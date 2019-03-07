Getty Images

Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday out at least 7-10 days with lower abdominal strain

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
While the spotlight has been on the Anthony Davis saga and how the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled this season, Jrue Holiday has quietly had a very strong season. Like All-NBA consideration strong. He has averaged 21.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, all while playing strong defense — he leads NBA guards with 54 blocks on the season — and being one of the better floor generals in the league. His effort nightly is admired around the league — the man does not take a night off.

Now the Pelicans will be without him for at least a week, and likely longer, the team announced Thursday.

In the wake of Davis trying to force his way out of New Orleans, the Pelicans have made Holiday the face of the franchise and their key piece on and off the court. Adjusting to playing on the court without him will be difficult — the Pelicans’ offense is 12.8 points per 100 possessions worse with him off the court.

Expect more Ian Clark and Dairis Bertans. Also, expect even more losses, the Pelicans are not as good without him.

PBT Podcast: MVP talk, listener questions answered with NBC’s Dan Feldman

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
Who ya got: James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Paul George for MVP?

What team is going to come out of the East?

When Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the league’s free agents are making their decisions next summer, will the Clippers dark past hurt their chances?

Listeners asked those questions and more, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joined me to answer and discuss them and more in the latest NBC Sports PBT Podcast. Other topics include the surging Pistons and the Suns beating the Bucks twice.

Playoff mode deactivated: Lakers reportedly to put LeBron James on minutes limit

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
All-Star Weekend, LeBron James talked about the Lakers playoff push and said it was time, “playoff mode activated.”

Since then the Lakers have gone 2-6. After Monday’s loss to the Clipper in which LeBron played 42 minutes, he seemed open to the idea of a minutes reduction if the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]…” LeBron said. “We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”

The percentages are minuscule (less than one percent according to fivethirtyeight.com), so the Lakers are going to put LeBron on a minutes limit and reduce his role, something reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (he is well-connected with LeBron’s camp).

LeBron will play 28-32 minutes a night and may sit out half of the three back-to-backs the Lakers have remaining, according to the report.

This shouldn’t be a surprise.

When LeBron came to the Lakers this was going to be a multi-year process, and they knew it. They did not have the roster to compete this year (not that anyone inside the club thought they would be five games below .500 and out of the playoffs) and they were targeting stars next summer, via trade and free agency. The goal this year was to see how the young players — Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball — fit with LeBron. That’s all still the plan.

Which means thinking long term about LeBron and his health. He’s not 100 percent from the groin injury. He’s got a ridiculous amount of miles on him. Scaling back the load on him, since there is nothing on the line, is just the smart thing to do.

It’s just not what the Lakers expected to be doing this time of year.

Bulls president compares Jim Boylen to Phil Jackson: ‘There were no surprises’

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
The Bulls decided to keep Jim Boylen for next season.

Now, they must justify it.

Chicago promoted Boylen from assistant coach to head coach when firing Fred Hoiberg in December. Boylen quickly alienated players with harsh public criticism, five-man substitutions and long practices. A practice scheduled for the day after a back-to-back inspired a near-boycott. But to his credit, Boylen has improved as a coach in the months since. He seems more laid back, and his offense isn’t as rigid. The Bulls are even 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Boylen appears to be on the right track – from a low starting point, but on the right track nonetheless.

Now, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf, intentionally or not, is raising expectations far higher.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Reinsdorf said he thinks the process to hire a head coach needs to be more thorough. Just as teams put potential draft picks through a series of questions and situations, he said coaching candidates should have to go through a similar process.

‘‘I think the process just needs to change on how you’re hiring coaches,’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘There is difficulty
[because] you don’t truly know someone until they’re sitting in that office or they’re on that bench.’’

Reinsdorf said there’s a reason the Bulls are excited about moving forward with coach Jim Boylen.

‘‘You knew Jim,’’’ Reinsdorf said. ‘‘There were no surprises. Just like [former Bulls coach] Phil Jackson. When Phil Jackson was hired, they knew; they knew Phil. There were no surprises there.

Reinsdorf isn’t directly comparing Boylan’s coaching acumen to Jackson’s coaching acumen, just that they became Bulls head coaches after being Bulls assistant coaches. (Jackson worked under then replaced Doug Collins in 1989.) There’s a comfort in evaluating someone up close on the job.

But people will see Reinsdorf as generally comparing Boylan to Jackson, one of the greatest coaches of all-time. It’s unavoidable.

Especially because Reinsdorf could have also included Bill Cartwright, whom Chicago promoted from assistant coach to head coach after firing Tim Floyd in 2001. Cartwright went 51-100 then got fired himself. If the comparison is just about path to the job, Cartwright fits as well as Jackson.

And what are the Bulls doing during coaching searches if not putting candidates through a series of questions and situations? Those seem like essential parts of an interview. Maybe fix that rather than just keeping the internal candidate.

Shaw’s Amir Hinton attempting to become first sub-DI college player drafted since 2005

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Robert Whaley – from Walsh, then an NAIA team in Ohio – got chosen by the Jazz with the No. 51 pick in the 2005 NBA draft.

He was the last player to get drafted out of a sub-DI college.

Amir Hinton – from Shaw, a Division II team in North Carolina that just finished its season – will attempt to become the next.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Shaw University junior Amir Hinton told ESPN that he will declare for the 2019 NBA draft and hire an agent, forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility.

“I think the timing is perfect for me,” he said. “I will be hiring an agent. I am ready. I am going to try and be a lottery pick.”

Lottery pick seems overly optimistic. A 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 29.4 points per game this season, Hinton looks more like a second-rounder.

But it’s so tough to evaluate him given his lower competition level. Hinton will definitely have an opportunity to rise while facing more-heralded prospects in pre-draft workouts.

If he gets drafted at all, that’d be an impressive accomplishment considering where he’s coming from.