Report: Lakers won’t punish Rajon Rondo

By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Rajon Rondo spent the final couple minutes of the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets in a courtside fan seat, removed from the rest of his team.

Plenty of people – former coaches Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy most prominently – criticized Rondo. Rondo complained he was getting too much attention, especially at the expense of LeBron James passing Michael Jordan in career scoring, as if people can’t follow two stories from one game.

Ultimately, this will end without much fuss within the Lakers.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will not be fined or disciplined for sitting in a courtside seat removed from his teammates late in the Lakers’ 115-99 loss Wednesday to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN.

Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka on the team’s off day Thursday to discuss his seat choice and how it was perceived.

“They notified me that it was a league rule that you can’t sit there,” Rondo told ESPN after the meeting on Thursday. “I wasn’t aware of it. But now I know going forward where I need to be.”

Ideally, Rondo would be most comfortable gathering his thoughts while sitting near his teammates. But he clearly felt most comfortable contemplating with a little space. So, there was a bright-line choice: Should Rondo gather his thoughts where he felt most comfortable or sit with his teammates? I see no automatically correct answer.

That’s because Rondo supports his teammates, especially the younger ones, in numerous ways. He has proven to be a committed veteran mentor.

He should sometimes be allowed his own space.

The Lakers telling him to sit on the bench because of an NBA rule is a copout. If it’s important to them he sits on the bench, they could just say so. But it’s also completely fine for the Lakers to take the copout route.

You can think Rondo should have sat on the bench without also believing this was a big deal.

With $32M on the line and Timberwolves needing him more than ever, Karl-Anthony Towns coming into his own

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
DETROIT – Karl-Anthony Towns unknowingly walked up on Anthony Tolliver getting interviewed about Towns in the Timberwolves’ locker room.

“Hey, what’s up, man,” Tolliver said. “I’m not talking about you or nothing.”

Towns laughed. Then, as Tolliver returned complimenting him, Towns realized Tolliver made more than a random joke.

“Wait,” Towns said. “Were you talking about me?”

Towns urged Tolliver to change topics – to Towns’ flaws, to Tolliver’s own 3-point shooting, to anything else. Towns even jokingly threatened to throw fruit at Tolliver.

This is the Towns who earlier this season resisted being labeled of one of Minnesota’s most important players. He’s prone to just trying to fit in.

But Towns has special talent. The Timberwolves need him to assert himself.

Hope of Towns co-starring with Andrew Wiggins, the reigning Rookie of Year and previous No. 1 pick when Towns got drafted No. 1, has nearly completely faded. Wiggins has stagnated (at best) since signing a max contract extension two years ago.

Jimmy Butler temporarily commandeered the scene in Minnesota. While Butler was carrying the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years last season, it made sense for Towns to defer. But Butler is gone, reportedly at Towns’ request (and definitely at Butler’s).

This team is now clearly Towns’ and Towns’ alone. He might finally be embracing it.

“There’s a lot on my shoulders, but good thing I’ve got broad shoulders,” Towns said.

In six games since a car crash he said could have killed him, Towns is averaging 34 points, 14 rebounds and four assists per game. Even for someone who has already established himself as a star, Towns might be turning the corner into superstardom.

The timing could be lucrative.

If Towns makes an All-NBA team this season, his upcoming extension will project to be worth $190 million over the next five years. If he misses the All-NBA teams an super-max eligibility, the extension projects to be worth $158 million – $32 million less.

Will Towns get one of three All-NBA center spots?

He appears to be in a six-man race with the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Magic’s Nikola Vucevic. Here’s how they compare in points, rebounds assists, blocks and steals per game and PER, win shares and real plus-minus:

Player PPG RPG APG BPG SPG PER WS RPM
Nikola Jokic 20.5 10.8 7.7 0.6 1.4 26.9 9.9 6.5
Anthony Davis 26.8 12.3 4.0 2.5 1.6 30.5 9.4 6.1
Joel Embiid 27.3 13.5 3.5 1.9 0.6 25.4 7.2 4.3
Rudy Gobert 15.5 12.9 2.1 2.2 0.8 24.3 11.0 4.6
Karl-Anthony Towns 24.2 12.2 3.3 1.7 0.9 26.6 9.2 4.3
Nikola Vucevic 20.6 12.0 3.9 1.2 1.0 26.0 8.3 5.5

Towns will have a tough time catching Jokic, who will get onto many MVP ballots.

Davis has already missed 16 games and will receive only limited minutes the rest of the season. The negative effects of his trade request on New Orleans should count against him. But his incredible production while on the court should also matter.

Embiid has missed 11 games and counting. How quickly and how well he returns from his knee injury will swing his candidacy.

Gobert wasn’t even an All-Star, but that was determined by Western Conference coaches, not the media who’ll pick All-NBA. Gobert’s All-Star snub generated a lot of publicity that might even help his All-NBA case. Defensive-minded players like him also tend to fare better with All-NBA than All-Star, because voters are also considering Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season. Gobert is a leading candidate for that award.

Vucevic is in his first season playing on this level. If nothing else, there will be no voter fatigue with him.

Other players like LaMarcus Aldridge, Brook Lopez, Al Horford and Andre Drummond could also get All-NBA votes. In a close race, those could determine who actually lands on the All-NBA teams.

At minimum, Towns’ All-NBA window is open.

Towns earning the pay bump would further squeeze a team with at least a couple players on undesirable contracts – Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining), Gorgui Dieng (two years, $33,516,853 remaining) and arguably Jeff Teague (one year, $19 million player option remaining). But Towns playing well down the stretch would carry its own value.

“Karl deserves to be an All-NBA player,” Timberwolves interim coach Ryan Saunders said.

By traditional big-man standards, Towns – averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game – looks like a lock. But he knows better.

In the previous 40 years, 25 players averaged 24-12 (minimum: 50 games). Only one didn’t make an All-NBA team – Towns in 2017.

In a system that awards five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote and one point for a third-team vote, Towns landed just four voting points behind DeAndre Jordan for third-team center. If Towns had made All-NBA that season, he would have already clinched super-max eligibility. Nothing would have been on the line this season.

Towns said he thought he’d make All-NBA in 2017.

“It was a learning experience,” said Towns, who declined to elaborate on what he learned.

So many learning experiences lie ahead for Towns, who’s just 23. He has looked sharper on defense – by far his biggest deficiency – and improved passing out of double-teams. But there’s so much more room to grow. A reason Minnesota is just 30-35 is Towns’ defensive shortcomings.

Still, he brings so much offensively. Towns is the only player making 70% of his shots at the rim and 40% of his 3-pointers (minimum: 100 attempts each). He makes it look easy.

“He’s so talented,” Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson said. “There’s nothing in this league, in the game of basketball, that I doubt him in.”

Towns has 44.1 career win shares. Since Towns entered the NBA in 2015, only four players – James Harden (54.9), Stephen Curry (47.3), LeBron James (46.9) and Kevin Durant (46.0) – have produced more win shares. But Towns is way younger than those four.

Here’s everyone who played in the NBA the last four seasons, sorted by age this season and win shares over the last four seasons. Harden, Curry, LeBron, Durant (who’s hiding behind Curry) and Towns are pictured:

image

Russell Westbrook recently trash-talked Towns during a game: “Get to the f—ing playoffs before you speak to me.” The diss was particularly cruel because the Timberwolves made the playoffs last year. But they got rolled by the Rockets in five games in the first round, Towns fading into the background of the series. It was quite forgettable.

There’s still plenty of time for Towns to make a bigger impact. Though further advancement might require roster upgrades around him, he has the tools to eventually lead the Timberwolves back into the playoffs and make a lasting impression.

Will he embrace that challenge and the accompanying spotlight or shirk the responsibility?

“He wants it,” Tolliver said. “And you can’t really say that about everybody. Some guys, they might say they want it, but their actions don’t say it. So, I think that he’s kind of a rare breed.”

Daryl Morey: Celtics should have tanked rather than make playoffs in 2004

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
The NBA draft lottery began in 1985, and for the first five years, every team that missed the playoffs received equal odds. Then, the league switched to a weighted lottery, giving worse teams better chances of higher picks. That system remains in place, though the NBA continues to tinker with the odds.

The weighted lottery incentivizes teams to tank even after they miss the playoffs. The lower they fall, the better their lottery position.

In an unweighted lottery, once teams get eliminated from the playoff race, they have no incentive to keep losing.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was asked whether an unweighted lottery would cause teams to tank out of the eighth seed or cause a 10th-place team not to fully pursue the playoffs.

Morey – who worked for Boston at the time – brought up the 2003-04 Celtics. At 36-46, they’re the worst team to make the playoffs in the last 20 years. They got swept by the Pacers in the first round, losing by 17 points per game. If they had missed the playoffs, they would have held the 10th-best lottery slot of 14 teams, because four non-playoff Western Conference teams had better records.

Morey on The Lowe Post:

We had no business being the playoffs.

We should have. We didn’t. We were trying to win every game. But that would have been a year to be not in the eight seed.

The NBA dislikes team executives talking about tanking. But teams sometimes really do prefer to lose with the intent of securing better draft position.

On the scale of offending the NBA by revealing too much, this rates pretty low. Morey explicitly said the Celtics didn’t tank.

But this shapes what his future teams would do if in a similar situation. His perspective is important as the NBA considers new methods for curbing tanking, including returning to an unweighted lottery.

Right now, nearly every team with a realistic chance of making the playoffs shoots for the playoffs. It’s the teams that are too bad to make the playoffs that pivot into tanking mid-season.

If teams willingly dropping from the playoff race, that’d be detrimental to competition. A system that rewards that is a bad system.

That said, general managers rarely have the unilateral ability to implement tanking – especially when the playoffs are in reach. There’s fan pressure. There’s ownership pressure. There’s league pressure.

For what it’s worth, it worked out fine for the Celtics. They got the revenue and experience of a playoff appearance. They also got Al Jefferson with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 draft. He turned out better than anyone in the 10-14 range (Luke Jackson, Andris Biedrins, Robert Swift, Sebastian Telfair, Kris Humphries) and was used to trade for Kevin Garnett.

The league tries to frame tanking by its narrowest definition – players on the court attempting to lose. But tanking really comes from the front office, executives assembling rosters less-equipped to win in the name of improving draft position.

No matter how it publicly spins the public debate, the NBA should focus on finding a system that dissuades people like Morey from preferring to lose rather than make the playoffs.

76ers owner Josh Harris: Joel Embiid ‘our most important player. He’s clearly our future’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 12:06 PM EST
In the last 30 years, three pairs of under-age-25 teammates have been All-Stars together:

Shaq and Penny broke up before winning a title together. So did Durant and Westbrook.

Will Embiid and Simmons rise together in Philadelphia?

There have been some indications of strife between the young stars. The way both express cockiness, it’s not difficult to envision an eventual power struggle for control of the team.

If so, it sounds clear which player Philadelphia would pick.

76ers owner Josh Harris on Embiid, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

He’s our most important player. He’s clearly our future — they’re all an important part of the future — but Joel is exceptional. We generally talk to him about how we are oriented, and what type of players we might be bringing in. We get his advice. In terms of specific conversations, we give him a heads-up. At times, it’s not always appropriate because of the other parties involved. You don’t want to compromise who we are talking to or put [Embiid] in an awkward position. “But we’re certainly thinking all the time about how to complement his skill set, which is 3 and D wings, people who spread the court. He’s a dominant presence defensively and he’s dominant in the paint. We need to take the pressure off him so people don’t collapse on him.”

Simmons is a good player. But he’s not at all a floor spacer. His skill set doesn’t complement Embiid particularly well.

How does Simmons fit into the 76ers that Harris described?

On-court fit matters. But so does talent. Simmons brings plenty of the latter. He has great size for a lead ballhandler and excellent court vision. His defense is strong.

Philadelphia should continue trying to get Embiid and Simmons to mesh. In the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to listen for a trade that returns better-fitting talent. But selling low on Simmons just because of his fit with Embiid would be a mistake.

Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Harris’ words matter, but actions speak louder. Extension negotiations will be our best opportunity to gauge how the 76ers value Simmons.

That said, he’d still hold plenty of trade value on a max extension.

The time employees of several different NBA teams thought their GM was the laziest

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
Phil Jackson’s lethargy while running the Knicks became legendary.

But he wasn’t the only NBA executive coasting on the job.

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop on The Full 48 with Howard Beck:

One time on TrueHoop, I published that I’d heard from a team, a front-office employee, that their GM was in the office about four hours a week. I published that on TrueHoop at, let’s say, 10:30 in the morning. Before noon, I had gotten three different phone calls being like, “How do you know about our GM?” I was like, “It wasn’t your GM!”

Being an NBA general manager is a massive undertaking.

The general manager is charged with drafting, trading and signing players. The preparation necessary to do those things well is exhausting.

Except in a few organizations with active and present owners, the general manager also sets a tone and organizes all of basketball operations. Though those internal responsibilities often get overlooked, they’re vital.

I can’t imagine doing all that well in just four hours per week. How do the owners tolerate that?