but the groin injury put him in a suit for a key stretch of the season and robbed him of that takeover ability when he returned. LeBron didn’t have a team around him capable of lifting him up when he stumbled.

But next season? When LeBron is rested and fit again, not to mention playing with a chip on his shoulder after missing the playoffs? After the Lakers put another star and a better roster around him? (That last one is wait-and-see, it is far from a sure thing, Magic and Pelinka have a lot to prove.)

Those executives may find out LeBron can still lead and dominate games. And they may have to eat some crow.

Paul George rips referees after fouling out: “It’s just bad officiating”

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Friday night at Staples Center was already going to be a parade to the free throw line: The Clipper average the most free throw attempts per game in the NBA (28.8) and the Thunder the third most (25.9).

The Thunder shot 26 free throws, right at their season average.

The Clippers shot 46. The attacking Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari each got to the line 15 times.

Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams of Oklahoma City all fouled out. After the game, a frustrated George ripped the officiating, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“It’s just bad officiating,” George said. “I’m sorry, just bad officiating. We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. … Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there’s nobody that gets more contact. If I don’t speak for myself, I speak for Russ. There’s nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it’s just crazy.

“I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s— being on that floor. We giving everything we got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, we’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

George should just get his checkbook out now and write a $25,000 one to the league.

Is there any team in the league that thinks they get a fair shake from the referees? Every player and coach thinks “officiating the game the right way” would lead to them getting a lot more calls, because every time they get bumped on a drive they think it’s a foul. Of course, they also think every time they bump an opponent on a drive to the basket they were in good defensive position and it’s just part of the game. That’s just part of being competitive.

The Thunder’s stars play an aggressive style — Russell Westbrook averaged 17.6 drives to the basket per game, third most in the NBA — and they attack in transition, with 19.1 percent of their possessions starting that way (third most in the league). That’s why they get the calls they do. They do not get as many as they would like, but again 29 other teams feel the same way.

The Clippers stars are aggressive, too. Williams and Gallinari are veterans who know how to draw fouls. With the Thunder on the second night of a road back-to-back, they may have been half-a-step out of the position they wanted to be, which led to some of the fouls. That’s just not how the Thunder will see it.

Tension has been up between the players and officials in recent years, and with the pressure — and increased number of close calls — about to come with the playoffs, it is only going to get worse.

Lou Williams scores 40 points, Danilo Gallinari 34 to lead Clippers past Thunder (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 40 points, Danilo Gallinari added 34 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the foul-plagued Oklahoma City Thunder 118-110 on Friday night for their first four-game winning streak since November.

Williams had 19 points in the second quarter, when the Clippers built their first lead of 14 points, then added 17 in the fourth to seal the win.

The veteran guard passed former Clipper Jamal Crawford for second in NBA career points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook scored 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Thunder before fouling out with 53 seconds left. Paul George, who finished with 15 points, had already fouled out with 3:49 to go. Steven Adams also picked up his sixth foul in the final seconds.

Westbrook’s last basket, a 3-pointer, got the Thunder to 108-107. But it was their last gasp.

The Clippers ended the game on a 10-3 run, making all six of their final free throws. They were 9 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth.

Neither team led by more than four over the game’s final seven minutes.

George came off the bench to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 99-98 lead, their first since scoring the game’s first basket.

But the Clippers grabbed it right back on a basket by Gallinari. He and Williams combined to score the Clippers’ final 15 points.

With Westbrook and George on the bench, the Thunder got within one early in the fourth on a three-point play by Abdel Nader.

Westbrook returned and put up an airball and missed another jumper. But Markieff Morris hit a 3-pointer that again drew the Thunder within one.

Without Westbrook and George, the Thunder closed the third with a rush. Down by 14, they outscored the Clippers 12-2 to trail 88-84 going into the fourth. Dennis Schroder and Nader hit 3-pointers in the spurt.