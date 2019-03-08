Charles Barkley: ‘The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the Finals’ (VIDEO)

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a pretty good season. They started the year hot, going 10-3 to start the season, at one point grabbing the first spot in the Western Conference. Portland has had some ups and downs, but with some new additions in Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter, they’re looking good as they try to grab homecourt advantage in the playoffs.
But the NBA Finals? I’m not sure that’s Portland’s destiny, and I cover this team for a living for NBC Sports Northwest.
Apparently that sentiment is not shared by TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Speaking during halftime of Portland’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Smith said he thought thought Portland was destined for the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
Then Barkley went a step further and said he thought the Blazers were going to the NBA Finals.
The Blazers have definitely gotten deeper, and their roles are well-defined. CJ McCollum has adapted to a different role this season, playing more with Damian Lillard rather than the staggering he saw in seasons past. Still, Portland is a middling team in terms of defensive rating and we still have yet to see if their fatal flaw — Lillard and McCollum getting trapped to death — can be solved in the postseason.
It’d be incredible for the city of Portland if the Trail Blazers made the NBA Finals, but the default setting for fans here in the Northwest is of extreme optimism combined with existential dread. At this point, Kenny and Chuck appear to have the sunniest opinion of this team out of anyone.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Russell Westbrook/Jusuf Nurkic beef ends up leading to Thunder win (with some help from refs). To understand what happened in the final minute of regulation between the Raptors and Trail Blazers on Thursday night, you have to go back to January. It was then, after an Oklahoma City win over Portland, that Russell Westbrook was asked about fighting over Jusuf Nurkic’s massive screens to chase down Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. Westbrook responded he didn’t want to talk about “that clown,” which led Nurkic to post this on Twitter.
The beef is real, which leads to this in the second quarter.
Replay Review (Game Crew): if foul committed by Westbrook met criteria for a flagrant foul in Q2 of #OKCatPOR. Ruling: Technical foul assessed to Nurkic, flagrant foul penalty 1 assessed to Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KkjPmBnCYk
Westbrook got a Flagrant 1 for that, seems about right to me. Nurkic got a technical for… getting knocked over? The referees said that upon review Nurkic intentionally tripped Westbrook as they ran up the court, which started the entire thing. First, it looks like incidental contact to me, nothing intentional by Nurkic that deserved a tech. Second, the play is not even reviewed if Westbrook does not decide to retaliate and pick up the Flagrant.
Nurkic was feeling knocked around all night and not getting the calls, even in the final minute.
That’s two technicals, and Nurkic was ejected, right before his free throws would have tied the game. Thunder coach Billy Donovan then gets to choose the shooter and wisely picked Skal Labissiere to take the shots he missed the first, then intentionally missed the second — and that’s where Markieff Morris fouled Al-Farouq Aminu (it was a foul, just one the referees usually don’t call at that point in the game, leading to makeup speculation). Aminu drained both, and after a Westbrook turnover we were headed to overtime.
There, without Nurkic, Portland was in trouble, and the Thunder pulled away for the win. Westbrook ends the night with 37 points, including eight in overtime, while Paul George pitched in 32 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with a season-high 51.
Why this game matters is these teams came into the night tied — along with Houston — for the three/four/five seeds in the West. As you read this the Thunder are the three seed, the Rockets four, and the Trail Blazers five. Playoff seeding is going to matter a lot in the West, both in terms of matchups and staying out of the Warriors side of the bracket. (If you’re calculating West playoff seedings, know that Utah is just a couple of games back of these three and has the easiest schedule in the NBA the rest of the way, they will be right in the middle of that group by the end.)
2) Don’t make Giannis Antetokounmpo angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. As has been the story in a number of games recently, the Pacers were overmatched against the Bucks Thursday night but they are good enough and feisty enough to make a game of it. The Pacers had come from 14 down at one point to make a game of it in the third, cutting the Bucks lead to six.
That’s when Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Turner shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim.
No foul. Antetokounmpo wanted one, laid there on the floor for a minute, then ran straight to referee Nick Buchert to complain. The Greek Freak got a technical.
At that point he was just pissed off — and the Pacers were doomed.
Pick against Milwaukee in the playoffs at your own peril.
3) Lakers throw in the towel, will limit LeBron James’ minutes the rest of the way. This should not be a surprise. The Lakers needed to go on a run to make the playoffs back at the All-Star Game, and when asked about it LeBron James said he was activating playoff mode early to get his team there. The Lakers have gone 2-6 since. Laker players can book their hotel rooms in Cabo for April 10, they aren’t going to be busy after that.
LeBron has not looked 100 percent since missing 17 games with a groin injury. At one point against the Clippers Monday, LeBron grabbed his groin area and asked out for a minute, clearly in pain. After that loss (which all but sealed the Lakers’ playoff fate) he was asked about scaling back his minutes after playing 42 and said:
“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]… We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”
From a news perspective, the act of Rondo sitting not on the Lakers bench is relevant. If this is something that he does with frequency, it’s not something that’s been reported at length before. Plus, in the context of where the Lakers are in the standings — and with Rondo being one of the veterans on the team meant to lead — his physical distance told a visual story about what’s happening with Los Angeles right now.
Of course, we’ve seen NBA players get upset about how they are covered in the media and what they deem to be important. Kyrie Irving has had a rough go of it lately, and Rondo was no different. After stories about Rondo published, the veteran point guard took to his Instagram to say that people were trying to gaslight him.
More pointedly, Rondo said that James passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list was the real story.
Via IG:
There are two things to unpack here. First, nobody said that you can’t have two stories on the same night. It’s completely fair to say that the two stories on Wednesday were:
LeBron passing Jordan
Rondo sitting away from the Lakers bench as a kind of summation of this Los Angeles season
Second, it’s not as though the media didn’t talk about James passing Jordan. That was a major story, one that trended on Twitter and made its way across every major NBA outlet. Rondo acting as though people did not pay their due respect to LeBron does not mean that’s what happened.
But this is an era where any bozo can just throw their hands up and say “fake news!” this kind of thing gains traction. It doesn’t mean that, in the eyes of the universe, anything is more true or less true, but it can sway public opinion nonetheless.
Rondo isn’t a trained journalist, so his determination of what’s newsworthy, what should be covered as top priority, and what’s a non-story isn’t an expert opinion. He has the right to be upset that his seating arrangements got picked up, and that he’s facing heat for it. But to act as though news outlets aren’t doing their due diligence is an argument made in bad faith. That’s disappointing to hear from a brilliant mind like Rondo.
It must be frustrating to not be able to craft a narrative around yourself when every NBA player is now a brand. But the spotlight is bright for a reason, and the reality is that Rondo sitting away from his bench is weird no matter the explanation — even on a historic night for LeBron.
Flagrant fouls, techs, and OT: end of Blazers vs. OKC was a train wreck (VIDEO)
Russell Westbrook can be a spicy guy, and Jusuf Nurkic is known to ruffle the feathers of his contemporaries. Still, as the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, it was apparent the referees didn’t exactly have control of things at Moda Center.
It started off with a play between Nurkic and Westbrook in the second quarter. After a made bucket, Nurkic entered the floor and got his feet inadvertently tangled up with Westbrook.
Westbrook didn’t like that very much, and as the two neared midcourt the former MVP threw a forearm at Nurkic, sending him to the floor.
Via Twitter:
Replay Review (Game Crew): if foul committed by Westbrook met criteria for a flagrant foul in Q2 of #OKCatPOR. Ruling: Technical foul assessed to Nurkic, flagrant foul penalty 1 assessed to Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KkjPmBnCYk
Based on the spirit of the foul — the fact that it was not part of any kind of basketball play and was away from the action — Westbrook could have easily been given a Flagrant 2.
Instead, Westbrook was given a Flagrant 1 and Nurkic was given a technical foul, which was more disadvantageous to the Blazers.
Then with the game tied and just seconds left, Paul George drove through the lane to try and win the game. The Thunder star’s elbow caught Nurkic square in the face. No offensive foul was called on George despite his elbow coming high and away from his body, and Oklahoma City scooped up the rebound for the score.
Then came the call of the game with just four seconds left. Battling down low, Nurkic was fouled on a putback attempt with Portland down just two points. The Blazers big man, a 77 percent free-throw shooter, then went face-to-face with George. Nurkic wound up giving George a mini-headbutt, garnering him a second technical and an ejection.
As per NBA rules, the Thunder were allowed to pick a free-throw shooter. OKC selected Skal Labissiere — who had yet to even attempt a field goal in a Blazers uniform — and who wound up missing his first free throw. He had to miss the second on purpose in order for Portland to get a chance to win or move to OT.
Somehow, that’s still not where the craziness of this game ended.
On Labissiere’s second free throw, the Thunder were called for a foul on Al-Farouq Aminu, who subsequently forced OT by sinking two from the charity stripe.
OKC was able to pull away in the extra period, finally pulling out the win, 129-121.
Meanwhile, I bet we’ll have a lot to see from the L2M on this game tomorrow. It might even be as long as this post.
Bill Walton will provide color commentary on Ralph Lawler’s final regular season game with Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) Ralph Lawler will be joined by Bill Walton when the 80-year-old broadcaster calls his final regular-season game for the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10.
Walton is a friend and former on-air partner of Lawler, who has been the television voice of the team for 40 years.
The Clippers will celebrate Lawler during halftime of their game against the Utah Jazz that night. A logo honoring Lawler on the Staples Center court will be unveiled and players will wear a special shooting shirt to thank him.
Fans will receive a Lawler bobblehead. The souvenir will recite some of his favorite expressions at the push of a button, including “Oh me, oh my.”