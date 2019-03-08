76ers owner Josh Harris: Joel Embiid ‘our most important player. He’s clearly our future’

He’s our most important player. He’s clearly our future — they’re all an important part of the future — but Joel is exceptional. We generally talk to him about how we are oriented, and what type of players we might be bringing in. We get his advice. In terms of specific conversations, we give him a heads-up. At times, it’s not always appropriate because of the other parties involved. You don’t want to compromise who we are talking to or put [Embiid] in an awkward position. “But we’re certainly thinking all the time about how to complement his skill set, which is 3 and D wings, people who spread the court. He’s a dominant presence defensively and he’s dominant in the paint. We need to take the pressure off him so people don’t collapse on him.”
Simmons is a good player. But he’s not at all a floor spacer. His skill set doesn’t complement Embiid particularly well.
How does Simmons fit into the 76ers that Harris described?
On-court fit matters. But so does talent. Simmons brings plenty of the latter. He has great size for a lead ballhandler and excellent court vision. His defense is strong.
Philadelphia should continue trying to get Embiid and Simmons to mesh. In the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to listen for a trade that returns better-fitting talent. But selling low on Simmons just because of his fit with Embiid would be a mistake.
Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Harris’ words matter, but actions speak louder. Extension negotiations will be our best opportunity to gauge how the 76ers value Simmons.
That said, he’d still hold plenty of trade value on a max extension.
Daryl Morey: Celtics should have tanked rather than make playoffs in 2004
The NBA draft lottery began in 1985, and for the first five years, every team that missed the playoffs received equal odds. Then, the league switched to a weighted lottery, giving worse teams better chances of higher picks. That system remains in place, though the NBA continues to tinker with the odds.
The weighted lottery incentivizes teams to tank even after they miss the playoffs. The lower they fall, the better their lottery position.
In an unweighted lottery, once teams get eliminated from the playoff race, they have no incentive to keep losing.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was asked whether an unweighted lottery would cause teams to tank out of the eighth seed or cause a 10th-place team not to fully pursue the playoffs.
Morey – who worked for Boston at the time – brought up the 2003-04 Celtics. At 36-46, they’re the worst team to make the playoffs in the last 20 years. They got swept by the Pacers in the first round, losing by 17 points per game. If they had missed the playoffs, they would have held the 10th-best lottery slot of 14 teams, because four non-playoff Western Conference teams had better records.
We should have. We didn’t. We were trying to win every game. But that would have been a year to be not in the eight seed.
The NBA dislikes team executives talking about tanking. But teams sometimes really do prefertolose with the intent of securing better draft position.
On the scale of offending the NBA by revealing too much, this rates pretty low. Morey explicitly said the Celtics didn’t tank.
But this shapes what his future teams would do if in a similar situation. His perspective is important as the NBA considers new methods for curbing tanking, including returning to an unweighted lottery.
Right now, nearly every team with a realistic chance of making the playoffs shoots for the playoffs. It’s the teams that are too bad to make the playoffs that pivot into tanking mid-season.
If teams willingly dropping from the playoff race, that’d be detrimental to competition. A system that rewards that is a bad system.
That said, general managers rarely have the unilateral ability to implement tanking – especially when the playoffs are in reach. There’s fan pressure. There’s ownership pressure. There’s league pressure.
For what it’s worth, it worked out fine for the Celtics. They got the revenue and experience of a playoff appearance. They also got Al Jefferson with the No. 15 pick in the 2004 draft. He turned out better than anyone in the 10-14 range (Luke Jackson, Andris Biedrins, Robert Swift, Sebastian Telfair, Kris Humphries) and was used to trade for Kevin Garnett.
The league tries to frame tanking by its narrowest definition – players on the court attempting to lose. But tanking really comes from the front office, executives assembling rosters less-equipped to win in the name of improving draft position.
No matter how it publicly spins the public debate, the NBA should focus on finding a system that dissuades people like Morey from preferring to lose rather than make the playoffs.
The time employees of several different NBA teams thought their GM was the laziest
One time on TrueHoop, I published that I’d heard from a team, a front-office employee, that their GM was in the office about four hours a week. I published that on TrueHoop at, let’s say, 10:30 in the morning. Before noon, I had gotten three different phone calls being like, “How do you know about our GM?” I was like, “It wasn’t your GM!”
Being an NBA general manager is a massive undertaking.
The general manager is charged with drafting, trading and signing players. The preparation necessary to do those things well is exhausting.
Except in a few organizations with active and present owners, the general manager also sets a tone and organizes all of basketball operations. Though those internal responsibilities often get overlooked, they’re vital.
I can’t imagine doing all that well in just four hours per week. How do the owners tolerate that?
Charles Barkley: ‘The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the Finals’ (VIDEO)
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a pretty good season. They started the year hot, going 10-3 to start the season, at one point grabbing the first spot in the Western Conference. Portland has had some ups and downs, but with some new additions in Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter, they’re looking good as they try to grab homecourt advantage in the playoffs.
But the NBA Finals? I’m not sure that’s Portland’s destiny, and I cover this team for a living for NBC Sports Northwest.
Apparently that sentiment is not shared by TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. Speaking during halftime of Portland’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Smith said he thought thought Portland was destined for the 2019 Western Conference Finals.
Then Barkley went a step further and said he thought the Blazers were going to the NBA Finals.
The Blazers have definitely gotten deeper, and their roles are well-defined. CJ McCollum has adapted to a different role this season, playing more with Damian Lillard rather than the staggering he saw in seasons past. Still, Portland is a middling team in terms of defensive rating and we still have yet to see if their fatal flaw — Lillard and McCollum getting trapped to death — can be solved in the postseason.
It’d be incredible for the city of Portland if the Trail Blazers made the NBA Finals, but the default setting for fans here in the Northwest is of extreme optimism combined with existential dread. At this point, Kenny and Chuck appear to have the sunniest opinion of this team out of anyone.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Russell Westbrook/Jusuf Nurkic beef ends up leading to Thunder win (with some help from refs). To understand what happened in the final minute of regulation between the Raptors and Trail Blazers on Thursday night, you have to go back to January. It was then, after an Oklahoma City win over Portland, that Russell Westbrook was asked about fighting over Jusuf Nurkic’s massive screens to chase down Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. Westbrook responded he didn’t want to talk about “that clown,” which led Nurkic to post this on Twitter.
The beef is real, which leads to this in the second quarter.
Replay Review (Game Crew): if foul committed by Westbrook met criteria for a flagrant foul in Q2 of #OKCatPOR. Ruling: Technical foul assessed to Nurkic, flagrant foul penalty 1 assessed to Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KkjPmBnCYk
Westbrook got a Flagrant 1 for that, seems about right to me. Nurkic got a technical for… getting knocked over? The referees said that upon review Nurkic intentionally tripped Westbrook as they ran up the court, which started the entire thing. First, it looks like incidental contact to me, nothing intentional by Nurkic that deserved a tech. Second, the play is not even reviewed if Westbrook does not decide to retaliate and pick up the Flagrant.
Nurkic was feeling knocked around all night and not getting the calls, even in the final minute.
That’s two technicals, and Nurkic was ejected, right before his free throws would have tied the game. Thunder coach Billy Donovan then gets to choose the shooter and wisely picked Skal Labissiere to take the shots he missed the first, then intentionally missed the second — and that’s where Markieff Morris fouled Al-Farouq Aminu (it was a foul, just one the referees usually don’t call at that point in the game, leading to makeup speculation). Aminu drained both, and after a Westbrook turnover we were headed to overtime.
There, without Nurkic, Portland was in trouble, and the Thunder pulled away for the win. Westbrook ends the night with 37 points, including eight in overtime, while Paul George pitched in 32 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with a season-high 51.
Why this game matters is these teams came into the night tied — along with Houston — for the three/four/five seeds in the West. As you read this the Thunder are the three seed, the Rockets four, and the Trail Blazers five. Playoff seeding is going to matter a lot in the West, both in terms of matchups and staying out of the Warriors side of the bracket. (If you’re calculating West playoff seedings, know that Utah is just a couple of games back of these three and has the easiest schedule in the NBA the rest of the way, they will be right in the middle of that group by the end.)
2) Don’t make Giannis Antetokounmpo angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. As has been the story in a number of games recently, the Pacers were overmatched against the Bucks Thursday night but they are good enough and feisty enough to make a game of it. The Pacers had come from 14 down at one point to make a game of it in the third, cutting the Bucks lead to six.
That’s when Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Turner shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo at the rim.
No foul. Antetokounmpo wanted one, laid there on the floor for a minute, then ran straight to referee Nick Buchert to complain. The Greek Freak got a technical.
At that point he was just pissed off — and the Pacers were doomed.
Pick against Milwaukee in the playoffs at your own peril.
3) Lakers throw in the towel, will limit LeBron James’ minutes the rest of the way. This should not be a surprise. The Lakers needed to go on a run to make the playoffs back at the All-Star Game, and when asked about it LeBron James said he was activating playoff mode early to get his team there. The Lakers have gone 2-6 since. Laker players can book their hotel rooms in Cabo for April 10, they aren’t going to be busy after that.
LeBron has not looked 100 percent since missing 17 games with a groin injury. At one point against the Clippers Monday, LeBron grabbed his groin area and asked out for a minute, clearly in pain. After that loss (which all but sealed the Lakers’ playoff fate) he was asked about scaling back his minutes after playing 42 and said:
“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]… We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”