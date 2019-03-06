Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James: Lakers rely on young players more than any other team

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
In his first season with the Lakers, LeBron James will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year.

Now come the excuses.

LeBron, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

“You have four guys in our top eight rotation that you have to really rely on, and it’s unfair to them to ask for so much when they’re in their second or third year,” James said. “We have Zo [Lonzo Ball], Josh [Hart], Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] and B.I. [Brandon Ingram]. And we had Zu [Ivica Zubac] at the time. That’s like five out of our top nine guys that we rely on, and they’re in their first and second year. You can’t find one other team in our league right now that has to rely on that much every single night from their young guys that’s in their first or second year.”

“It’s unfair to those guys for us to continue to — we want them to learn, we want them to learn, we want them to learn — I want them to learn,” James said. “But also we have to understand that they’re young as well and they’re going to make mistakes. You just try to limit the mistakes as much as possible. You look at all of the 16 teams right now, the best teams in our league right now, just look at the guys they rely on every single night to be able to come through for them. If they have a young guy it’s probably one or two of them. So it’s been tough on us. It’s been tough on us.”

LeBron is a little all over the place – setting the standard at first- and second-year players, but also including third-year players Ingram and Zubac.* There’s also no simple way to measure reliance. Playing time? Production?

*Those slights are the type of thing that would drive Kyrie Irving mad.

I went with the measure that treated LeBron’s claim most favorably. Helpfully, it’s also the measure I believe to be truest to his words – percentage of a team’s minutes given to first-, second- and third-year players.

The Lakers’ first-, second- and third-year players have played 51% of the team’s minutes. That’s fourth-most in the NBA:

image

Maybe LeBron meant among only competitive teams. But the team atop that list – Sacramento, which has given 65% of its minutes to first-, second- and third-year players – is directly ahead of the Lakers in the standings.

LeBron also refers to 16 teams, presumably teams in playoff position. That’d disqualify the Kings, who are ninth in the Western Conference despite having the NBA’s 14th-best record. But the Nuggets – who are second in the Western Conference – definitely qualify. And Denver is practically running neck and neck with the Lakers at 50% of its minutes going to first-, second- and third-year players.

So, LeBron is wrong.

But it’s understandable why he’s wrong. This is far outside his norm.

The 7,960 minutes the Lakers’ first-, second- and third-year players have played this season alone are already more than players so inexperienced played in LeBron’s entire four-year Heat tenure. Or his entire time back with the Cavaliers, also four years.

Here are the percentage of minutes by first-, second- and third-year players on LeBron’s teams:

image

The Kings and Nuggets have outperformed the Lakers despite relying about as much or more on young players. And those other teams don’t even have LeBron. Teams can win while leaning on such young players.

Maybe not with Los Angeles’ particular young players. They’re flawed.

But don’t rush to blame them. They generally outperformed the Lakers’ non-LeBron additions this season.

Those veterans – and Magic Johnson’s decisions to acquire them – are a bigger reason for the Lakers’ letdown. If LeBron is looking to explain what went wrong this season, that’d be a far better place to start.

Josh Jackson: Suns shouldn’t have publicized fine

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
The Suns announced they fined Josh Jackson, who missed an autograph event last week. The fine was $20,000, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. Around the time of the fan event, Jackson posted a photo of a friend’s birthday dinner to Instagram, though he said he had “family issues.”

Jackson, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

“Honestly, It shouldn’t have never been public knowledge,” he said “We have team rules. We’ve been fined in the past before and you’ve never known about it. That shouldn’t be public information.”

“I got a phone call like right before the event was supposed to start,” Jackson said. “I had to rush over to my mom’s place. Really wish I could’ve been there, but I couldn’t. I don’t think you’re going to schedule something and not just show up. If I could’ve been there, I really would have.”

Jackson acknowledged Thursday he attended a dinner party later that night, but that was “hours” after the autographed event.

I want all teams to reveal all fines. I’m interested in learning more about the NBA, and that’d be informative.

I also understand why the Suns don’t announce every fine. They want to hold players accountable without shining a light on every miscue.

Even from their perspective, announcing this fine was the right move. Fans waited for Jackson, who never showed up. This wasn’t a player arriving late to practice. A public problem deserves a public response.

That said, did Jackson deserve the fine? He insists he couldn’t have been there. It’s unreasonable to punish a player for unavoidable circumstances.

The Suns have a track record of not believing their own players. Former Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough said he didn’t believe Eric Bledsoe‘s claim his “I Dont wanna be here” tweet was about a hair salon. Bledsoe got fined.

To be fair, the issue could have been only Jackson’s failure to communicate his absence. Even if he were missing the event for acceptable reasons, perhaps he could have still informed the team more promptly.

Either way, Jackson didn’t complain about getting fined – only that the fine was announced. Though I disagree with him, his perception matters. This is the type of thing that can build distrust, especially in an organization that already has deep communication issues.

Report: Pelicans blame Lakers for leaking Anthony Davis trade-talk details

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
The Pelicans are rumored to have deliberately sabotaged the Lakers’ chemistry through Anthony Davis trade negotiations. Lakers president Magic Johnson said the Pelicans didn’t act in good faith during trade talks. Lakers owner Jeannie Buss called it “fake news” Los Angeles offered its entire roster despite nine players – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley – reportedly being offered in various proposals.

Are the Lakers the victim here?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Throughout the two-week saga stemming from Davis’ trade request, the Pelicans became frustrated about how public the Lakers-initiated discussions had become.

“We get off the phone with (the Lakers), and a minute later, offers are out there,” one Pelicans source with direct knowledge of discussions told The Athletic.

Lakers superstar LeBron James made these trade negotiations public before they even began between the teams, saying he wanted to play with Davis. The Lakers clearly negotiated through the media, too.

Quibble with the methodology, but the Lakers were right to strongly pursue Davis. He’s a special player.

They’re just dealing with the fallout now.

Presumably, the Lakers will try again to acquire Davis this summer. How will they build trust with New Orleans then?

The Pelicans will likely have the same owner, Gayle Benson, and same New Orleans Saints influence that dug in their heels against sending Davis to Los Angeles. Though general manager Dell Demps got fired, interim and potential long-term replacement Danny Ferry was in the organization for prior trade talks, too.

The Celtics are in the driver’s seat for Davis because of their rich pool of assets. The Lakers’ disconnect with the Pelicans doesn’t hurt, either.

Report: Some within Warriors ‘concerned’ Kevin Durant’s behavior indicates he’s leaving

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Early in the season, the Warriors were reportedly chill about the possibility of Kevin Durant leaving for the Knicks.

But that was before he got into a heated argument with Draymond Green, said Golden State was passing too much, lashed out at the media and pointedly disagreed with Steve Kerr for suddenly call on the team to play angrier after long preaching playing with joy.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

There are members of the organization concerned that Durant’s behavior is a sign that he’s already got one foot out the door. But there are others who aren’t reading too much into what they consider to be the standard rigors and annoyances of an 82-game season.

The Warriors surely have optimistic employees and pessimistic employees. I wonder where those who fall in the middle of that spectrum feel about Durant.

Durant’s overall happiness in Golden State will factor into his free agency. Incidents of crankiness matter. But so do happier moments.

The Warriors still have an opportunity to give Durant a great memory before July – winning another championship. It’s too early to declare with certainty what Durant will do. His playoff experience could shape so much.

But it’s not too early to look for clues – from his mood to everything else.

Channing Frye among former LeBron James teammates not counting him out

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Lakers a two percent chance of making the playoffs after their back-to-back losses to the Suns and Clippers.

If you’ve watched the Lakers play lately, that seems generous. Los Angeles likely would need to go 15-3 the rest of the way — against a very tough schedule — just to be in the mix for one of the final West playoff spots. There are rumblings around the team about reducing his minutes at some point.

Just don’t tell former LeBron James teammate Channing Frye LeBron is done for the season. Here’s what Frye told Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

“I don’t care if there was one game left and LeBron had to win two,” Frye told Bleacher Report. “I’d still wait until the last second to doubt him…

“Listen, no one gave us an [explative] inkling when we were down 3-1 or when we were fourth in the East,” Frye said, referring to the 2016 NBA Finals and the Cavs’ regular-season finish a year ago. “Then something happens when it’s crunch time, and [LeBron] just steps to another level. I’m not doubting him or that team.”

Frye is not alone, Kevin Love echoed the same sentiment.

“We’ve seen in the past anything can happen,” Love told B/R about James’ Lakers still making the postseason, a likely nod to the then-unprecedented Finals comeback.

Anything is not happening with this Lakers’ team. I get why Frye and Love would believe in LeBron, but he cannot salvage this season the same way he has recently in Cleveland

LeBron is not moving like he is 100 percent recovered and fully trusts his groin muscle, and the Lakers don’t have the team around him to lift everyone up if LeBron isn’t doing the heavy lifting (especially with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma out injured). Plus, this is the deeper West, not the softer East LeBron got to plow through in recent years.

Can LeBron bounce back next season if the Lakers front office does a better job of team building around him? Absolutely. We don’t know how the LeBron era with the Lakers will look in a few years. But it didn’t get off to a good start.