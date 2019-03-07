Otto Porter misses final play of Bulls-76ers while doing NBA drug test

Zach LaVine, as shown above, drove for a bucket that put the Bulls up 108-107 on the 76ers last night. That stood as the game-winner.
Eventually.
LaVine drew a foul on the shot and missed the free throw, leaving Philadelphia 0.5 seconds. The 76ers’ inbound pass got deflected by LaVine, and the buzzer sounded.
Fans left. Stephen Noh of The Athletic:
A couple players did on-court interviews. The rest went to their locker rooms. NBC Philadelphia went to its postgame show.
Then, officials ruled the clock started too early on the final play. The 76ers got another try, but that also went nowhere:
Did you notice a difference in Chicago personnel during the first and second final plays? Wayne Selden replaced Otto Porter on the court.
Malika Andrews of ESPN:
Good thing Philadelphia didn’t convert. Missing Porter’s defensive length could have been a real detriment to Chicago.
If the 76ers scored, the Bulls might have even had grounds for a protest.
With the Celtics up three points and 7.6 seconds remaining, Gordon Hayward fouled Buddy Hield on a 3-pointer. Hield made all three free throws to tie the game.
Hayward got himself off the hook on the other end.
He drove for a basket, which stood as the game-winner in Boston’s 111-109 victory over the Kings on Wednesday.
This was a big win for the Celtics, who climb in the standings themselves and drop Sacramento, which owes Boston a top-one-protected first-round pick.
LeBron James is openly striving to surpass Michael Jordan.
The great-of-all-time debate still carries on, but LeBron passed Jordan in one key aspect – career scoring.
LeBron reached 32,311 points in the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets tonight, moving ahead of Jordan for fourth place all-time. Now, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant rank ahead of LeBron in career points.
The all-time leaderboard:
LeBron made no secret of how much this accomplishment would mean to him, posting before the game:
Will LeBron – 34 years old and in his 16th season pass Abdul-Jabbar, Malone and Bryant? LeBron has a great shot.
Here’s how Abdul-Jabbar (green), Malone (blue), Bryant (purple), LeBron (gold) and Jordan (red) progressed in career scoring by…
Age:
Season:
DETROIT – Most NBA players restrained during an altercation don’t need to be. They don’t want to reach the opposing player, anyway.
But Andre Drummond and Taj Gibson looked like they really wanted a piece of each other after Gibson elbowed Drummond in the head during the Pistons’ win over the Timberwolves tonight.
Gibson was given a flagrant 2 and ejected.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings with a thigh injury.
The team said Irving will miss the game Wednesday night with a bruised left thigh. Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.
Irving is Boston’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2+ games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.