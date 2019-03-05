Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma shoved LeBron James to try to get him in defensive position

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 9:59 AM EST
6 Comments

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers’ defense has been dreadful.

In the 13 games since LeBron James returned from his groin injury, the Lakers have the worst defense in the NBA, giving up 116.3 points per 100 possessions. Their effort has been up and down, but they have lacked basic defensive recognition and cohesion.

It got to the point Monday night in a devastating loss to the Clippers that Kyle Kuzma shoved LeBron James to try to get him to close out on Danilo Gallinari, the Clippers best shooter (and leading scorer on the night).

Kuzma would later leave the game with an ankle injury that, while the X-rays were negative, coach Luke Walton said would probably sideline him for at least a game. Another injury to a banged up Lakers’ team.

The Lakers are 4-9 since LeBron came back from his groin injury, 2-4 since the All-Star break when LeBron “activated” playoff mode. The defense is the reason — and the reason their playoff dreams are all but dead.

Three Things to Know: LeBron James, Lakers will almost certainly miss playoffs

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA, there is a lot to unpack. So, every weekday morning throughout the season, we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) The Lakers lost a big game to the Clippers. With a chance to gain ground on the team they were chasing for the playoffs, the Lakers had all their usual problems – shooting, defense, injury – in a loss to the Clippers last night. Kurt Helin was there and wrote about it.

The fact this was a big game is a tribute to LeBron James.

This loss has the Lakers’ postseason pursuit nearly completely unraveled. But they were barely hanging on by a thread, anyway. They’re now 5.5 games and two teams out of playoff position with 18 games remaining. They’re as close in the standings to the 14th-place Grizzlies as the eight-place Spurs. Most struggling teams get written off even before last night’s loss.

But LeBron demands attention and respect. Look at the Cavaliers team he carried to the NBA Finals last year. It was tough to rule out the possibility he’d drag these Lakers at least to the playoffs. Somehow, someway.

That he almost certainly won’t is a huge blow to the NBA. The league’s premier teams – Lakers and Knicks – are now each going on six straight years without making the playoffs. That leaves a lot of revenue on the table.

It seemed LeBron would be the antidote to Los Angeles’ struggles. That hasn’t happened as quickly as hoped.

Maybe Kevin Durant will straighten out New York next year.

2) The Clippers are good and feeling good. Before the season, Patrick Beverley declared the Clippers the best team in L.A. After last night’s win, he took an earned victory lap.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

The Clippers are in transition. They’ve kept their books clean to chase stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant next summer. They traded their best player, Tobias Harris, shortly before the trade deadline for primarily draft picks. They owe the Celtics a first-round pick if they make the playoffs.

But this starless team has remained competitive. The Clippers feisty and take advantage of their depth by always playing hard.

Credit owner Steve Ballmer, who set the tone for a playoff push amid directional uncertainty. Credit Doc Rivers for getting a team full of players on expiring contracts to pull the same direction. And credit these players – including Danilo Gallinari, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Beverley – for being tougher, harder-working and just plain better than so many of their opponents.

3) Dwyane Wade brought a new element to his jersey swaps – surprise. In his final season, Wade has swapped jerseys with an opponent after most games. Usually, these photo-ops seem pre-arranged. Wade has already picked and informed the opposing player before the game.

But after the Heat’s win over the Hawks last night, Wade swapped jerseys with rookie Kevin Huerter, who wears No. 3 because of Wade. Both Wade and Huerter said the Atlanta guard had no idea in advance, and Huerter looked thrilled. It was an especially fun moment:

Raptors and Rockets to play 2 pre-season games in Japan

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

TOKYO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets will play two pre-season games in October at the Saitama Super Arena, the basketball venue for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement Tuesday, the NBA said it has staged 12 regular-season games in Japan, beginning in 1990 when the Utah Jazz played the Phoenix Suns. The NBA says this was the first regular-season game played outside North America by a U.S. sports league.

The Rockets played two regular-season games in Japan in 1992. The Raptors will be making their first visit to Japan.

Houston is led by James Harden and Chris Paul. Toronto is led by Kawhi Leonard (who is a free agent next summer), Kyle Lowry, and Marc Gasol.

The Saitama Super Arena is located northwest of central Tokyo.

 

Kings’ Harry Giles ejected for elbowing Knicks’ Luke Kornet in head

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Harry Giles may be taking a night off soon, on order from the NBA League office.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Giles was trying to get post position while guarded by the Knicks’ Luke Kornet, when Giles’ elbow got too high. Way too high.

Giles was rightfully given a Flagrant II foul and ejected from the game. Intentional or not doesn’t matter, that was a reckless play that could have caused a serious injury. Giles will be lucky to get off with a fine here, a one-game suspension seems more likely.

Kornet left the game after the play, but returned quickly and played one more minute before sitting the rest of the game.

It was a blow to the Kings to have Giles ejected, had been playing well, scoring 17 points with 7 rebounds in 22 minutes. The Kings hung on to win 115-108.

Clippers show resolve, fight, while Lakers show why they will miss playoffs in loss

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 2:37 AM EST
7 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Playoff teams have players that step up in the face of adversity.

When the Lakers make a third-quarter push (what is it with the Clippers and the third quarter?) and took to take an 82-79 lead, the Clippers responded with their own 8-0 run — with every basket from rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet. The Clippers moved the ball and trusted their teammates, particularly in the fourth, and it led to open looks. All night long Patrick Beverley was a pest.

In the fourth quarter and down 12 — with their season essentially hanging in the balance — the Lakers finally started to play with real urgency. Or, desperation if you prefer. It worked for a stretch, the Lakers cut the lead to five. However, to complete a comeback a team has to get stops and the Lakers defense, which has been worst in the NBA in the 10 games prior to Monday, could not stop the Clippers. With the lead at 5 LeBron James hustled hard and overhelped, which left Danilo Gallinari open, and the Clippers best shooter drilled a three.

The Lakers never got closer than those 8 points.

The Clippers responded to adversity and that earned them an important win Monday night, 113-105, both helping secure their playoff spot and putting a dagger in the Lakers’ playoff dreams.

It was the kind of win that had Clippers owner Steve Ballmer walking down the halls of Staples Center after the game yelling, “Yes! Yes!”

With this loss, the Lakers playoff chances are all but mathematically dead. They are now 5.5 games back of the eight-seed Spurs with 18 to go. Basically, the Lakers have to go 15-3 the rest of the way to get to the 45 wins it will take to make the dance in the West. That’s not happening from a team that has gone 2-4 since LeBron said he was activating playoff mode after the All-Star break, and they are 4-9 overall since LeBron returned from his groin injury (4-8 when LeBron plays).

The Clippers will be going to the playoffs (barring an utter collapse). And it’s because when this team was hit with serious adversity this season, the players rallied.

“We took a hit. When we made that trade (sending out Tobias Harris at the deadline) it hit our locker room,” Clipper coach Doc Rivers said. “But we got them to believe we want to win still, we’re going to win still. Then for them to start start doing it just shows you how resilient they are.”

The Lakers were done in Monday by three things that have plagued them all season and will have them vacationing by mid-April.

One is injuries. Brandon Ingram, who has averaged 27.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting since the All-Star break, was out with a sore shoulder. LeBron grabbed his groin and asked out at one point. Kyle Kuzma left the game in the fourth quarter after tweaking his right ankle, and while X-rays came back negative coach Luke Walton said after the game he didn’t expect Kuzma to be ready for the Lakers next game Wednesday.

“The injuries are taking their toll on us,” LeBron said after the game, noting the Lakers were basically down to a six-man rotation by the end of this one.

Without Ingram, the Lakers didn’t have a consistent secondary scorer. Rajon Rondo started that way shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and hitting some driving layups. However, the Clippers kept letting him take jumpers and Rondo shot 1-of-7 the rest of the way.

Which leads to the second issue — the Lakers do not have enough shooting. The Lakers got a lot of clean looks in this game but shot just 26.2 percent outside the paint. They were 10-of-36 from three (27.8 percent). That was a design flaw in the roster from how Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka constructed it last summer — saying they thought it was more important to put playmakers around LeBron than shooters — that has come back to bite them on too many nights.

However, it is the defense — the third issue — that has done them in. While the defense was better for stretches against the Clippers than it was in recent losses to the Suns and Pelicans, it was not good. And not near good enough consistently. The Lakers didn’t close out well on shooters and didn’t protect the rim. Gallinari led the way for the Clippers with 23 points, and Lou Williams had 21 off the bench.

The Clippers stars stepped up under adversity and executed. It’s something the Lakers need to model… next season.