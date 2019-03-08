Twitter

Rajon Rondo upset that him sitting away from Lakers bench got so much attention

By Dane DelgadoMar 8, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Rajon Rondo has said that sitting in seats near the Los Angeles Lakers bench — but not directly on the Lakers bench — was not a big deal.

Ok.

The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, their fourth dropped game in a row. LA is in a tailspin and is unlikely to make the playoffs, and now LeBron James is apparently going to be on a minutes restriction the rest of the year.

From a news perspective, the act of Rondo sitting not on the Lakers bench is relevant. If this is something that he does with frequency, it’s not something that’s been reported at length before. Plus, in the context of where the Lakers are in the standings — and with Rondo being one of the veterans on the team meant to lead — his physical distance told a visual story about what’s happening with Los Angeles right now.

Of course, we’ve seen NBA players get upset about how they are covered in the media and what they deem to be important. Kyrie Irving has had a rough go of it lately, and Rondo was no different. After stories about Rondo published, the veteran point guard took to his Instagram to say that people were trying to gaslight him.

More pointedly, Rondo said that James passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list was the real story.

Via IG:

There are two things to unpack here. First, nobody said that you can’t have two stories on the same night. It’s completely fair to say that the two stories on Wednesday were:

  1. LeBron passing Jordan
  2. Rondo sitting away from the Lakers bench as a kind of summation of this Los Angeles season

Second, it’s not as though the media didn’t talk about James passing Jordan. That was a major story, one that trended on Twitter and made its way across every major NBA outlet. Rondo acting as though people did not pay their due respect to LeBron does not mean that’s what happened.

But this is an era where any bozo can just throw their hands up and say “fake news!” this kind of thing gains traction. It doesn’t mean that, in the eyes of the universe, anything is more true or less true, but it can sway public opinion nonetheless.

Rondo isn’t a trained journalist, so his determination of what’s newsworthy, what should be covered as top priority, and what’s a non-story isn’t an expert opinion. He has the right to be upset that his seating arrangements got picked up, and that he’s facing heat for it. But to act as though news outlets aren’t doing their due diligence is an argument made in bad faith. That’s disappointing to hear from a brilliant mind like Rondo.

It must be frustrating to not be able to craft a narrative around yourself when every NBA player is now a brand. But the spotlight is bright for a reason, and the reality is that Rondo sitting away from his bench is weird no matter the explanation — even on a historic night for LeBron.

Daryl Morey: Celtics should have tanked rather than make playoffs in 2004

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 1:21 PM EST
The NBA draft lottery began in 1985, and for the first five years, every team that missed the playoffs received equal odds. Then, the league switched to a weighted lottery, giving worse teams better chances of higher picks. That system remains in place, though the NBA continues to tinker with the odds.

The weighted lottery incentivizes teams to tank even after they miss the playoffs. The lower they fall, the better their lottery position.

In an unweighted lottery, once teams get eliminated from the playoff race, they have no incentive to keep losing.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was asked whether an unweighted lottery would cause teams to tank out of the eighth seed or cause a 10th-place team not to fully pursue the playoffs.

Morey – who worked for Boston at the time – brought up the 2003-04 Celtics. At 36-46, they’re the worst team to make the playoffs in the last 20 years. They got swept by the Pacers in the first round, losing by 17 points per game. If they had missed the playoffs, they would have held the 10th-best lottery slot of 14 teams, because four non-playoff Western Conference teams had better records.

Morey on The Lowe Post:

We had no business being the playoffs.

We should have. We didn’t. We were trying to win every game. But that would have been a year to be not in the eight seed.

The NBA dislikes team executives talking about tanking. But teams sometimes really do prefer to lose with the intent of securing better draft position.

On the scale of offending the NBA by revealing too much, this rates pretty low. Morey explicitly said the Celtics didn’t tank.

But this shapes what his future teams would do if in a similar situation. His perspective is important as the NBA considers new methods for curbing tanking, including returning to an unweighted lottery.

Right now, nearly every team with a realistic chance of making the playoffs shoots for the playoffs. It’s the teams that are too bad to make the playoffs that pivot into tanking mid-season.

If teams willingly dropping from the playoff race, that’d be detrimental to competition. A system that rewards that is a bad system.

That said, general managers rarely have the unilateral ability to implement tanking – especially when the playoffs are in reach. There’s fan pressure. There’s ownership pressure. There’s league pressure.

For what it’s worth, it worked out fine for the Celtics. They got the revenue and experience of a playoff appearance. They also got Al Jefferson with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 draft. He turned out better than anyone in the 10-14 range (Luke Jackson, Andris Biedrins, Robert Swift, Sebastian Telfair, Kris Humphries) and was used to trade for Kevin Garnett.

The league tries to frame tanking by its narrowest definition – players on the court attempting to lose. But tanking really comes from the front office, executives assembling rosters less-equipped to win in the name of improving draft position.

No matter how it publicly spins the public debate, the NBA should focus on finding a system that dissuades people like Morey from preferring to lose rather than make the playoffs.

76ers owner Josh Harris: Joel Embiid ‘our most important player. He’s clearly our future’

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 12:06 PM EST
In the last 30 years, three pairs of under-age-25 teammates have been All-Stars together:

Shaq and Penny broke up before winning a title together. So did Durant and Westbrook.

Will Embiid and Simmons rise together in Philadelphia?

There have been some indications of strife between the young stars. The way both express cockiness, it’s not difficult to envision an eventual power struggle for control of the team.

If so, it sounds clear which player Philadelphia would pick.

76ers owner Josh Harris on Embiid, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

He’s our most important player. He’s clearly our future — they’re all an important part of the future — but Joel is exceptional. We generally talk to him about how we are oriented, and what type of players we might be bringing in. We get his advice. In terms of specific conversations, we give him a heads-up. At times, it’s not always appropriate because of the other parties involved. You don’t want to compromise who we are talking to or put [Embiid] in an awkward position. “But we’re certainly thinking all the time about how to complement his skill set, which is 3 and D wings, people who spread the court. He’s a dominant presence defensively and he’s dominant in the paint. We need to take the pressure off him so people don’t collapse on him.”

Simmons is a good player. But he’s not at all a floor spacer. His skill set doesn’t complement Embiid particularly well.

How does Simmons fit into the 76ers that Harris described?

On-court fit matters. But so does talent. Simmons brings plenty of the latter. He has great size for a lead ballhandler and excellent court vision. His defense is strong.

Philadelphia should continue trying to get Embiid and Simmons to mesh. In the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to listen for a trade that returns better-fitting talent. But selling low on Simmons just because of his fit with Embiid would be a mistake.

Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Harris’ words matter, but actions speak louder. Extension negotiations will be our best opportunity to gauge how the 76ers value Simmons.

That said, he’d still hold plenty of trade value on a max extension.

The time employees of several different NBA teams thought their GM was the laziest

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 11:05 AM EST
Phil Jackson’s lethargy while running the Knicks became legendary.

But he wasn’t the only NBA executive coasting on the job.

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop on The Full 48 with Howard Beck:

One time on TrueHoop, I published that I’d heard from a team, a front-office employee, that their GM was in the office about four hours a week. I published that on TrueHoop at, let’s say, 10:30 in the morning. Before noon, I had gotten three different phone calls being like, “How do you know about our GM?” I was like, “It wasn’t your GM!”

Being an NBA general manager is a massive undertaking.

The general manager is charged with drafting, trading and signing players. The preparation necessary to do those things well is exhausting.

Except in a few organizations with active and present owners, the general manager also sets a tone and organizes all of basketball operations. Though those internal responsibilities often get overlooked, they’re vital.

I can’t imagine doing all that well in just four hours per week. How do the owners tolerate that?

Charles Barkley: ‘The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the Finals’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a pretty good season. They started the year hot, going 10-3 to start the season, at one point grabbing the first spot in the Western Conference. Portland has had some ups and downs, but with some new additions in Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter, they’re looking good as they try to grab homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

But the NBA Finals? I’m not sure that’s Portland’s destiny, and I cover this team for a living for NBC Sports Northwest.

Apparently that sentiment is not shared by TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Speaking during halftime of Portland’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Smith said he thought thought Portland was destined for the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

Then Barkley went a step further and said he thought the Blazers were going to the NBA Finals.

Via Twitter:

The Blazers have definitely gotten deeper, and their roles are well-defined. CJ McCollum has adapted to a different role this season, playing more with Damian Lillard rather than the staggering he saw in seasons past. Still, Portland is a middling team in terms of defensive rating and we still have yet to see if their fatal flaw — Lillard and McCollum getting trapped to death — can be solved in the postseason.

It’d be incredible for the city of Portland if the Trail Blazers made the NBA Finals, but the default setting for fans here in the Northwest is of extreme optimism combined with existential dread. At this point, Kenny and Chuck appear to have the sunniest opinion of this team out of anyone.

The Blazers lost to the Thunder in OT, 129-121, in an absolute train wreck of a game by the officials in the final minutes.