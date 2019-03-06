LeBron James passes Michael Jordan in career scoring

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
LeBron James is openly striving to surpass Michael Jordan.

The great-of-all-time debate still carries on, but LeBron passed Jordan in one key aspect – career scoring.

LeBron reached 32,297 points in tonight’s Lakers-Nuggets game, moving ahead of Jordan for fourth place all-time. Now, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant rank ahead of LeBron in career points.

The all-time leaderboard:

image

LeBron made no secret of how much this accomplishment would mean to him, posting before the game:

Will LeBron – 34 years old and in his 16th season pass Abdul-Jabbar, Malone and Bryant? LeBron has a great shot.

Here’s how Abdul-Jabbar (green), Malone (blue), Bryant (purple), LeBron (gold) and Jordan (red) progressed in career scoring by…

Age:

image

Season:

image

Taj Gibson ejected for flagrantly fouling Andre Drummond, who went after Timberwolves big (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
DETROIT – Most NBA players restrained during an altercation don’t need to be. They don’t want to reach the opposing player, anyway.

But Andre Drummond and Taj Gibson looked like they really wanted a piece of each other after Gibson elbowed Drummond in the head during the Pistons’ win over the Timberwolves tonight.

Gibson was given a flagrant 2 and ejected.

Kyrie Irving out for Celtics-Kings (thigh)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings with a thigh injury.

The team said Irving will miss the game Wednesday night with a bruised left thigh. Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.

Irving is Boston’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2+ games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James: Lakers rely on young players more than any other team

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
4 Comments

In his first season with the Lakers, LeBron James will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year.

Now come the excuses.

LeBron, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

“You have four guys in our top eight rotation that you have to really rely on, and it’s unfair to them to ask for so much when they’re in their second or third year,” James said. “We have Zo [Lonzo Ball], Josh [Hart], Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] and B.I. [Brandon Ingram]. And we had Zu [Ivica Zubac] at the time. That’s like five out of our top nine guys that we rely on, and they’re in their first and second year. You can’t find one other team in our league right now that has to rely on that much every single night from their young guys that’s in their first or second year.”

“It’s unfair to those guys for us to continue to — we want them to learn, we want them to learn, we want them to learn — I want them to learn,” James said. “But also we have to understand that they’re young as well and they’re going to make mistakes. You just try to limit the mistakes as much as possible. You look at all of the 16 teams right now, the best teams in our league right now, just look at the guys they rely on every single night to be able to come through for them. If they have a young guy it’s probably one or two of them. So it’s been tough on us. It’s been tough on us.”

LeBron is a little all over the place – setting the standard at first- and second-year players, but also including third-year players Ingram and Zubac.* There’s also no simple way to measure reliance. Playing time? Production?

*Those slights are the type of thing that would drive Kyrie Irving mad.

I went with the measure that treated LeBron’s claim most favorably. Helpfully, it’s also the measure I believe to be truest to his words – percentage of a team’s minutes given to first-, second- and third-year players.

The Lakers’ first-, second- and third-year players have played 51% of the team’s minutes. That’s fourth-most in the NBA:

image

Maybe LeBron meant among only competitive teams. But the team atop that list – Sacramento, which has given 65% of its minutes to first-, second- and third-year players – is directly ahead of the Lakers in the standings.

LeBron also refers to 16 teams, presumably teams in playoff position. That’d disqualify the Kings, who are ninth in the Western Conference despite having the NBA’s 14th-best record. But the Nuggets – who are second in the Western Conference – definitely qualify. And Denver is practically running neck and neck with the Lakers at 50% of its minutes going to first-, second- and third-year players.

So, LeBron is wrong.

But it’s understandable why he’s wrong. This is far outside his norm.

The 7,960 minutes the Lakers’ first-, second- and third-year players have played this season alone are already more than players so inexperienced played in LeBron’s entire four-year Heat tenure. Or his entire time back with the Cavaliers, also four years.

Here are the percentage of minutes by first-, second- and third-year players on LeBron’s teams:

image

The Kings and Nuggets have outperformed the Lakers despite relying about as much or more on young players. And those other teams don’t even have LeBron. Teams can win while leaning on such young players.

Maybe not with Los Angeles’ particular young players. They’re flawed.

But don’t rush to blame them. They generally outperformed the Lakers’ non-LeBron additions this season.

Those veterans – and Magic Johnson’s decisions to acquire them – are a bigger reason for the Lakers’ letdown. If LeBron is looking to explain what went wrong this season, that’d be a far better place to start.

Josh Jackson: Suns shouldn’t have publicized fine

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
6 Comments

The Suns announced they fined Josh Jackson, who missed an autograph event last week. The fine was $20,000, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. Around the time of the fan event, Jackson posted a photo of a friend’s birthday dinner to Instagram, though he said he had “family issues.”

Jackson, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

“Honestly, It shouldn’t have never been public knowledge,” he said “We have team rules. We’ve been fined in the past before and you’ve never known about it. That shouldn’t be public information.”

“I got a phone call like right before the event was supposed to start,” Jackson said. “I had to rush over to my mom’s place. Really wish I could’ve been there, but I couldn’t. I don’t think you’re going to schedule something and not just show up. If I could’ve been there, I really would have.”

Jackson acknowledged Thursday he attended a dinner party later that night, but that was “hours” after the autographed event.

I want all teams to reveal all fines. I’m interested in learning more about the NBA, and that’d be informative.

I also understand why the Suns don’t announce every fine. They want to hold players accountable without shining a light on every miscue.

Even from their perspective, announcing this fine was the right move. Fans waited for Jackson, who never showed up. This wasn’t a player arriving late to practice. A public problem deserves a public response.

That said, did Jackson deserve the fine? He insists he couldn’t have been there. It’s unreasonable to punish a player for unavoidable circumstances.

The Suns have a track record of not believing their own players. Former Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough said he didn’t believe Eric Bledsoe‘s claim his “I Dont wanna be here” tweet was about a hair salon. Bledsoe got fined.

To be fair, the issue could have been only Jackson’s failure to communicate his absence. Even if he were missing the event for acceptable reasons, perhaps he could have still informed the team more promptly.

Either way, Jackson didn’t complain about getting fined – only that the fine was announced. Though I disagree with him, his perception matters. This is the type of thing that can build distrust, especially in an organization that already has deep communication issues.