Kings’ Harry Giles ejected for elbowing Knicks’ Luke Kornet in head

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
Harry Giles may be taking a night off soon, on order from the NBA League office.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Giles was trying to get post position while guarded by the Knicks’ Luke Kornet, when Giles’ elbow got too high. Way too high.

Giles was rightfully given a Flagrant II foul and ejected from the game. Intentional or not doesn’t matter, that was a reckless play that could have caused a serious injury. Giles will be lucky to get off with a fine here, a one-game suspension seems more likely.

Kornet left the game after the play, but returned quickly and played one more minute before sitting the rest of the game.

It was a blow to the Kings to have Giles ejected, had been playing well, scoring 17 points with 7 rebounds in 22 minutes. The Kings hung on to win 115-108.

Raptors and Rockets to play 2 pre-season games in Japan

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets will play two pre-season games in October at the Saitama Super Arena, the basketball venue for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement Tuesday, the NBA said it has staged 12 regular-season games in Japan, beginning in 1990 when the Utah Jazz played the Phoenix Suns. The NBA says this was the first regular-season game played outside North America by a U.S. sports league.

The Rockets played two regular-season games in Japan in 1992. The Raptors will be making their first visit to Japan.

Houston is led by James Harden and Chris Paul. Toronto is led by Kawhi Leonard (who is a free agent next summer), Kyle Lowry, and Marc Gasol.

The Saitama Super Arena is located northwest of central Tokyo.

 

Clippers show resolve, fight, while Lakers show why they will miss playoffs in loss

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 2:37 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Playoff teams have players that step up in the face of adversity.

When the Lakers make a third-quarter push (what is it with the Clippers and the third quarter?) and took to take an 82-79 lead, the Clippers responded with their own 8-0 run — with every basket from rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet. The Clippers moved the ball and trusted their teammates, particularly in the fourth, and it led to open looks. All night long Patrick Beverley was a pest.

In the fourth quarter and down 12 — with their season essentially hanging in the balance — the Lakers finally started to play with real urgency. Or, desperation if you prefer. It worked for a stretch, the Lakers cut the lead to five. However, to complete a comeback a team has to get stops and the Lakers defense, which has been worst in the NBA in the 10 games prior to Monday, could not stop the Clippers. With the lead at 5 LeBron James hustled hard and overhelped, which left Danilo Gallinari open, and the Clippers best shooter drilled a three.

The Lakers never got closer than those 8 points.

The Clippers responded to adversity and that earned them an important win Monday night, 113-105, both helping secure their playoff spot and putting a dagger in the Lakers’ playoff dreams.

It was the kind of win that had Clippers owner Steve Ballmer walking down the halls of Staples Center after the game yelling, “Yes! Yes!”

With this loss, the Lakers playoff chances are all but mathematically dead. They are now 5.5 games back of the eight-seed Spurs with 18 to go. Basically, the Lakers have to go 15-3 the rest of the way to get to the 45 wins it will take to make the dance in the West. That’s not happening from a team that has gone 2-4 since LeBron said he was activating playoff mode after the All-Star break, and they are 4-9 overall since LeBron returned from his groin injury (4-8 when LeBron plays).

The Clippers will be going to the playoffs (barring an utter collapse). And it’s because when this team was hit with serious adversity this season, the players rallied.

“We took a hit. When we made that trade (sending out Tobias Harris at the deadline) it hit our locker room,” Clipper coach Doc Rivers said. “But we got them to believe we want to win still, we’re going to win still. Then for them to start start doing it just shows you how resilient they are.”

The Lakers were done in Monday by three things that have plagued them all season and will have them vacationing by mid-April.

One is injuries. Brandon Ingram, who has averaged 27.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting since the All-Star break, was out with a sore shoulder. LeBron grabbed his groin and asked out at one point. Kyle Kuzma left the game in the fourth quarter after tweaking his right ankle, and while X-rays came back negative coach Luke Walton said after the game he didn’t expect Kuzma to be ready for the Lakers next game Wednesday.

“The injuries are taking their toll on us,” LeBron said after the game, noting the Lakers were basically down to a six-man rotation by the end of this one.

Without Ingram, the Lakers didn’t have a consistent secondary scorer. Rajon Rondo started that way shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and hitting some driving layups. However, the Clippers kept letting him take jumpers and Rondo shot 1-of-7 the rest of the way.

Which leads to the second issue — the Lakers do not have enough shooting. The Lakers got a lot of clean looks in this game but shot just 26.2 percent outside the paint. They were 10-of-36 from three (27.8 percent). That was a design flaw in the roster from how Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka constructed it last summer — saying they thought it was more important to put playmakers around LeBron than shooters — that has come back to bite them on too many nights.

However, it is the defense — the third issue — that has done them in. While the defense was better for stretches against the Clippers than it was in recent losses to the Suns and Pelicans, it was not good. And not near good enough consistently. The Lakers didn’t close out well on shooters and didn’t protect the rim. Gallinari led the way for the Clippers with 23 points, and Lou Williams had 21 off the bench.

The Clippers stars stepped up under adversity and executed. It’s something the Lakers need to model… next season.

Kyrie Irving: “I didn’t really come into this game to… be a celebrity”

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 11:17 PM EST
Walking into the TD Garden before Sunday’s game, Kyrie Irving was being followed by cameramen for that “player walking into arena pregame” shot that is standard for NBA games, college football games, Premier League soccer games and plenty of other sports. Irving’s comment was, “I’m not gonna miss any of this s*** when I’m done playing.”

After the game, where the Celtics were easily handled by the Rockets, Irving gave short answers to every question that came his way.

Asked about it Monday, Irving said he doesn’t like all the focus on celebrity and where he plays next and not basketball.

Here’s the money quote:

“I didn’t really come into this game to be cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that. It’s a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now… I just want to play basketball at a very high level.”

Um….

Irving doesn’t like the fact he doesn’t control the narrative, and with the way the Celtics are playing — and with him acting disengaged from the team — his leadership and the team are being called into question. He left Cleveland to get out of LeBron James‘ shadow, but this is what being in the direct spotlight is like.

Tuning out all that noise, and getting the team to do the same and start to play near its potential, is life for an elite player in the NBA now. Like it or not. It’s part of the job description for Irving.

Nets’ Joe Harris drops Luka Doncic with dribble move (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
If you didn’t know who he was before, you remember the Nets’ Joe Harris as the guy who beat Stephen Curry at the All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest. In Curry’s hometown. That takes some ice water in the veins.

Monday night, Luka Doncic found out Harris can do more than just spot up.

Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell drove to the free throw line, and when the Dallas defense collapsed he kicked it out to Harris at the arc. Doncic closed out hard, Harris put the ball on the floor, and… timber.

Doncic got some back. He drained a half-courter to beat the halftime buzzer.

Then Doncic put one up on Harris with his stepback.

Brooklyn was in complete control of this game through three quarters.