Karl-Anthony Towns dominates, drops 41 and 14 on OKC

MVP candidate Paul George returned to the court for Oklahoma City Tuesday night…
But he was not the best player in the building. Not for a night anyway. Karl-Anthony Towns looked like the MVP scoring 41 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dominating inside as the Timberwolves upset the Thunder 131-120.
Towns scored the 41 on 15-of-27 shooting. The performance and win are not going to be enough to get the Timberwolves to the playoffs this season, but it was good to see him break out.
Durant, Cousins, Warriors a little testy after “embarrassing” loss to Celtics
The Boston Celtics came into Oracle Arena and dismantled the Warriors Tuesday night. Only one team in that arena was “playing with joy” (to used Steve Kerr’s pet phrase) and it wasn’t Golden State.
That happens to the Warriors, a team that often gets bored with the regular season and has nights where they don’t bother to flip the switch. However, after this latest loss, the Warriors seemed a little more on edge.
Cousins has been frustrated on both ends. Defensively, teams are dragging him out high into pick-and-rolls, he’s not moving well enough to shut off penetration himself and the disinterested defense of the other four guys on the court just makes it worse.
After the game, Cousins was asked how he assessed his defense so far with the Warriors (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic). Cousins shot back and asked the reporter how he would assess it. “Struggling” was the response.
“It’s an adjustment,” Cousins said. “Trying to figure things out with how we play for the coverages. Trying to meet the needs they want with the coverages. … We’re trying to figure that out right now, what’s best. To say I’m struggling, that’s a bit foolish.”
Cousins is struggling, but he’s not wrong that the Warriors are still adjusting and figuring things out with him on the court. They’ve got another month or so to do that, then they need to flip the switch to playoff mode.
Andrew Bogut reportedly agrees to deal to return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors want a traditional center who can back up DeMarcus Cousins in certain playoff matchups. They thought they would land Robin Lopez, but the Bulls never bought him out and put him on the free agent market.
That opened the door for Andrew Bogut, who had been playing for the Sydney Kings in his native Australia’s National Basketball League. Now, as previously reported, he is on his way to the Warriors. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.
Andrew Bogut has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors, and has received his letter of clearance from Australia and the NBA, agent David Bauman of ISE tells @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.
Bogut and the Warriors will now work to finalize a one-year, minimum contract. The NBL’s MVP is expected to hold a formal press conference soon with the Sydney Kings to announce his move. https://t.co/aXN82DW7x5
Bogut is not going to get much run with the Warriors. Cousins starts at center, and they will have their “death lineup” minutes with Draymond Green at the five, however, with Kevon Looney out injured there are minutes to be had for a traditional backup big (Jordan Bell will fight for those minutes, too).
Bogut dominated in Australia, where he was named league MVP, averaging 11.4 points and a league-leading 11.6 rebounds a game, he shot 56 percent on the season. Always a smart positional defender, he averaged 2.7 blocks per contest. Also, he was named NBL’s Best Defensive Player and to the All NBL First Team.
The Warriors are going with the guy they know. Bogut was the starting center for the Warriors in the 2015 title run, but was seen as too injury prone (his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 lead collapse against the Cavaliers) and the Warriors traded him after the 2016 season to get the cap room to sign Kevin Durant.
Bogut’s injury history is less of an issue in the limited role he will play. When we last saw Bogut in the NBA, he struggled to get on the court for the Lakers a year ago, but the Warriors are going with the guy they know.
Magic coach Steve Clifford says not to expect Markelle Fultz on court this season
Fultz hasn’t stepped on an NBA court since before Thanksgiving, and after seeing a number of specialists, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He has been rehabbing all season.
When the Sixers traded him to Orlando at the deadline, it was a chance at a fresh start. Orlando is a smaller market, the team isn’t in a “win now” mode, and the former No. 1 pick would have time to both get his shot right and make mistakes on the court without them ending up all over NBA Twitter. Orlando is a nearly perfect market for his comeback.
“He’s still rehabbing his shoulder and he’s not even able to really do much on the floor yet. It’s a pretty significant shoulder injury. I would say he’s starting to do a little bit, but it would be very difficult for him to get back this year.”
The Magic are right to take this slow. They need to both get him healthy and build up his confidence. Let him rehab and work out all summer, then come at this fresh next season. This is a low-risk gamble by the Magic and they need to be patient and let it just play out.
Three Things to Know: Celtics show up to rout Warriors
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) The Gordon Hayward Boston thought it was getting showed up, Celtics impress routing Warriors. That is the Boston Celtics we expected to see all season, the Celtics who can beat anyone in the East. Apparently, they just needed to get out of the cold Boston winter, come to California and get warm.
Boston opened the game on an 11-0 run, got 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting off the bench from Gordon Hayward, moved the ball on offense, trusted each other, and most importantly communicated and were clean on their switches on defense. The result was the Celtics blowing out the defending NBA champ Warriors 128-95.
After dropping 5-of-6 in a string of sloppy losses, each defeat followed by comments about a lack of unity, this was the kind of game the Celtics needed. They played with the kind of joy the Warriors always talk about — Kyrie Irving looked like he was having fun, scoring 19, dropping 11 dimes, and barking at the Warriors bench.
Can the Celtics build on it during their four-game road trip through the West, or was this game the aberration?
Hayward was in attack mode from the minute he stepped on the court and was throwing down dunks all over the place.
What did we learn about Golden State? Nothing. They’re bored. They don’t have Klay Thompson. They find the regular season tedious and want to get on with the playoffs. That was the worst Warriors loss of the Steve Kerr era. Yawn.
To Boston, it doesn’t matter what Golden State team showed up — that was the kind of win this team desperately needed to turn things around before the playoffs.
Now we see whether it was a one-off, or the start of something.
2) Is Houston’s offense good enough to make them second best team in West? Looked like it against Toronto. Throughout James Harden’s historic run, and continuing through the Rockets’ current six-game win streak, one thing has been constant: Their defense still isn’t very good. Even during this win streak, when it’s been better, they have the 14th ranked defense in the league, just middle of the pack. It has put a damper on expectations.
But with Chris Paul resurgent and the offense clicking at an elite level, does it matter? Can the Rockets’ offense propel them to the Western Conference Finals?
It looked like it Tuesday when the Rockets went into Toronto and took a 22-point lead over the Raptors before eventually winning 107-95.
They still have Harden, who scored the team’s final 16 points and had 19 of his 35 in the fourth to secure the win.
Who is the second best team in the West? Oklahoma City? Denver? Portland? The Rockets, when playing like this, can hang with any of them. Even if their defense isn’t what it was a year ago.
3) Mike Conley reminds everyone why they should trade for him this summer, sparks Grizzlies upset of Trail Blazers. Some team is going to give up plenty this summer to trade for Mike Conley. No team met the Grizzlies high asking price at the trade deadline, but that will be different this summer (and the price likely drops a little).
Tuesday night showed why teams want the man.
Conley had 19 in the fourth, 40 for the game, and was the reason the Grizzlies beat the Trail Blazers Tuesday night. (Well, that and it was the final game of a seven-game road trip for Portland and the team was done.)
Next season, in a situation more conducive to winning than the starting-the-rebuild Grizzlies, Mike Conley is going to show everyone why he finally needs to be an All-Star one year.