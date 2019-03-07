Getty Images

Playoff mode deactivated: Lakers reportedly to put LeBron James on minutes limit

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
All-Star Weekend, LeBron James talked about the Lakers playoff push and said it was time, “playoff mode activated.”

Since then the Lakers have gone 2-6. After Monday’s loss to the Clipper in which LeBron played 42 minutes, he seemed open to the idea of a minutes reduction if the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]…” LeBron said. “We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”

The percentages are minuscule (less than one percent according to fivethirtyeight.com), so the Lakers are going to put LeBron on a minutes limit and reduce his role, something reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (he is well-connected with LeBron’s camp).

LeBron will play 28-32 minutes a night and may sit out half of the three back-to-backs the Lakers have remaining, according to the report.

This shouldn’t be a surprise.

When LeBron came to the Lakers this was going to be a multi-year process, and they knew it. They did not have the roster to compete this year (not that anyone inside the club thought they would be five games below .500 and out of the playoffs) and they were targeting stars next summer, via trade and free agency. The goal this year was to see how the young players — Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball — fit with LeBron. That’s all still the plan.

Which means thinking long term about LeBron and his health. He’s not 100 percent from the groin injury. He’s got a ridiculous amount of miles on him. Scaling back the load on him, since there is nothing on the line, is just the smart thing to do.

It’s just not what the Lakers expected to be doing this time of year.

Bulls president compares Jim Boylen to Phil Jackson: ‘There were no surprises’

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
The Bulls decided to keep Jim Boylen for next season.

Now, they must justify it.

Chicago promoted Boylen from assistant coach to head coach when firing Fred Hoiberg in December. Boylen quickly alienated players with harsh public criticism, five-man substitutions and long practices. A practice scheduled for the day after a back-to-back inspired a near-boycott. But to his credit, Boylen has improved as a coach in the months since. He seems more laid back, and his offense isn’t as rigid. The Bulls are even 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Boylen appears to be on the right track – from a low starting point, but on the right track nonetheless.

Now, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf, intentionally or not, is raising expectations far higher.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Reinsdorf said he thinks the process to hire a head coach needs to be more thorough. Just as teams put potential draft picks through a series of questions and situations, he said coaching candidates should have to go through a similar process.

‘‘I think the process just needs to change on how you’re hiring coaches,’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘There is difficulty
[because] you don’t truly know someone until they’re sitting in that office or they’re on that bench.’’

Reinsdorf said there’s a reason the Bulls are excited about moving forward with coach Jim Boylen.

‘‘You knew Jim,’’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘There were no surprises. Just like [former Bulls coach] Phil Jackson. When Phil Jackson was hired, they knew; they knew Phil. There were no surprises there.

Reinsdorf isn’t directly comparing Boylan’s coaching acumen to Jackson’s coaching acumen, just that they became Bulls head coaches after being Bulls assistant coaches. (Jackson worked under then replaced Doug Collins in 1989.) There’s a comfort in evaluating someone up close on the job.

But people will see Reinsdorf as generally comparing Boylan to Jackson, one of the greatest coaches of all-time. It’s unavoidable.

Especially because Reinsdorf could have also included Bill Cartwright, whom Chicago promoted from assistant coach to head coach after firing Tim Floyd in 2001. Cartwright went 51-100 then got fired himself. If the comparison is just about path to the job, Cartwright fits as well as Jackson.

And what are the Bulls doing during coaching searches if not putting candidates through a series of questions and situations? Those seem like essential parts of an interview. Maybe fix that rather than just keeping the internal candidate.

Shaw’s Amir Hinton attempting to become first sub-DI college player drafted since 2005

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Robert Whaley – from Walsh, then an NAIA team in Ohio – got chosen by the Jazz with the No. 51 pick in the 2005 NBA draft.

He was the last player to get drafted out of a sub-DI college.

Amir Hinton – from Shaw, a Division II team in North Carolina that just finished its season – will attempt to become the next.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Shaw University junior Amir Hinton told ESPN that he will declare for the 2019 NBA draft and hire an agent, forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“I think the timing is perfect for me,” he said. “I will be hiring an agent. I am ready. I am going to try and be a lottery pick.”

Lottery pick seems overly optimistic. A 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 29.4 points per game this season, Hinton looks more like a second-rounder.

But it’s so tough to evaluate him given his lower competition level. Hinton will definitely have an opportunity to rise while facing more-heralded prospects in pre-draft workouts.

If he gets drafted at all, that’d be an impressive accomplishment considering where he’s coming from.

Danny Green far more to Raptors than Kawhi Leonard whisperer

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
DETROIT – As Kawhi Leonard‘s relationship with the Spurs deteriorated last season, Danny Green tried to diffuse tension at every turn. Green said it wasn’t easy trying to play peacemaker while focusing on his own game. But he cared greatly about San Antonio, where he spent eight years and grew into an NBA starter. He knew the Spurs rarely faced distractions like that and wanted to help.

Before joining San Antonio, Green played for the Cavaliers during LeBron James‘ first contract year. Rumors swirled that season about LeBron’s decision, which eventually became leaving Cleveland for Miami. So, Green was used to drama and the attention it draws.

“It’s a constant thing that’s going to happen, regardless, if you have any star player around,” Green said. “If there’s something going on, people want to know.”

Green has gotten quite accustomed to playing with stars, a talent he’s putting to good use in Toronto.

Traded to the Raptors with Leonard, Green carries a reputation for having special insight into his longtime star teammate. And Leonard appreciated Green’s attempts to tell a different story than what was portrayed in the media last season. “He knew what really was happening. He was there,” Leonard said. “So, I guess I can thank him for that.”

But when I asked Green how often he gets asked in Toronto about Leonard’s plans for free agency next year, Green cut me off before I even finished the question – “too many times.”

“I’m really not in his personal business like that,” Green said.

Green isn’t with the Raptors just to soothe and convey Leonard’s feelings. But Green still complements Leonard – and Toronto’s other stars – extremely well.

The Raptors have a couple actual All-Stars (Leonard and Kyle Lowry) and three other players who drew All-Star consideration (Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol).

Green’s 3-and-D game is an ideal fit.

He spreads the floor, shooting 43% on 3-pointers and moving on the perimeter in a way that forces defenses to track him. He can also comfortably defend all three perimeter positions.

His teammates and Toronto coach Nick Nurse rave about Green’s communication. Green is vocal on the court and keeps everything flowing.

The Raptors outscore opponents by 11.8 points per 100 possessions with Green on the court and get outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions without him.

Green’s effect is felt with each of his top teammates. Here are Toronto’s net ratings when its best players are on the court, depending whether Green is on (red) or off (black):

image

In every pairing, the Raptors are way better with Green on. The stars just shine brighter with him around.

To be fair, these results are somewhat stacked. These six players often play together and lift each other. It isn’t just Green. But even further down the roster, the results are similar with Green on the court than off. He just makes everyone around him better.

Overall, Toronto plays like a 68-win team with Green and a 28-win team without him. That 40-win-pace difference ranks third in the NBA, behind the Thunder’s Paul George and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant (minimum: 500 minutes).

Here are the leaders in win-pace difference – how a team performs without a player on the left, with a player on the right and the difference in the middle:

image

That win pace of 68 with Green on the court tops the league.

Green’s next step is helping the Raptors in the playoffs, where they’ve struggled. Green has a ring from San Antonio and even appeared to be leading for 2013 NBA Finals MVP through five games before the Heat came back to win the title.

This regular season followed by a strong postseason would send Green, who’ll turn 32 this summer, into free agency on a high note.

But attention on free agency is for Leonard, not Green. Really, attention period is for Leonard and other Toronto players, not Green.

Asked about Green, Nurse chuckled.

“We don’t talk about Danny very often,” the coach said. “That’s for sure.”

That should change.

Ibaka, whose Thunder thrice battled Green’s Spurs in the playoffs, said he always appreciated Green’s ability. But Ibaka’s admiration has only grown while playing with Green.

“He knows how to play defense. He can shoot the ball. Simple,” Ibaka said. “But he really impacts the game.”

Alex Len knocks down Derrick White, doesn’t stop White from dunking on him (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Derrick White plays bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame.

He had this huge dunk over 7-foot-1 Alex Len and blocked six shots in the Spurs’ win over the Hawks last night. Those are the most blocks in a game by a point guard in the Basketball-Reference database, which contains full records back to the 1983-84 season and partial records prior.