Three Things to Know: The Celtics everyone was waiting for showed up to rout Warriors

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2019, 7:38 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) The Gordon Hayward Boston thought it was getting showed up, Celtics impress routing Warriors. That is the Boston Celtics we expected to see all season, the Celtics who can beat anyone in the East. Apparently, they just needed to get out of the cold Boston winter, come to California and get warm.

Boston opened the game on an 11-0 run, got 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting off the bench from Gordon Hayward, moved the ball on offense, trusted each other, and most importantly communicated and were clean on their switches on defense. The result was the Celtics blowing out the defending NBA champ Warriors 128-95.

After dropping 5-of-6 in a string of sloppy losses, each defeat followed by comments about a lack of unity, this was the kind of game the Celtics needed. They played with the kind of joy the Warriors always talk about — Kyrie Irving looked like he was having fun, scoring 19, dropping 11 dimes, and barking at the Warriors bench.

Can the Celtics build on it during their four-game road trip through the West, or was this game the aberration?

Hayward was in attack mode from the minute he stepped on the court and was throwing down dunks all over the place.

What did we learn about Golden State? Nothing. They’re bored. They don’t have Klay Thompson. They find the regular season tedious and want to get on with the playoffs. That was the worst Warriors loss of the Steve Kerr era. Yawn.

To Boston, it doesn’t matter what Golden State team showed up — that was the kind of win this team desperately needed to turn things around before the playoffs.

Now we see whether it was a one-off, or the start of something.

2) Is Houston’s offense good enough to make them second best team in West? Looked like it against Toronto. Throughout James Harden’s historic run, and continuing through the Rockets’ current six-game win streak, one thing has been constant: Their defense still isn’t very good. Even during this win streak, when it’s been better, they have the 14th ranked defense in the league, just middle of the pack. It has put a damper on expectations.

But with Chris Paul resurgent and the offense clicking at an elite level, does it matter? Can the Rockets’ offense propel them to the Western Conference Finals?

It looked like it Tuesday when the Rockets went into Toronto and took a 22-point lead over the Raptors before eventually winning 107-95.

They still have Harden, who scored the team’s final 16 points and had 19 of his 35 in the fourth to secure the win.

Who is the second best team in the West? Oklahoma City? Denver? Portland? The Rockets, when playing like this, can hang with any of them. Even if their defense isn’t what it was a year ago.

3) Mike Conley reminds everyone why they should trade for him this summer, sparks Grizzlies upset of Trail Blazers. Some team is going to give up plenty this summer to trade for Mike Conley. No team met the Grizzlies high asking price at the trade deadline, but that will be different this summer (and the price likely drops a little).

Tuesday night showed why teams want the man.

Conley had 19 in the fourth, 40 for the game, and was the reason the Grizzlies beat the Trail Blazers Tuesday night. (Well, that and it was the final game of a seven-game road trip for Portland and the team was done.)

Next season, in a situation more conducive to winning than the starting-the-rebuild Grizzlies, Mike Conley is going to show everyone why he finally needs to be an All-Star one year.

Watch Karl-Anthony Towns dominate, drop 41 and 14 on OKC

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
MVP candidate Paul George returned to the court for Oklahoma City Tuesday night…

But he was not the best player in the building. Not for a night anyway. Karl-Anthony Towns looked like the MVP scoring 41 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dominating inside as the Timberwolves upset the Thunder 131-120.

Towns scored the 41 on 15-of-27 shooting. The performance and win are not going to be enough to get the Timberwolves to the playoffs this season, but it was good to see him break out.

Alvin Gentry had a couple beers before talking to reporters after Jazz win (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 6, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
This season has not gone well for Alvin Gentry in New Orleans. His Pelicans are not a playoff team, and they’ve had to endure the Anthony Davis trade saga for much of the season.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for the Pelicans, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs last year. Things should have been looking up this season in New Orleans, but it was not to be.

The dust has settled on the Davis talk, and now Gentry is just trying to get through the end of the season. The Pelicans have won three games in a row, including a gutsy 3-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Mar. 4.

As such, Gentry deserves a little much-needed R&R. Apparently he took some time to himself before addressing reporters on Monday night.

Via Twitter:

Alvin Gentry is all of us, just a little boozy after a Monday night NBA game. Welcome to the club, Al.

All the celebrity Lakers fans are upset right now

By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 11:12 PM EST
6 Comments

Everyone is upset about the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans in Southern California are mad that the team is likely to miss the playoffs this season. LeBron James is no doubt upset for that same reason as well. Meanwhile, the rest of us have to hear about the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference ad infinitum because too many people who want to live in 72° weather year round.

It’s a no-win scenario, pun intended.

This weekend, Lakers fan Snoop Dogg released a video talking about how disappointed he was in this Los Angeles team missing the playoffs during LeBron James’ first season. The video was a bit spicy (fair warning, there is strong language ahead).

Now it appears that Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is upset with the Lakers’ performance as well. Posting to Twitter, Flea called for the front office in Los Angeles not to chase stars to the detriment of the roster’s development.

Via Twitter:

On one hand, this is patently ridiculous. The Lakers have won five championships since the year 2000, and are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. That anybody could be mad about the team missing the playoffs despite having landed LeBron James in free agency is not seeing the forest for the trees.

Then again, this is take is sort of spot-on from Flea. Los Angeles had quietly become a bit of a League Pass darling as they developed young talent under Luke Walton, who garnered significant attention after he helmed much of the 2015-16 season for the Golden State Warriors.

That the team seems destined to jettison that development plan in favor of the perpetual dysfunction that surrounds roster and coaching moves related to LeBron is disappointing. From a social mechanics standpoint it makes sense, but it doesn’t mean it’s not wack. It’s also going to be a rough watch if LeBron starts to age out of his impact — missing chunks of time seems most likely as he gets older — but his demand for roster and bench control never weakens.

I’m excited for the Lakers to miss the playoffs, be a second round exit next year, be a conference finals exit in 2020-21, then be a second round exit the year after that. I have never been as sure of something as I am of this. It’s just disappointing we’re going to have to keep talking about the Lakers as though they aren’t cosmically doomed.

The Lakers are 30-34 after Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Trae Young on poor shooting start to season: ‘I was really just thinking about it too much’

By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Trae Young and Luka Doncic will always be linked thanks to the draft day trade that sent the two in opposing directions, one to the Atlanta Hawks and the other to the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic is probably going to be the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, but Young has certainly made his case for the award. As the calendar has changed from 2018 to 2019, Young has evened out on the offensive side of the ball, culminating in a performance of 49 points, 16 assists, and eight rebounds against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 1.

Neither the Mavericks or the Hawks are playoff-bound in their respective conferences, but it’s been fun to see both play well. Young needed to figure out a way to close the gap between his draft mate, particularly as he failed to shoot well coming into the season. The Hawks PG shot just 20% from the 3-point line in November, but has recovered and is now shooting 41.5 percent for the season.

To that end, Young recently told Marc Stein of the New York Times that he just needed time to adjust to the NBA, and that now he’s seeing things much slower.

Via NYT:

Young’s statistical eruption against the Bulls capped a five-game stretch in which he became just the fourth rookie since the N.B.A./A.B.A. merger in 1976-77 to post three consecutive 35-point games.

The others: Bernard King, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.”

And now?

“The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”

Doncic really stole our hearts at the beginning of the season and it’s hard to see Young making a narrative push for the Rookie of the Year, especially as Atlanta is slated to win fewer than 30 games this season.

But Young has come on strong, and he really does show exceptional vision on a level that means he’s going to be able to stick in this league and become an impact player for the Hawks for years to come. The trade was largely panned when Atlanta made the deal, but in less than one season it seems like the gap between the two players has already shortened significantly.