Josh Jackson: Suns shouldn’t have publicized fine

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
The Suns announced they fined Josh Jackson, who missed an autograph event last week. The fine was $20,000, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. Around the time of the fan event, Jackson posted a photo of a friend’s birthday dinner to Instagram, though he said he had “family issues.”

Jackson, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

“Honestly, It shouldn’t have never been public knowledge,” he said “We have team rules. We’ve been fined in the past before and you’ve never known about it. That shouldn’t be public information.”

“I got a phone call like right before the event was supposed to start,” Jackson said. “I had to rush over to my mom’s place. Really wish I could’ve been there, but I couldn’t. I don’t think you’re going to schedule something and not just show up. If I could’ve been there, I really would have.”

Jackson acknowledged Thursday he attended a dinner party later that night, but that was “hours” after the autographed event.

I want all teams to reveal all fines. I’m interested in learning more about the NBA, and that’d be informative.

I also understand why the Suns don’t announce every fine. They want to hold players accountable without shining a light on every miscue.

Even from their perspective, announcing this fine was the right move. Fans waited for Jackson, who never showed up. This wasn’t a player arriving late to practice. A public problem deserves a public response.

That said, did Jackson deserve the fine? He insists he couldn’t have been there. It’s unreasonable to punish a player for unavoidable circumstances.

The Suns have a track record of not believing their own players. Former Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough said he didn’t believe Eric Bledsoe‘s claim his “I Dont wanna be here” tweet was about a hair salon. Bledsoe got fined.

To be fair, the issue could have been only Jackson’s failure to communicate his absence. Even if he were missing the event for acceptable reasons, perhaps he could have still informed the team more promptly.

Either way, Jackson didn’t complain about getting fined – only that the fine was announced. Though I disagree with him, his perception matters. This is the type of thing that can build distrust, especially in an organization that already has deep communication issues.

Report: Pelicans blame Lakers for leaking Anthony Davis trade-talk details

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
The Pelicans are rumored to have deliberately sabotaged the Lakers’ chemistry through Anthony Davis trade negotiations. Lakers president Magic Johnson said the Pelicans didn’t act in good faith during trade talks. Lakers owner Jeannie Buss called it “fake news” Los Angeles offered its entire roster despite nine players – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley – reportedly being offered in various proposals.

Are the Lakers the victim here?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Throughout the two-week saga stemming from Davis’ trade request, the Pelicans became frustrated about how public the Lakers-initiated discussions had become.

“We get off the phone with (the Lakers), and a minute later, offers are out there,” one Pelicans source with direct knowledge of discussions told The Athletic.

Lakers superstar LeBron James made these trade negotiations public before they even began between the teams, saying he wanted to play with Davis. The Lakers clearly negotiated through the media, too.

Quibble with the methodology, but the Lakers were right to strongly pursue Davis. He’s a special player.

They’re just dealing with the fallout now.

Presumably, the Lakers will try again to acquire Davis this summer. How will they build trust with New Orleans then?

The Pelicans will likely have the same owner, Gayle Benson, and same New Orleans Saints influence that dug in their heels against sending Davis to Los Angeles. Though general manager Dell Demps got fired, interim and potential long-term replacement Danny Ferry was in the organization for prior trade talks, too.

The Celtics are in the driver’s seat for Davis because of their rich pool of assets. The Lakers’ disconnect with the Pelicans doesn’t hurt, either.

Report: Some within Warriors ‘concerned’ Kevin Durant’s behavior indicates he’s leaving

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Early in the season, the Warriors were reportedly chill about the possibility of Kevin Durant leaving for the Knicks.

But that was before he got into a heated argument with Draymond Green, said Golden State was passing too much, lashed out at the media and pointedly disagreed with Steve Kerr for suddenly call on the team to play angrier after long preaching playing with joy.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

There are members of the organization concerned that Durant’s behavior is a sign that he’s already got one foot out the door. But there are others who aren’t reading too much into what they consider to be the standard rigors and annoyances of an 82-game season.

The Warriors surely have optimistic employees and pessimistic employees. I wonder where those who fall in the middle of that spectrum feel about Durant.

Durant’s overall happiness in Golden State will factor into his free agency. Incidents of crankiness matter. But so do happier moments.

The Warriors still have an opportunity to give Durant a great memory before July – winning another championship. It’s too early to declare with certainty what Durant will do. His playoff experience could shape so much.

But it’s not too early to look for clues – from his mood to everything else.

Channing Frye among former LeBron James teammates not counting him out

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Lakers a two percent chance of making the playoffs after their back-to-back losses to the Suns and Clippers.

If you’ve watched the Lakers play lately, that seems generous. Los Angeles likely would need to go 15-3 the rest of the way — against a very tough schedule — just to be in the mix for one of the final West playoff spots. There are rumblings around the team about reducing his minutes at some point.

Just don’t tell former LeBron James teammate Channing Frye LeBron is done for the season. Here’s what Frye told Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

“I don’t care if there was one game left and LeBron had to win two,” Frye told Bleacher Report. “I’d still wait until the last second to doubt him…

“Listen, no one gave us an [explative] inkling when we were down 3-1 or when we were fourth in the East,” Frye said, referring to the 2016 NBA Finals and the Cavs’ regular-season finish a year ago. “Then something happens when it’s crunch time, and [LeBron] just steps to another level. I’m not doubting him or that team.”

Frye is not alone, Kevin Love echoed the same sentiment.

“We’ve seen in the past anything can happen,” Love told B/R about James’ Lakers still making the postseason, a likely nod to the then-unprecedented Finals comeback.

Anything is not happening with this Lakers’ team. I get why Frye and Love would believe in LeBron, but he cannot salvage this season the same way he has recently in Cleveland

LeBron is not moving like he is 100 percent recovered and fully trusts his groin muscle, and the Lakers don’t have the team around him to lift everyone up if LeBron isn’t doing the heavy lifting (especially with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma out injured). Plus, this is the deeper West, not the softer East LeBron got to plow through in recent years.

Can LeBron bounce back next season if the Lakers front office does a better job of team building around him? Absolutely. We don’t know how the LeBron era with the Lakers will look in a few years. But it didn’t get off to a good start.

Russell Westbrook tells Towns ‘Get to the f****** playoffs before you speak to me’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Karl-Anthony Towns was having a night — 41 points and 14 rebounds, dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the paint and leading Minnesota to an upset win.

Towns was feeling it — and he was talking some smack. To Russell Westbrook. One of the handful of players in the league who is much better when angry, so coaches tell players not to poke the bear. Towns was poking anyway, along with Dario Saric.

That’s when Westbrook responded (via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).

“Get to the f****** playoffs before you speak to me,” Westbrook barked.

Ouch.

Towns has been playing impressive ball of late — 36.4 points per game in his last five on 60.4 percent shooting — it just hasn’t lead to wins in Minnesota, which is why Westbrook’s shot stings. Towns has to do more than just put up numbers, he needs to do it in a way that leads to wins, as happened with OKC. Getting Robert Covington back from injury would help with that, but Towns has to be the leader.