Magic coach Steve Clifford says not to expect Markelle Fultz on court this season

Fultz hasn’t stepped on an NBA court since before Thanksgiving, and after seeing a number of specialists, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He has been rehabbing all season.
When the Sixers traded him to Orlando at the deadline, it was a chance at a fresh start. Orlando is a smaller market, the team isn’t in a “win now” mode, and the former No. 1 pick would have time to both get his shot right and make mistakes on the court without them ending up all over NBA Twitter. Orlando is a nearly perfect market for his comeback.
“He’s still rehabbing his shoulder and he’s not even able to really do much on the floor yet. It’s a pretty significant shoulder injury. I would say he’s starting to do a little bit, but it would be very difficult for him to get back this year.”
The Magic are right to take this slow. They need to both get him healthy and build up his confidence. Let him rehab and work out all summer, then come at this fresh next season. This is a low-risk gamble by the Magic and they need to be patient and let it just play out.
Watch Karl-Anthony Towns dominate, drop 41 and 14 on OKC
MVP candidate Paul George returned to the court for Oklahoma City Tuesday night…
But he was not the best player in the building. Not for a night anyway. Karl-Anthony Towns looked like the MVP scoring 41 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dominating inside as the Timberwolves upset the Thunder 131-120.
Towns scored the 41 on 15-of-27 shooting. The performance and win are not going to be enough to get the Timberwolves to the playoffs this season, but it was good to see him break out.
Three Things to Know: The Celtics everyone was waiting for showed up to rout Warriors
1) The Gordon Hayward Boston thought it was getting showed up, Celtics impress routing Warriors. That is the Boston Celtics we expected to see all season, the Celtics who can beat anyone in the East. Apparently, they just needed to get out of the cold Boston winter, come to California and get warm.
Boston opened the game on an 11-0 run, got 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting off the bench from Gordon Hayward, moved the ball on offense, trusted each other, and most importantly communicated and were clean on their switches on defense. The result was the Celtics blowing out the defending NBA champ Warriors 128-95.
After dropping 5-of-6 in a string of sloppy losses, each defeat followed by comments about a lack of unity, this was the kind of game the Celtics needed. They played with the kind of joy the Warriors always talk about — Kyrie Irving looked like he was having fun, scoring 19, dropping 11 dimes, and barking at the Warriors bench.
Can the Celtics build on it during their four-game road trip through the West, or was this game the aberration?
Hayward was in attack mode from the minute he stepped on the court and was throwing down dunks all over the place.
What did we learn about Golden State? Nothing. They’re bored. They don’t have Klay Thompson. They find the regular season tedious and want to get on with the playoffs. That was the worst Warriors loss of the Steve Kerr era. Yawn.
To Boston, it doesn’t matter what Golden State team showed up — that was the kind of win this team desperately needed to turn things around before the playoffs.
Now we see whether it was a one-off, or the start of something.
2) Is Houston’s offense good enough to make them second best team in West? Looked like it against Toronto. Throughout James Harden’s historic run, and continuing through the Rockets’ current six-game win streak, one thing has been constant: Their defense still isn’t very good. Even during this win streak, when it’s been better, they have the 14th ranked defense in the league, just middle of the pack. It has put a damper on expectations.
But with Chris Paul resurgent and the offense clicking at an elite level, does it matter? Can the Rockets’ offense propel them to the Western Conference Finals?
It looked like it Tuesday when the Rockets went into Toronto and took a 22-point lead over the Raptors before eventually winning 107-95.
They still have Harden, who scored the team’s final 16 points and had 19 of his 35 in the fourth to secure the win.
Who is the second best team in the West? Oklahoma City? Denver? Portland? The Rockets, when playing like this, can hang with any of them. Even if their defense isn’t what it was a year ago.
3) Mike Conley reminds everyone why they should trade for him this summer, sparks Grizzlies upset of Trail Blazers. Some team is going to give up plenty this summer to trade for Mike Conley. No team met the Grizzlies high asking price at the trade deadline, but that will be different this summer (and the price likely drops a little).
Tuesday night showed why teams want the man.
Conley had 19 in the fourth, 40 for the game, and was the reason the Grizzlies beat the Trail Blazers Tuesday night. (Well, that and it was the final game of a seven-game road trip for Portland and the team was done.)
Next season, in a situation more conducive to winning than the starting-the-rebuild Grizzlies, Mike Conley is going to show everyone why he finally needs to be an All-Star one year.
Alvin Gentry had a couple beers before talking to reporters after Jazz win (VIDEO)
This season has not gone well for Alvin Gentry in New Orleans. His Pelicans are not a playoff team, and they’ve had to endure the Anthony Davis trade saga for much of the season.
It’s a disappointing turn of events for the Pelicans, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs last year. Things should have been looking up this season in New Orleans, but it was not to be.
The dust has settled on the Davis talk, and now Gentry is just trying to get through the end of the season. The Pelicans have won three games in a row, including a gutsy 3-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Mar. 4.
As such, Gentry deserves a little much-needed R&R. Apparently he took some time to himself before addressing reporters on Monday night.
Alvin Gentry post game: "Excuse me, I've had a couple of beers"
Everyone is upset about the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans in Southern California are mad that the team is likely to miss the playoffs this season. LeBron James is no doubt upset for that same reason as well. Meanwhile, the rest of us have to hear about the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference ad infinitum because too many people who want to live in 72° weather year round.
Now it appears that Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is upset with the Lakers’ performance as well. Posting to Twitter, Flea called for the front office in Los Angeles not to chase stars to the detriment of the roster’s development.
Dear @lakers why do you do this to me? Do you realize there are fans out here that really care? This is seven years of this shit. Are you just gonna get more one year contracts in pursuit of a Star? I don’t give a shit about a star, build a team that loves and plays together.
On one hand, this is patently ridiculous. The Lakers have won five championships since the year 2000, and are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. That anybody could be mad about the team missing the playoffs despite having landed LeBron James in free agency is not seeing the forest for the trees.
Then again, this is take is sort of spot-on from Flea. Los Angeles had quietly become a bit of a League Pass darling as they developed young talent under Luke Walton, who garnered significant attention after he helmed much of the 2015-16 season for the Golden State Warriors.
That the team seems destined to jettison that development plan in favor of the perpetual dysfunction that surrounds roster and coaching moves related to LeBron is disappointing. From a social mechanics standpoint it makes sense, but it doesn’t mean it’s not wack. It’s also going to be a rough watch if LeBron starts to age out of his impact — missing chunks of time seems most likely as he gets older — but his demand for roster and bench control never weakens.
I’m excited for the Lakers to miss the playoffs, be a second round exit next year, be a conference finals exit in 2020-21, then be a second round exit the year after that. I have never been as sure of something as I am of this. It’s just disappointing we’re going to have to keep talking about the Lakers as though they aren’t cosmically doomed.
The Lakers are 30-34 after Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.