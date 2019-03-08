AP

Flagrant fouls, techs, and OT: end of Blazers vs. OKC was a train wreck (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 8, 2019, 2:35 AM EST
Russell Westbrook can be a spicy guy, and Jusuf Nurkic is known to ruffle the feathers of quite a few guys around the league. Still, as the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, it was apparent the referees didn’t exactly have control of things at Moda Center.

It started off with a play between Nurkic and Westbrook in the second quarter. After a made bucket, Nurkic entered the floor and got his feet inadvertently tangled up with Westbrook.

Westbrook didn’t like that very much, and as the two neared midcourt the former MVP threw a forearm at Nurkic, sending him to the floor.

Based on the spirit of the foul — the fact that it was not part of any kind of basketball play and was away from the action — Westbrook could have easily been given a Flagrant 2.

Instead, Westbrook was given a Flagrant 1 and Nurkic was given a technical foul, which was more disadvantageous to the Blazers.

Then with the game tied and just seconds left, Paul George drove through the lane to try and win the game. The Thunder star’s elbow caught Nurkic square in the face. No offensive foul was called on George despite his elbow coming high and away from his body, and Oklahoma City scooped up the rebound for the score.

Then came the call of the game with just four seconds left. Battling down low, Nurkic was fouled on a putback attempt with Portland down just two points. The Blazers big man, a 77 percent free-throw shooter, then went face-to-face with George. Nurkic wound up giving George a mini-headbutt, garnering him a second technical and an ejection.

As per NBA rules, the Thunder were allowed to pick a free-throw shooter. OKC selected Skal Labissiere — who had yet to even attempt a field goal in a Blazers uniform — and who wound up missing his first free throw. He had to miss the second on purpose in order for Portland to get a chance to win or move to OT.

Somehow, that’s still not where the craziness of this game ended.

On Labissiere’s second free throw, the Thunder were called for a foul on Al-Farouq Aminu, who subsequently forced OT by sinking two from the charity stripe.

OKC was able to pull away in the extra period, finally pulling out the win, 129-121.

Meanwhile, I bet we’ll have a lot to see from the L2M on this game tomorrow. It might even be as long as this post.

Bill Walton will provide color commentary on Ralph Lawler’s final regular season game with Clippers

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) Ralph Lawler will be joined by Bill Walton when the 80-year-old broadcaster calls his final regular-season game for the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10.

Walton is a friend and former on-air partner of Lawler, who has been the television voice of the team for 40 years.

The Clippers will celebrate Lawler during halftime of their game against the Utah Jazz that night. A logo honoring Lawler on the Staples Center court will be unveiled and players will wear a special shooting shirt to thank him.

Fans will receive a Lawler bobblehead. The souvenir will recite some of his favorite expressions at the push of a button, including “Oh me, oh my.”

Enes Kanter picked Blazers over Lakers because he wanted to be ‘drama-free’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Enes Kanter has been playing well for the Portland Trail Blazers after being bought out by the New York Knicks and joining the Western Conference playoff team earlier in February.

Several teams were in the mix for Kanter, but according to the Turkish big man the choice came down between the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers. That Kanter picked Portland over LA no doubt pleased Blazers fans, but the decision to spurn LeBron James for Damian Lillard perhaps left some scratching their heads.

The Lakers have a bad frontcourt lineup, one that Kanter would certainly dominate as they tried to make a push for the playoffs. But it just wasn’t to be, and according to Kanter it’s partially because he just didn’t want to deal with all of the drama happening around the Lakers.

Kanter saying he “just wanted to focus on basketball the rest of the season” really tells you all about what NBA players think about what’s happening in Los Angeles right now.

Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds him of Tim Duncan

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely going to be the 2019 NBA MVP. He could also be the Defensive Player of the Year, though that would put him in elite company with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as they’re the only two players to have ever won both awards in the same season.

Things are going well for Milwaukee this year, and they are on pace to win more than 60 games and secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has been a big part of that, and he should be with the Bucks for years to come. He’s a generational talent, but what endears him to Milwaukee fans is his attitude.

His coach apparently likes that, too, and in a recent profile by Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mike Budenholzer compared Antetokounmpo to another NBA legend.

Via The Athletic:

“I think personality wise, and approach wise, he is (similar to Duncan),” said Budenholzer, who spent 19 seasons as a Spurs assistant before his five-year run as Atlanta’s head coach that preceded this Bucks challenge. “It’s him as a teammate. Like, he’s such a great teammate. He’s so humble, but hungry. So humble, but wants to be great and wants the team to be great. Those are all kind of the characteristics of Timmy, and it’s just amazing how his teammates loved him and it’s very similar with Giannis.”

Of course Budenholzer is part of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s coaching tree, having been an assistant with them from 1996 to 2013.

It’s good to hear that Antetokounmpo is so beloved and that he’s able to lead by example and by recruiting teammates as lieutenants.

I don’t know how far the Bucks are going in the playoffs this year, but it would be incredible to see them in the Finals. That would certainly make Antetokounmpo feel a little more like Duncan as well.

Andre Drummond says Blake Griffin is key in giving him confidence

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
The amount of friendship between NBA players is sometimes overstated. When players are necessarily linked to each other, and unlikely to depart from their franchise anytime soon, fans like to impress upon them a closeness that might not actually exist.

Of course the other side of this is when players flat-out dislike each other but aren’t allowed to say as much thanks to the colors on their jersey restricting them from being truthful.

Chemistry is a hard thing to balance in the NBA, and some teams seem to always do it right. The San Antonio Spurs, up until the fiasco with Kawhi Leonard, appeared to have a 100% success rate with integrating players into their system and culture. Other teams always seem to be dysfunctional, like the New York Knicks.

Of course, LeBron James is learning just how hard it is to have a poor team culture while playing in the Western Conference this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are all but eliminated from the playoffs already.

When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were never guaranteed to be great pals either on or off the court. Griffin was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Michigan after signing a major contract, and some instability thereafter with the Pistons never guaranteed any kind of success. Although the Pistons just barely have a winning record, they are currently the sixth seed in the East.

Part of that success is due to the friendship between Drummond and Griffin, which was recently highlighted in a feature published to The Athletic by James L. Edwards III. Griffin, now in his ninth season has provided some crucial veteran leadership provided to Drummond, who is still just 25 years old.

Via The Athletic:

“With that play in Atlanta, to touch on that … I’ve never had someone do that for me before. It was actually a play for him, and he told Reggie to get out and gave it to me,” Drummond told The Athletic. “For him to do that just shows the confidence he has in me to score the ball on somebody and make the right play. And when I didn’t shoot the right shot, you know, he got on me, ‘You’re stronger than him. You need to go through him.’ The next possession I came down and dunked on him. With guys like that, guys that give me confidence, we give each other confidence throughout the game, too.”

This is such an interesting quote because of the reticence of stars in this age to admit that they aren’t the number one option, or the top dog, and that maybe, just maybe, they could occasionally use some help, however it may come. Many guys have such a misplaced alpha attitude, and that Drummond was both grateful for the final shot in one instance and happy to share that Griffin plays a part in pumping him up in another is pretty cool.

Of course the same type of attitude is apparent from Griffin here given that he decided to give Drummond the final shot rather than take a play that was drawn up for him, a stark contrast to a league where 60 players seem like they all think they deserve their own team (whatever that’s supposed to mean).

Drummond is under contract through next season, with a player option for next. We will at least get to see these guys together for another run at the Eastern Conference playoffs. I’m glad they seem to like each other so much.