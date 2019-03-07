Getty Images

How much will D’Angelo Russell get as free agent? One report suggests $20 million per year.

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
3 Comments

D'Angelo Russell has played up to his No. 2 pick status this season. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game, shooting 36.8 percent from three, and dishing out 6.7 assists a night — he played well enough to be an All-Star in the East this season.

It’s the kind of season he wanted to have before he hits restricted free agency this summer.

What is Russell going to make on the open market this summer, one where a lot of teams have cap space to burn. Russell can work out a deal to stay in Brooklyn, or he can sign an offer sheet with another team this July and the Nets will have the rights to match. The Nets have tried to use restricted free agency in recent years to poach talent —  making oversized offers to Otto Porter, Tyler Johnson, Allen Crabbe — that forced teams to pay big. One executive told Michael Scotto of The Athletic that could come back to bite the Nets with their own coveted free agent.

“I think D’Angelo is worth around $20 million (annually),” one long-time Eastern Conference executive said. “Is this payback time for the Nets? Will teams offer him the way they (Nets) did for Crabbe, Porter, and Johnson? I think he turned the corner. I think he has a chip on his shoulder.”

“He’s going to be in high demand and will get close to max with his overall improvement,” a Western Conference executive said.

If a team thinks this season’s Russell is what they will get going forward, $20 million for an All-Star player at the most important position on the floor is about right. If not a little low.

The question is will the Nets pay it? After extending Spencer Dinwiddie for three-years, $34 million starting next season at the same position (in what may be a below-market deal for a Sixth Man of the Year candidate), do the Nets look at that price tag for Russell and think they would be better spending their money elsewhere?

The Nets have max cap space, a good young core, and are in New York — they are going to be free agent players this summer.

One last note on Russell: In the wake of their struggles this season, Magic Johnson and the Lakers have taken a lot of heat for sending Russell out in a trade that was really about dumping Timofey Mozgov‘s mistake of a contract. To the point Nets fans started a “thank you Magic” chant during a recent game at the Barclays’ Centre.

Russell almost certainly would not have developed into the player he is now if he hadn’t been given the shock of a trade and a clean slate in Brooklyn. Russell had created problems for himself in Los Angeles that went beyond the well-publicized Nick Young Snapchat incident. Sometimes players need a new environment to grow, mature, and thrive. That was Russell.

He took full advantage of that opportunity and is about to get paid for it.

Andre Drummond says Blake Griffin is key in giving him confidence

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The amount of friendship between NBA players is sometimes overstated. When players are necessarily linked to each other, and unlikely to depart from their franchise anytime soon, fans like to impress upon them a closeness that might not actually exist.

Of course the other side of this is when players flat-out dislike each other but aren’t allowed to say as much thanks to the colors on their jersey restricting them from being truthful.

Chemistry is a hard thing to balance in the NBA, and some teams seem to always do it right. The San Antonio Spurs, up until the fiasco with Kawhi Leonard, appeared to have a 100% success rate with integrating players into their system and culture. Other teams always seem to be dysfunctional, like the New York Knicks.

Of course, LeBron James is learning just how hard it is to have a poor team culture while playing in the Western Conference this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are all but eliminated from the playoffs already.

When it comes to the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were never guaranteed to be great pals either on or off the court. Griffin was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Michigan after signing a major contract, and some instability thereafter with the Pistons never guaranteed any kind of success. Although the Pistons just barely have a winning record, they are currently the sixth seed in the East.

Part of that success is due to the friendship between Drummond and Griffin, which was recently highlighted in a feature published to The Athletic by James L. Edwards III. Griffin, now in his ninth season has provided some crucial veteran leadership provided to Drummond, who is still just 25 years old.

Via The Athletic:

“With that play in Atlanta, to touch on that … I’ve never had someone do that for me before. It was actually a play for him, and he told Reggie to get out and gave it to me,” Drummond told The Athletic. “For him to do that just shows the confidence he has in me to score the ball on somebody and make the right play. And when I didn’t shoot the right shot, you know, he got on me, ‘You’re stronger than him. You need to go through him.’ The next possession I came down and dunked on him. With guys like that, guys that give me confidence, we give each other confidence throughout the game, too.”

This is such an interesting quote because of the reticence of stars in this age to admit that they aren’t the number one option, or the top dog, and that maybe, just maybe, they could occasionally use some help, however it may come. Many guys have such a misplaced alpha attitude, and that Drummond was both grateful for the final shot in one instance and happy to share that Griffin plays a part in pumping him up in another is pretty cool.

Of course the same type of attitude is apparent from Griffin here given that he decided to give Drummond the final shot rather than take a play that was drawn up for him, a stark contrast to a league where 60 players seem like they all think they deserve their own team (whatever that’s supposed to mean).

Drummond is under contract through next season, with a player option for next. We will at least get to see these guys together for another run at the Eastern Conference playoffs. I’m glad they seem to like each other so much.

Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday out at least 7-10 days with lower abdominal strain

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

While the spotlight has been on the Anthony Davis saga and how the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled this season, Jrue Holiday has quietly had a very strong season. Like All-NBA consideration strong. He has averaged 21.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, all while playing strong defense — he leads NBA guards with 54 blocks on the season — and being one of the better floor generals in the league. His effort nightly is admired around the league — the man does not take a night off.

Now the Pelicans will be without him for at least a week, and likely longer, the team announced Thursday.

In the wake of Davis trying to force his way out of New Orleans, the Pelicans have made Holiday the face of the franchise and their key piece on and off the court. Adjusting to playing on the court without him will be difficult — the Pelicans’ offense is 12.8 points per 100 possessions worse with him off the court.

Expect more Ian Clark and Dairis Bertans. Also, expect even more losses, the Pelicans are not as good without him.

PBT Podcast: MVP talk, listener questions answered with NBC’s Dan Feldman

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Who ya got: James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Paul George for MVP?

What team is going to come out of the East?

When Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the league’s free agents are making their decisions next summer, will the Clippers dark past hurt their chances?

Listeners asked those questions and more, and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joined me to answer and discuss them and more in the latest NBC Sports PBT Podcast. Other topics include the surging Pistons and the Suns beating the Bucks twice.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Playoff mode deactivated: Lakers reportedly to put LeBron James on minutes limit

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
9 Comments

All-Star Weekend, LeBron James talked about the Lakers playoff push and said it was time, “playoff mode activated.”

Since then the Lakers have gone 2-6. After Monday’s loss to the Clipper in which LeBron played 42 minutes, he seemed open to the idea of a minutes reduction if the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]…” LeBron said. “We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”

The percentages are minuscule (less than one percent according to fivethirtyeight.com), so the Lakers are going to put LeBron on a minutes limit and reduce his role, something reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (he is well-connected with LeBron’s camp).

LeBron will play 28-32 minutes a night and may sit out half of the three back-to-backs the Lakers have remaining, according to the report.

This shouldn’t be a surprise.

When LeBron came to the Lakers this was going to be a multi-year process, and they knew it. They did not have the roster to compete this year (not that anyone inside the club thought they would be five games below .500 and out of the playoffs) and they were targeting stars next summer, via trade and free agency. The goal this year was to see how the young players — Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball — fit with LeBron. That’s all still the plan.

Which means thinking long term about LeBron and his health. He’s not 100 percent from the groin injury. He’s got a ridiculous amount of miles on him. Scaling back the load on him, since there is nothing on the line, is just the smart thing to do.

It’s just not what the Lakers expected to be doing this time of year.