Otto Porter misses final play of Bulls-76ers while doing NBA drug test

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zach LaVine, as shown above, drove for a bucket that put the Bulls up 108-107 on the 76ers last night. That stood as the game-winner.

Eventually.

LaVine drew a foul on the shot and missed the free throw, leaving Philadelphia 0.5 seconds. The 76ers’ inbound pass got deflected by LaVine, and the buzzer sounded.

Fans left. Stephen Noh of The Athletic:

A couple players did on-court interviews. The rest went to their locker rooms. NBC Philadelphia went to its postgame show.

Then, officials ruled the clock started too early on the final play. The 76ers got another try, but that also went nowhere:

Did you notice a difference in Chicago personnel during the first and second final plays? Wayne Selden replaced Otto Porter on the court.

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Otto Porter jr. wasn’t on the floor for the .5 second redo because he was already taking a league-mandated drug test. “I was in mid-stride. I couldn’t stop.” pic.twitter.com/HcFEjazY8X — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 7, 2019

Good thing Philadelphia didn’t convert. Missing Porter’s defensive length could have been a real detriment to Chicago.

If the 76ers scored, the Bulls might have even had grounds for a protest.