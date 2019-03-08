Associated Press

Lonzo Ball ‘not close’ to return, could miss rest of season

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Lonzo Ball has been out since Jan. 19 when he suffered a grade three ankle sprain that included a bone bruise. Since then the Lakers are 5-13 with a 116.3 defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), worst in the NBA. While Ball’s absence is not the only reason the Lakers’ defense has stunk, it’s a factor.

Ball is not close to a return and may miss the remainder of the season, coach Luke Walton said Friday. While team doctors will review his progress on Saturday, Walton said Ball is “not close to looking like he’ll be able to play yet.” Ball was reportedly doing some standing shooting drills, but nothing that really tests the ankle yet.

Walton added that the big thing was to make sure Ball was healthy heading into the offseason so he can do work to improve then.

Walton also talked about LeBron James Friday, saying while there was no official hard cap on how many minutes LeBron would play a game he would more closely monitor the workload.

In both cases (and the return of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and anyone else) the Lakers need to think big picture and long term. This season is toast, and while there needs to be a lot of internal soul searching and hard assessments throughout the organization as to why that is — starting with ownership and upper management — no decisions should be made thinking about the short term.

 

Nuggets, Warriors working out kinks ahead of showdown Friday night

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The top two teams in the Western Conference meet in a game that could have homecourt ramifications in the playoffs when the Denver Nuggets tackle the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (44-20) will take the court one game ahead of the Nuggets (43-21) in the race for top seeding and homecourt advantage throughout the Western playoffs. But each has lost three of four, allowing Houston (39-25), which has won six in a row, to sneak back into the picture.

The teams split earlier meetings, both at Denver, with the contests not resembling each other.

The Nuggets won 100-98 in October by taking advantage of a 42-24 disparity in free-throw opportunities. Denver outscored Golden State 24-19 from the line to compensate for shooting just 40.7 percent overall and 18.8 percent on 3-pointers.

The Nuggets also had an edge in free-throw points in the rematch, 13-7, but the hot-shooting Warriors made that a moot point by hitting 21 3-pointers, getting eight from Stephen Curry and five apiece from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Golden State won the January game 142-111.

The clubs will meet for a fourth and final time on April 2 at Golden State.

Each team features a new look since they last saw each other, and neither addition has worked out as planned.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be playing his 18th game Friday after missing almost an entire calendar year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. He debuted for Golden State on Jan. 18, three days after the win at Denver.

Things went well for awhile, with Golden State winning 10 of Cousins’ first 11 games. But they’ve since gone 3-5, which includes losses the two times Cousins was given a rest. He has recorded a positive plus/minus in just seven of his 17 games.

Statistically, it seems Cousins’ addition has had a negative impact on the Warriors defensively. They’ve allowed an average of 119.5 points in their last eight games, including 128 in an embarrassing 33-point home defeat Tuesday against Boston.

“It’s an adjustment trying to figure things out with how we want to play with the coverages,” Cousins told reporters after the Celtics had burned the Warriors for 51 percent shooting overall and 41.2 percent on 3-pointers Tuesday. “I’m trying to meet the needs in the coverages that they want, but it’s an adjustment period right now trying to figure it out.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to play after missing the last two games with right knee soreness.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have had guard Isaiah Thomas the last eight games after he was deemed fully recovered from hip surgery.

Like Golden State, Denver seemed to be inspired initially by the addition, recording wins in Thomas’ first four games. But the Nuggets have since gone 1-3.

Thomas hasn’t produced nearly the offensive firepower he packed in the past, averaging 9.0 points while shooting just 37.7 percent overall and 27.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone came to his new guy’s support earlier this week.

“A lot of people are fixating on the ‘Isaiah impact’ and how is it going,” Malone told reporters. “It’s not one player. I don’t want anybody on our team ever becoming a scapegoat for our collective problems.”

 

Last 2 Minute report finds five incorrect calls in final minute of Thunder/Trail Blazers

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 6:32 PM EST
We knew it looked ugly, but damn.

The NBA released its Last 2 Minute Report reviewing the referees calls from the final two minutes of the Thunder’s overtime win against the Trail Blazers Thursday night — a game with serious playoff implications — and it found five officiating errors in the final minute of play. The NBA has worked hard to be more transparent, and not only is that a good thing but it has shown the refs get stuff right far more than wrong, but this game was a tough one.

Calls were missed on both sides, so Portland fans spare us from “the refs cost us the game” stuff. It’s never just one thing. You want to win? Don’t give up 70 points in the paint.

Here are the five missed calls:

0:57: Paul George has the ball legally stripped from him, but Jusuf Nurkic has already committed to the air to block the shot when George regains possession. Nurkic fouled George with his body but there was no call. George passed to Steven Adams for a dunk.

0:26: Paul George had taken a three that missed, and in the battle for a rebound Damian Lillard put a forearm in the back of Russell Westbrook and pushed him out of the play. There was no call but should have been one on Lillard. OKC’s Jerami Grant got the offensive rebound and the Thunder set up for another play.

0:16.8: The one Blazers fans were livid about — Paul George should have been called for an offensive foul for his elbow to the face of Jusuf Nurkic. (Was it a flagrant foul? Former official Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Director of Referee Development, said on ESPN’s The Jump that it could be considered for one but he didn’t think it deserved that harsh a call.)

0:7.7: Damian Lillard goes into the back court to collect an inbounds pass then attacks downhill and there are two missed calls on the play.

Adams should have been called for a foul for contacting the arm of Lillard on the shot.

Nurkic should have been called for offensive goaltending for contacting the rim while the ball was on it.

0:4.5: Double technicals to Paul George and Jusuf Nurkic after they get into it a little after a foul on Nurkic. This is deemed a correct call — and it is. Nurkic went with the mini-headbutt, that’s a tech every time. It was Nurkic’s second technical and he was ejected. Nobody should argue the second technical, whether he deserved the first one is the more interesting question (and not part of the public league review because it was in the first half).

Report: Lakers won’t punish Rajon Rondo

By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Rajon Rondo spent the final couple minutes of the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets in a courtside fan seat, removed from the rest of his team.

Plenty of people – former coaches Mark Jackson and Stan Van Gundy most prominently – criticized Rondo. Rondo complained he was getting too much attention, especially at the expense of LeBron James passing Michael Jordan in career scoring, as if people can’t follow two stories from one game.

Ultimately, this will end without much fuss within the Lakers.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will not be fined or disciplined for sitting in a courtside seat removed from his teammates late in the Lakers’ 115-99 loss Wednesday to the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN.

Rondo met with Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka on the team’s off day Thursday to discuss his seat choice and how it was perceived.

“They notified me that it was a league rule that you can’t sit there,” Rondo told ESPN after the meeting on Thursday. “I wasn’t aware of it. But now I know going forward where I need to be.”

Ideally, Rondo would be most comfortable gathering his thoughts while sitting near his teammates. But he clearly felt most comfortable contemplating with a little space. So, there was a bright-line choice: Should Rondo gather his thoughts where he felt most comfortable or sit with his teammates? I see no automatically correct answer.

That’s because Rondo supports his teammates, especially the younger ones, in numerous ways. He has proven to be a committed veteran mentor.

He should sometimes be allowed his own space.

The Lakers telling him to sit on the bench because of an NBA rule is a copout. If it’s important to them he sits on the bench, they could just say so. But it’s also completely fine for the Lakers to take the copout route.

You can think Rondo should have sat on the bench without also believing this was a big deal.

With $32M on the line and Timberwolves needing him more than ever, Karl-Anthony Towns coming into his own

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
DETROIT – Karl-Anthony Towns unknowingly walked up on Anthony Tolliver getting interviewed about Towns in the Timberwolves’ locker room.

“Hey, what’s up, man,” Tolliver said. “I’m not talking about you or nothing.”

Towns laughed. Then, as Tolliver returned complimenting him, Towns realized Tolliver made more than a random joke.

“Wait,” Towns said. “Were you talking about me?”

Towns urged Tolliver to change topics – to Towns’ flaws, to Tolliver’s own 3-point shooting, to anything else. Towns even jokingly threatened to throw fruit at Tolliver.

This is the Towns who earlier this season resisted being labeled of one of Minnesota’s most important players. He’s prone to just trying to fit in.

But Towns has special talent. The Timberwolves need him to assert himself.

Hope of Towns co-starring with Andrew Wiggins, the reigning Rookie of Year and previous No. 1 pick when Towns got drafted No. 1, has nearly completely faded. Wiggins has stagnated (at best) since signing a max contract extension two years ago.

Jimmy Butler temporarily commandeered the scene in Minnesota. While Butler was carrying the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years last season, it made sense for Towns to defer. But Butler is gone, reportedly at Towns’ request (and definitely at Butler’s).

This team is now clearly Towns’ and Towns’ alone. He might finally be embracing it.

“There’s a lot on my shoulders, but good thing I’ve got broad shoulders,” Towns said.

In six games since a car crash he said could have killed him, Towns is averaging 34 points, 14 rebounds and four assists per game. Even for someone who has already established himself as a star, Towns might be turning the corner into superstardom.

The timing could be lucrative.

If Towns makes an All-NBA team this season, his upcoming extension will project to be worth $190 million over the next five years. If he misses the All-NBA teams an super-max eligibility, the extension projects to be worth $158 million – $32 million less.

Will Towns get one of three All-NBA center spots?

He appears to be in a six-man race with the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Magic’s Nikola Vucevic. Here’s how they compare in points, rebounds assists, blocks and steals per game and PER, win shares and real plus-minus:

Player PPG RPG APG BPG SPG PER WS RPM
Nikola Jokic 20.5 10.8 7.7 0.6 1.4 26.9 9.9 6.5
Anthony Davis 26.8 12.3 4.0 2.5 1.6 30.5 9.4 6.1
Joel Embiid 27.3 13.5 3.5 1.9 0.6 25.4 7.2 4.3
Rudy Gobert 15.5 12.9 2.1 2.2 0.8 24.3 11.0 4.6
Karl-Anthony Towns 24.2 12.2 3.3 1.7 0.9 26.6 9.2 4.3
Nikola Vucevic 20.6 12.0 3.9 1.2 1.0 26.0 8.3 5.5

Towns will have a tough time catching Jokic, who will get onto many MVP ballots.

Davis has already missed 16 games and will receive only limited minutes the rest of the season. The negative effects of his trade request on New Orleans should count against him. But his incredible production while on the court should also matter.

Embiid has missed 11 games and counting. How quickly and how well he returns from his knee injury will swing his candidacy.

Gobert wasn’t even an All-Star, but that was determined by Western Conference coaches, not the media who’ll pick All-NBA. Gobert’s All-Star snub generated a lot of publicity that might even help his All-NBA case. Defensive-minded players like him also tend to fare better with All-NBA than All-Star, because voters are also considering Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season. Gobert is a leading candidate for that award.

Vucevic is in his first season playing on this level. If nothing else, there will be no voter fatigue with him.

Other players like LaMarcus Aldridge, Brook Lopez, Al Horford and Andre Drummond could also get All-NBA votes. In a close race, those could determine who actually lands on the All-NBA teams.

At minimum, Towns’ All-NBA window is open.

Towns earning the pay bump would further squeeze a team with at least a couple players on undesirable contracts – Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining), Gorgui Dieng (two years, $33,516,853 remaining) and arguably Jeff Teague (one year, $19 million player option remaining). But Towns playing well down the stretch would carry its own value.

“Karl deserves to be an All-NBA player,” Timberwolves interim coach Ryan Saunders said.

By traditional big-man standards, Towns – averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game – looks like a lock. But he knows better.

In the previous 40 years, 25 players averaged 24-12 (minimum: 50 games). Only one didn’t make an All-NBA team – Towns in 2017.

In a system that awards five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote and one point for a third-team vote, Towns landed just four voting points behind DeAndre Jordan for third-team center. If Towns had made All-NBA that season, he would have already clinched super-max eligibility. Nothing would have been on the line this season.

Towns said he thought he’d make All-NBA in 2017.

“It was a learning experience,” said Towns, who declined to elaborate on what he learned.

So many learning experiences lie ahead for Towns, who’s just 23. He has looked sharper on defense – by far his biggest deficiency – and improved passing out of double-teams. But there’s so much more room to grow. A reason Minnesota is just 30-35 is Towns’ defensive shortcomings.

Still, he brings so much offensively. Towns is the only player making 70% of his shots at the rim and 40% of his 3-pointers (minimum: 100 attempts each). He makes it look easy.

“He’s so talented,” Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson said. “There’s nothing in this league, in the game of basketball, that I doubt him in.”

Towns has 44.1 career win shares. Since Towns entered the NBA in 2015, only four players – James Harden (54.9), Stephen Curry (47.3), LeBron James (46.9) and Kevin Durant (46.0) – have produced more win shares. But Towns is way younger than those four.

Here’s everyone who played in the NBA the last four seasons, sorted by age this season and win shares over the last four seasons. Harden, Curry, LeBron, Durant (who’s hiding behind Curry) and Towns are pictured:

image

Russell Westbrook recently trash-talked Towns during a game: “Get to the f—ing playoffs before you speak to me.” The diss was particularly cruel because the Timberwolves made the playoffs last year. But they got rolled by the Rockets in five games in the first round, Towns fading into the background of the series. It was quite forgettable.

There’s still plenty of time for Towns to make a bigger impact. Though further advancement might require roster upgrades around him, he has the tools to eventually lead the Timberwolves back into the playoffs and make a lasting impression.

Will he embrace that challenge and the accompanying spotlight or shirk the responsibility?

“He wants it,” Tolliver said. “And you can’t really say that about everybody. Some guys, they might say they want it, but their actions don’t say it. So, I think that he’s kind of a rare breed.”