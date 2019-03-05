AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

D’Angelo Russell on Most Improved Player: ‘I’m gonna win that s—. Watch. Put it on record. I’m gonna win it’

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is favored to win Most Improved Player. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox should be leading the race for Most Improved Player.

But nobody is more confident about winning the award than Nets guard D'Angelo Russell.

Russell, via Anthony Pucci of SNY:

“I’m gonna win that s–t. Watch. Put it on record. I’m gonna win it.”

“I’m telling you, I’m winning it!”

Russell has definitely improved a lot. He has taken large role leading the surprisingly solid Nets. His shooting and playmaking are more reliable than ever. He even became a first-time All-Star this season (though as an injury replacement).

Fox’s win shares (4.0, from 1.3) and box plus-minus (+2.8, from -0.4) are up significantly this season from previous career highs.

But he’s not the only one.

Fox, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley and Thomas Bryant have made bigger increases in win shares. Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Vucevic, Beasley, Zach Collins and Noah Vonleh have made bigger increases in box plus-minus.

Russell will likely get MIP votes. His campaigning will help, as will his All-Star appearance.

He should get more credit for rising from average-ish into near-stardom than another player who makes a similar jump from poor to average. Taking the same number of steps gets difficult the higher a player climbs.

But Russell isn’t on track to make my theoretical three-player MIP ballot, let alone win the award. I doubt enough actual voters will see him as worthy, either.

Kevin Durant explains why he drank through his towel (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
One of the strangest moments of this NBA season: Kevin Durant drinking through a towel during the Warriors’ win over the 76ers on Saturday.

What was he doing?

Mindi Bach of ABC 7:

Durant:

I’ve been having the towel over my face to kind of absorb the sweat for a while. But I kind of forgot at that moment that I had it on, and I was thirsty. So, hey, it worked, though. I had a nice swig on that one.

Good for Durant for answering with a smile. That’s a much better way to handle topics not directly related to how he’s playing basketball this season.

Jaylen Brown: Celtics' environment 'toxic'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris have all said harsh things about the Celtics.

Now, Jaylen Brown is taking his turn.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

Brown said the environment with the team hasn’t been positive and needs to change.

“To be honest, I’m not feeling good at all,” Brown said. “The losing, it’s not a good feeling. I’m not too good about that.

“Because right now it’s not good. It’s toxic. I can’t really point out one thing. I don’t have all the answers. I’m just going to try to be part of the change. I’m going to try to do my best. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Boston has the NBA’s 10th-best record (38-26) and third-best net rating (+5.0). They haven’t met expectations, but it’s not as if the Celtics are bad.

So, it seems telling players keep dwelling on chemistry. Their internal issues must be really bad.

Does it stem from Irving – his leadership, impending free agency and general attitude? Is the problem Gordon Hayward getting force-fed as he returns from major injury? Are young players like Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier sulking after getting relegated to smaller roles despite leading injury-ravaged Boston to last year’s Eastern Conference finals?

Probably some of each and more.

The good news for the Celtics: They’re still quite talented. There is still time to figure this out.

But the more they keep saying how troubled they are, the more it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. It seems so many players in Boston are convinced this team is broken. If they believe that, whether or not their perception is accurate, that’s problematic in itself.

And maybe their perception is just accurate.

Adam Silver: Pelicans playing Anthony Davis three quarters, sitting him in fourth 'not a good solution'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
The Anthony Davis situation is undeniably complicated.

He requested a trade from the Pelicans. But the Celtics – the team with the best assets to offer – can’t realistically trade for him until the offseason, because both Davis and Kyrie Irving are designated rookie scale players until then. So, New Orleans kept Davis through last month’s trade deadline.

So, what happens to Davis the rest of this season?

He’s healthy and says he wants to play.

The Pelicans seemingly wanted to shut him down.

The NBA reportedly threatened to fine them if they did that.

So, the sides struck a compromise – Davis continuing to play, but seeing reduced minutes. He has played nine of the Pelicans 11 games since the deadline. He’s averaging 23 minutes per game, down from 37 before the deadline. Last night was the first time since the deadline he played at all in the fourth quarter, making a cameo to defend the final inbound pass in New Orleans’ win over the Jazz.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the Sloan Sports and Analytics Conference:

Some things don’t lend themselves to easy solutions. And playing him for three quarters then resting him in the fourth is not a good solution. And maybe we’ll get to a different place.

I get it. It’s a bad dynamic in New Orleans. And I hear, and people in this room are talking and writing. And it’s a bit of a mess, right?

When I hear people say, “Stay out of a team’s affairs. They should just be able to do whatever they want.” Frankly, that’s not how leagues operate. We have resting rules. We have tanking rules.

Any individual general manager or team, they’re doing everything within the rules to compete to win. And that’s fine. And sometimes, you could argue that they’re gaming the rules, and we’ve changed things, because we’ve realized they’re ahead of us or they figure things out through analytics, and we adjust. But the current set of rules, it’s their right to do whatever within the rules.

But then my job, and I think sometimes people misunderstand this – it’s obviously a zero-sum game in terms of wins and losses for our teams. So, my job is to look at all the other competition outside of the NBA.

This notion that sort of the Pelicans are just competing against the Knicks or the Lakers or the Thunder – they’re competing against every other form of entertainment out there in the world.

I look at the ratings. The interest in the team is still going to be greater with Anthony Davis on the floor than not on the floor. He is a top player in this league. People are paying to see him compete. If we had said, “Fine, somehow just shelve him, rest him going forward,” the people who are paying money to see him may say – or who thought they were paying money to see him – might say, “I want my money back now.” There’s two side of these issues.

I keep reading that it’s that we’re afraid that the union is going to challenge. I mean, honestly, at the end of the day for me, it’s less about – we work with the players association. We work with the players. It’s less to me that there’s a fear of a lawsuit. It’s that you have one of the best players in the league.

He broke our rules by publicly demanding a trade. Or his agent did and then he followed up by saying something at All-Star, which he shouldn’t have.

I’m watching their games. He’s playing, and he’s playing hard.

So, that’s the difficult dynamic we’re in right now.

Silver also brought up a hypothetical: Davis requesting a trade from the Pelicans, but doing so privately. Would New Orleans still want to mysteriously – to the public, at least – sit its best player to protect his health for an offseason trade?

It’s an apt question.

The answer: Maybe. Bad teams frequently sit helpful veterans in order to tank. The trade request adds a layer here, but the situation isn’t entirely unique. Tanking is the elephant in the room that must be addressed.

I also disagree with Silver that Davis shouldn’t have opened up about his trade request at All-Star Weekend. Davis was sharing his thoughts with fans eager to hear from him. He might have been confusing in the process, but he was generally being transparent. That’s good, not a problem. Same with Rich Paul communicating Davis’ trade request.

I agree with Silver on pushing the Pelicans to play Davis. He’s one of the NBA’s best players. Making him a healthy scratch for months would have been a black mark for the league.

I’d prefer clear rules require, or at least actually incentivize, teams to play their good players – even late in losing seasons. Silver enforcing resting rules on a case-by-case basis is problematic and too arbitrary.

But this was a case where the commissioner was right to exercise his broad power. Davis drives interest. It was important to keep him on the court.

Mostly, I appreciate Silver acknowledging the complexity of the situation. Silver even said the current, seemingly league-approved plan is “not a good solution.” It might be the best of all the bad solutions, though. Or maybe there’s a better one. It’s worth continuing to consider, and I’m impressed Silver is willing to do that openly.

I just wish he’d grant Davis and Paul the right to proceed with similar transparency.

Suns over Bucks the most improbable season-series sweep ever

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Before a game last month against the Pacers – who beat the Bucks in December – Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led the pregame huddle.

“We don’t lose twice to the same team,” Antetokounmpo declared.

The Bucks backed it up with a win over Indiana that night. Milwaukee hadn’t lost multiple games to any team all season.

Until falling to the Suns last night.

The Suns!

Phoenix’s 114-105 victory yesterday followed a 116-114 win in November. The Bucks’ latest loss is understandable, the final game of a five-game road trip. And in the November game, Brook Lopez shot 0-for-12 on 3-pointers. Sometimes, these things just happen.

Still, of all teams to get swept by, Phoenix seemed highly unlikely. The Suns have been a mess from top to bottom. Milwaukee, on the other hand, has been the NBA’s best team throughout the season.

The Bucks (48-16) have won 75% of their games. Phoenix has won just 22%.

By the 53-percentage-point difference in record, this is on pace to be the most unlikely season-series sweep in NBA history. The current record is the Bulls (21-61) winning both games over the Lakers (58-24) in the 2001-02 season. Those Lakers had a 45-percentage-point advantage in record over Chicago.

Here are the biggest record disparities of season-series sweeps against a better team (minimum: two games). The sweeping team’s win percentage is on the left. The swept team’s win percentage is on the right. The difference is in the middle:

image

The only season series with more than two games to crack the leaderboard: The Warriors (42-40) winning all three games against the Mavericks (67-15) in 2006-07. Of course, No. 8 seed Golden State – “We Believe” – upset No. 1 seed Dallas in the playoffs that season.

Thankfully for the Bucks, they won’t have to worry about facing Phoenix in the postseason.