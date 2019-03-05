Getty

Trae Young on poor shooting start to season: ‘I was really just thinking about it too much’

By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Trae Young and Luka Doncic will always be linked thanks to the draft day trade that sent the two in opposing directions, one to the Atlanta Hawks and the other to the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic is probably going to be the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, but Young has certainly made his case for the award. As the calendar has changed from 2018 to 2019, Young has evened out on the offensive side of the ball, culminating in a performance of 49 points, 16 assists, and eight rebounds against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 1.

Neither the Mavericks or the Hawks are playoff-bound in their respective conferences, but it’s been fun to see both play well. Young needed to figure out a way to close the gap between his draft mate, particularly as he failed to shoot well coming into the season. The Hawks PG shot just 20% from the 3-point line in November, but has recovered and is now shooting 41.5 percent for the season.

To that end, Young recently told Marc Stein of the New York Times that he just needed time to adjust to the NBA, and that now he’s seeing things much slower.

Via NYT:

Young’s statistical eruption against the Bulls capped a five-game stretch in which he became just the fourth rookie since the N.B.A./A.B.A. merger in 1976-77 to post three consecutive 35-point games.

The others: Bernard King, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.”

And now?

“The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”

Doncic really stole our hearts at the beginning of the season and it’s hard to see Young making a narrative push for the Rookie of the Year, especially as Atlanta is slated to win fewer than 30 games this season.

But Young has come on strong, and he really does show exceptional vision on a level that means he’s going to be able to stick in this league and become an impact player for the Hawks for years to come. The trade was largely panned when Atlanta made the deal, but in less than one season it seems like the gap between the two players has already shortened significantly.

Tim Hardaway Jr. on trade with Kristaps Porzingis: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
The New York Knicks have hit the reset button on their young core already, apparently in a move to try to land major free agents this offseason like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Knicks are also rumored to be in the running for Anthony Davis.

Part of that reset for the Knicks included trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline this season. Thought to be a franchise cornerstone, Porzingis will be part of a new young core in Texas if he can come back from a major knee injury stronger than he was before.

The Knicks were also able to jettison the contract of Tim Hardaway Jr., who was handed $71 million in the summer of 2017. For his part, Hardaway recently told the New York Daily News that he felt New York gave up on the two players too soon.

Via New York Daily News:

“I let them know we definitely had something good going here my first time back with KP and myself in the lineup at the same time. Then I got injured, then he got injured. And then it kind of went downhill from there,” Hardaway said Monday after his Mavericks were pummeled by the Nets, 127-88. “I let them know what we had was special and I really think they didn’t give us an opportunity to have KP. That’s what I told them. But it is what it is. We move forward.”

“Yeah, it’s mind-blowing and it’s kind of weird when you go back to a team and they trade you again,” he said. “So it’s weird but at the same time you have to move forward.”

The real gamble for the Knicks will come this summer, and if they don’t get not one but multiple stars for their team, pressing eject on Porzingis could turn out to be an all-time head-scratcher.

For now, New York fans will wait to see if they land Durant, Irving, or Davis.

MRI on Kyle Kuzma’s ankle comes back clean, could miss up to a week

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
When it happened, Kyle Kuzma was in a lot of pain.

In the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers, was cutting off the ball, received a pass, planted his right foot, and his ankle rolled. Kuzma went to the ground in pain, then gingerly walked off the court and headed straight to the locker room.

After the game, Laker coach Luke Walton said, “I’d be surprised if he is ready to go [Wednesday], but I’m not a doctor.” Kuzma said he wanted to get treatment and see where things stood, but he wanted to go.

The good news is both the X-rays and now MRI have come back clean, the latest news via Shams Charania of The Athletic, with more detail from Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Kuzma did not practice with the Lakers. Considering the long odds the Lakers make the playoffs at this point, there is no good reason to rush him back.

LeBron James: “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
In the wake of the Lakers’ latest loss, an ugly one to the Clippers that drove a final stake through the heart of the Lakers’ playoff dreams, a subject that was unthinkable in LeBron’s first 15 seasons in the NBA. LeBron played 42 minutes against the Clippers and was asked after the game about possibly scaling back those minutes as the Lakers fade from the playoff picture.

“Well, I mean, that’s a conversation that would probably be had between me and Luke [Walton]…” LeBron said. “We didn’t take care of business, so you kind of look at the rest of the games, and the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense not only for me but the team itself as well.”

Don’t, however, make the leap from there to LeBron sitting out a bunch of games, he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“That would take a lot of convincing from Luke [Walton] on up,” James told ESPN, referring to the Lakers coach as well as, most likely, everyone from general manager Rob Pelinka, to president Magic Johnson, to governor Jeanie Buss. “Unless I’m hurt, I’m not sitting games.”

As of now, the Lakers and LeBron have not talked about reducing his minutes, LeBron said.

Also, expect that to happen soon.

LeBron is as well a conditioned athlete as the NBA has seen, but he has not been the same since his the groin injury that sidelined him for 17 games this season. At one point during the loss to the Clippers he grabbed at his groin, clearly in some discomfort, then asked out. He returned not long after. It is conceivable to see LeBron getting some nights off and reduced minutes over the last dozen or so games of the season.

It’s not something we’ve ever talked about with LeBron before at this point of the season, but this is a season unlike any other for LeBron.

Kevin Durant explains why he drank through his towel (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
One of the strangest moments of this NBA season: Kevin Durant drinking through a towel during the Warriors’ win over the 76ers on Saturday.

What was he doing?

Mindi Bach of ABC 7:

Durant:

I’ve been having the towel over my face to kind of absorb the sweat for a while. But I kind of forgot at that moment that I had it on, and I was thirsty. So, hey, it worked, though. I had a nice swig on that one.

Good for Durant for answering with a smile. That’s a much better way to handle topics not directly related to how he’s playing basketball this season.