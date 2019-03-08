Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki passes John Stockton for third on all-time games played list

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
Dirk Nowitzki has been at this a long, long time. Twenty NBA seasons.

When Nowitzki entered the game in Orlando with 2:09 in the first quarter Friday night, it was his 1,505 NBA game, moving him past Hall of Famer John Stockton on the all-time games played list.

As has happened across the league, when Nowitzki entered the game, he got a warm welcome from the Orlando crowd.

If, as expected, Nowitzki retires after this season (although he seems to be considering the decision still) Nowitzki will remain third on that list. If he played another season he would likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 1,560. However, Robert Parish in the top spot at 1,611 would take a couple of seasons.

Vince Carter, at age 42, says he thinks he can play for one more season

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Dwyane Wade, at age 37, will walk away from the NBA at the end of this season. He has had an emotional and deserved farewell tour.

Dirk Nowitzki, age 40, will probably walk away from the NBA at the end of this season, although he seems to be re-thinking that idea a little.

Vince Carter, age 42, thinks he has another year in him.

Carter was on ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption and said:

“Yeah, I think I could stretch it out one more … I think I could give it another year, so why not? We’ll see what happens.”

Carter is on a one-year contract with the Hawks, a team would need to sign him

Carter is averaging 16 minutes a night for the Hawks this season, averaging 7.1 points per game, shooting 40.9 percent from three on 3.9 attempts per game, and he’s been a solid bench player. A lot of former stars cannot adjust to accepting a role later in their career when their skills have faded, but Carter has been the model of how to do that and be a mentor to young players such as Trae Young.

Plus, every once in a while he turns back the clock for a dunk and we are reminded how much fun he is to watch.

If Carter has another season in him, that’s just good for us as fans.

Nuggets, Warriors working out kinks ahead of showdown Friday night

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The top two teams in the Western Conference meet in a game that could have homecourt ramifications in the playoffs when the Denver Nuggets tackle the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (44-20) will take the court one game ahead of the Nuggets (43-21) in the race for top seeding and homecourt advantage throughout the Western playoffs. But each has lost three of four, allowing Houston (39-25), which has won six in a row, to sneak back into the picture.

The teams split earlier meetings, both at Denver, with the contests not resembling each other.

The Nuggets won 100-98 in October by taking advantage of a 42-24 disparity in free-throw opportunities. Denver outscored Golden State 24-19 from the line to compensate for shooting just 40.7 percent overall and 18.8 percent on 3-pointers.

The Nuggets also had an edge in free-throw points in the rematch, 13-7, but the hot-shooting Warriors made that a moot point by hitting 21 3-pointers, getting eight from Stephen Curry and five apiece from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Golden State won the January game 142-111.

The clubs will meet for a fourth and final time on April 2 at Golden State.

Each team features a new look since they last saw each other, and neither addition has worked out as planned.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be playing his 18th game Friday after missing almost an entire calendar year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. He debuted for Golden State on Jan. 18, three days after the win at Denver.

Things went well for awhile, with Golden State winning 10 of Cousins’ first 11 games. But they’ve since gone 3-5, which includes losses the two times Cousins was given a rest. He has recorded a positive plus/minus in just seven of his 17 games.

Statistically, it seems Cousins’ addition has had a negative impact on the Warriors defensively. They’ve allowed an average of 119.5 points in their last eight games, including 128 in an embarrassing 33-point home defeat Tuesday against Boston.

“It’s an adjustment trying to figure things out with how we want to play with the coverages,” Cousins told reporters after the Celtics had burned the Warriors for 51 percent shooting overall and 41.2 percent on 3-pointers Tuesday. “I’m trying to meet the needs in the coverages that they want, but it’s an adjustment period right now trying to figure it out.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to play after missing the last two games with right knee soreness.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have had guard Isaiah Thomas the last eight games after he was deemed fully recovered from hip surgery.

Like Golden State, Denver seemed to be inspired initially by the addition, recording wins in Thomas’ first four games. But the Nuggets have since gone 1-3.

Thomas hasn’t produced nearly the offensive firepower he packed in the past, averaging 9.0 points while shooting just 37.7 percent overall and 27.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone came to his new guy’s support earlier this week.

“A lot of people are fixating on the ‘Isaiah impact’ and how is it going,” Malone told reporters. “It’s not one player. I don’t want anybody on our team ever becoming a scapegoat for our collective problems.”

 

Last 2 Minute report finds five incorrect calls in final minute of Thunder/Trail Blazers

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 6:32 PM EST
We knew it looked ugly, but damn.

The NBA released its Last 2 Minute Report reviewing the referees calls from the final two minutes of the Thunder’s overtime win against the Trail Blazers Thursday night — a game with serious playoff implications — and it found five officiating errors in the final minute of play. The NBA has worked hard to be more transparent, and not only is that a good thing but it has shown the refs get stuff right far more than wrong, but this game was a tough one.

Calls were missed on both sides, so Portland fans spare us from “the refs cost us the game” stuff. It’s never just one thing. You want to win? Don’t give up 70 points in the paint.

Here are the five missed calls:

0:57: Paul George has the ball legally stripped from him, but Jusuf Nurkic has already committed to the air to block the shot when George regains possession. Nurkic fouled George with his body but there was no call. George passed to Steven Adams for a dunk.

0:26: Paul George had taken a three that missed, and in the battle for a rebound Damian Lillard put a forearm in the back of Russell Westbrook and pushed him out of the play. There was no call but should have been one on Lillard. OKC’s Jerami Grant got the offensive rebound and the Thunder set up for another play.

0:16.8: The one Blazers fans were livid about — Paul George should have been called for an offensive foul for his elbow to the face of Jusuf Nurkic. (Was it a flagrant foul? Former official Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Director of Referee Development, said on ESPN’s The Jump that it could be considered for one but he didn’t think it deserved that harsh a call.)

0:7.7: Damian Lillard goes into the back court to collect an inbounds pass then attacks downhill and there are two missed calls on the play.

Adams should have been called for a foul for contacting the arm of Lillard on the shot.

Nurkic should have been called for offensive goaltending for contacting the rim while the ball was on it.

0:4.5: Double technicals to Paul George and Jusuf Nurkic after they get into it a little after a foul on Nurkic. This is deemed a correct call — and it is. Nurkic went with the mini-headbutt, that’s a tech every time. It was Nurkic’s second technical and he was ejected. Nobody should argue the second technical, whether he deserved the first one is the more interesting question (and not part of the public league review because it was in the first half).

Lonzo Ball ‘not close’ to return, could miss rest of season

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Lonzo Ball has been out since Jan. 19 when he suffered a grade three ankle sprain that included a bone bruise. Since then the Lakers are 5-13 with a 116.3 defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), worst in the NBA. While Ball’s absence is not the only reason the Lakers’ defense has stunk, it’s a factor.

Ball is not close to a return and may miss the remainder of the season, coach Luke Walton said Friday. While team doctors will review his progress on Saturday, Walton said Ball is “not close to looking like he’ll be able to play yet.” Ball was reportedly doing some standing shooting drills, but nothing that really tests the ankle yet.

Walton added that the big thing was to make sure Ball was healthy heading into the offseason so he can do work to improve then.

Walton also talked about LeBron James Friday, saying while there was no official hard cap on how many minutes LeBron would play a game he would more closely monitor the workload.

In both cases (and the return of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and anyone else) the Lakers need to think big picture and long term. This season is toast, and while there needs to be a lot of internal soul searching and hard assessments throughout the organization as to why that is — starting with ownership and upper management — no decisions should be made thinking about the short term.

 