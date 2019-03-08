Getty

Bill Walton will provide color commentary on Ralph Lawler’s final regular season game with Clippers

Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) Ralph Lawler will be joined by Bill Walton when the 80-year-old broadcaster calls his final regular-season game for the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10.

Walton is a friend and former on-air partner of Lawler, who has been the television voice of the team for 40 years.

The Clippers will celebrate Lawler during halftime of their game against the Utah Jazz that night. A logo honoring Lawler on the Staples Center court will be unveiled and players will wear a special shooting shirt to thank him.

Fans will receive a Lawler bobblehead. The souvenir will recite some of his favorite expressions at the push of a button, including “Oh me, oh my.”

Enes Kanter picked Blazers over Lakers because he wanted to be ‘drama-free’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Enes Kanter has been playing well for the Portland Trail Blazers after being bought out by the New York Knicks and joining the Western Conference playoff team earlier in February.

Several teams were in the mix for Kanter, but according to the Turkish big man the choice came down between the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers. That Kanter picked Portland over LA no doubt pleased Blazers fans, but the decision to spurn LeBron James for Damian Lillard perhaps left some scratching their heads.

The Lakers have a bad frontcourt lineup, one that Kanter would certainly dominate as they tried to make a push for the playoffs. But it just wasn’t to be, and according to Kanter it’s partially because he just didn’t want to deal with all of the drama happening around the Lakers.

Via Twitter:

Kanter saying he “just wanted to focus on basketball the rest of the season” really tells you all about what NBA players think about what’s happening in Los Angeles right now.

Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds him of Tim Duncan

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely going to be the 2019 NBA MVP. He could also be the Defensive Player of the Year, though that would put him in elite company with Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as they’re the only two players to have ever won both awards in the same season.

Things are going well for Milwaukee this year, and they are on pace to win more than 60 games and secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has been a big part of that, and he should be with the Bucks for years to come. He’s a generational talent, but what endears him to Milwaukee fans is his attitude.

His coach apparently likes that, too, and in a recent profile by Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mike Budenholzer compared Antetokounmpo to another NBA legend.

Via The Athletic:

“I think personality wise, and approach wise, he is (similar to Duncan),” said Budenholzer, who spent 19 seasons as a Spurs assistant before his five-year run as Atlanta’s head coach that preceded this Bucks challenge. “It’s him as a teammate. Like, he’s such a great teammate. He’s so humble, but hungry. So humble, but wants to be great and wants the team to be great. Those are all kind of the characteristics of Timmy, and it’s just amazing how his teammates loved him and it’s very similar with Giannis.”

Of course Budenholzer is part of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s coaching tree, having been an assistant with them from 1996 to 2013.

It’s good to hear that Antetokounmpo is so beloved and that he’s able to lead by example and by recruiting teammates as lieutenants.

I don’t know how far the Bucks are going in the playoffs this year, but it would be incredible to see them in the Finals. That would certainly make Antetokounmpo feel a little more like Duncan as well.

Andre Drummond says Blake Griffin is key in giving him confidence

By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
The amount of friendship between NBA players is sometimes overstated. When players are necessarily linked to each other, and unlikely to depart from their franchise anytime soon, fans like to impress upon them a closeness that might not actually exist.

Of course the other side of this is when players flat-out dislike each other but aren’t allowed to say as much thanks to the colors on their jersey restricting them from being truthful.

Chemistry is a hard thing to balance in the NBA, and some teams seem to always do it right. The San Antonio Spurs, up until the fiasco with Kawhi Leonard, appeared to have a 100% success rate with integrating players into their system and culture. Other teams always seem to be dysfunctional, like the New York Knicks.

Of course, LeBron James is learning just how hard it is to have a poor team culture while playing in the Western Conference this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are all but eliminated from the playoffs already.

When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were never guaranteed to be great pals either on or off the court. Griffin was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Michigan after signing a major contract, and some instability thereafter with the Pistons never guaranteed any kind of success. Although the Pistons just barely have a winning record, they are currently the sixth seed in the East.

Part of that success is due to the friendship between Drummond and Griffin, which was recently highlighted in a feature published to The Athletic by James L. Edwards III. Griffin, now in his ninth season has provided some crucial veteran leadership provided to Drummond, who is still just 25 years old.

Via The Athletic:

“With that play in Atlanta, to touch on that … I’ve never had someone do that for me before. It was actually a play for him, and he told Reggie to get out and gave it to me,” Drummond told The Athletic. “For him to do that just shows the confidence he has in me to score the ball on somebody and make the right play. And when I didn’t shoot the right shot, you know, he got on me, ‘You’re stronger than him. You need to go through him.’ The next possession I came down and dunked on him. With guys like that, guys that give me confidence, we give each other confidence throughout the game, too.”

This is such an interesting quote because of the reticence of stars in this age to admit that they aren’t the number one option, or the top dog, and that maybe, just maybe, they could occasionally use some help, however it may come. Many guys have such a misplaced alpha attitude, and that Drummond was both grateful for the final shot in one instance and happy to share that Griffin plays a part in pumping him up in another is pretty cool.

Of course the same type of attitude is apparent from Griffin here given that he decided to give Drummond the final shot rather than take a play that was drawn up for him, a stark contrast to a league where 60 players seem like they all think they deserve their own team (whatever that’s supposed to mean).

Drummond is under contract through next season, with a player option for next. We will at least get to see these guys together for another run at the Eastern Conference playoffs. I’m glad they seem to like each other so much.

How much will D’Angelo Russell get as free agent? One report suggests $20 million per year.

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
D'Angelo Russell has played up to his No. 2 pick status this season. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game, shooting 36.8 percent from three, and dishing out 6.7 assists a night — he played well enough to be an All-Star in the East this season.

It’s the kind of season he wanted to have before he hits restricted free agency this summer.

What is Russell going to make on the open market this summer, one where a lot of teams have cap space to burn. Russell can work out a deal to stay in Brooklyn, or he can sign an offer sheet with another team this July and the Nets will have the rights to match. The Nets have tried to use restricted free agency in recent years to poach talent —  making oversized offers to Otto Porter, Tyler Johnson, Allen Crabbe — that forced teams to pay big. One executive told Michael Scotto of The Athletic that could come back to bite the Nets with their own coveted free agent.

“I think D’Angelo is worth around $20 million (annually),” one long-time Eastern Conference executive said. “Is this payback time for the Nets? Will teams offer him the way they (Nets) did for Crabbe, Porter, and Johnson? I think he turned the corner. I think he has a chip on his shoulder.”

“He’s going to be in high demand and will get close to max with his overall improvement,” a Western Conference executive said.

If a team thinks this season’s Russell is what they will get going forward, $20 million for an All-Star player at the most important position on the floor is about right. If not a little low.

The question is will the Nets pay it? After extending Spencer Dinwiddie for three-years, $34 million starting next season at the same position (in what may be a below-market deal for a Sixth Man of the Year candidate), do the Nets look at that price tag for Russell and think they would be better spending their money elsewhere?

The Nets have max cap space, a good young core, and are in New York — they are going to be free agent players this summer.

One last note on Russell: In the wake of their struggles this season, Magic Johnson and the Lakers have taken a lot of heat for sending Russell out in a trade that was really about dumping Timofey Mozgov‘s mistake of a contract. To the point Nets fans started a “thank you Magic” chant during a recent game at the Barclays’ Centre.

Russell almost certainly would not have developed into the player he is now if he hadn’t been given the shock of a trade and a clean slate in Brooklyn. Russell had created problems for himself in Los Angeles that went beyond the well-publicized Nick Young Snapchat incident. Sometimes players need a new environment to grow, mature, and thrive. That was Russell.

He took full advantage of that opportunity and is about to get paid for it.