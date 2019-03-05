Associated Press

Clippers show resolve, fight, while Lakers show why they will miss playoffs in loss

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 2:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Playoff teams have players that step up in the face of adversity.

When the Lakers make a third-quarter push (what is it with the Clippers and the third quarter?) and took to take an 82-79 lead, the Clippers responded with their own 8-0 run — with every basket from rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet. The Clippers moved the ball and trusted their teammates, particularly in the fourth, and it led to open looks. All night long Patrick Beverley was a pest.

In the fourth quarter and down 12 — with their season essentially hanging in the balance — the Lakers finally started to play with real urgency. Or, desperation if you prefer. It worked for a stretch, the Lakers cut the lead to five. However, to complete a comeback a team has to get stops and the Lakers defense, which has been worst in the NBA in the 10 games prior to Monday, could not stop the Clippers. With the lead at 5 LeBron James hustled hard and overhelped, which left Danilo Gallinari open, and the Clippers best shooter drilled a three.

The Lakers never got closer than those 8 points.

The Clippers responded to adversity and that earned them an important win Monday night, 113-105, both helping secure their playoff spot and putting a dagger in the Lakers’ playoff dreams.

It was the kind of win that had Clippers owner Steve Ballmer walking down the halls of Staples Center after the game yelling, “Yes! Yes!”

With this loss, the Lakers playoff chances are all but mathematically dead. They are now 5.5 games back of the eight-seed Spurs with 18 to go. Basically, the Lakers have to go 15-3 the rest of the way to get to the 45 wins it will take to make the dance in the West. That’s not happening from a team that has gone 2-4 since LeBron said he was activating playoff mode after the All-Star break, and they are 4-9 overall since LeBron returned from his groin injury (4-8 when LeBron plays).

The Clippers will be going to the playoffs (barring an utter collapse). And it’s because when this team was hit with serious adversity this season, the players rallied.

“We took a hit. When we made that trade (sending out Tobias Harris at the deadline) it hit our locker room,” Clipper coach Doc Rivers said. “But we got them to believe we want to win still, we’re going to win still. Then for them to start start doing it just shows you how resilient they are.”

The Lakers were done in Monday by three things that have plagued them all season and will have them vacationing by mid-April.

One is injuries. Brandon Ingram, who has averaged 27.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting since the All-Star break, was out with a sore shoulder. LeBron grabbed his groin and asked out at one point. Kyle Kuzma left the game in the fourth quarter after tweaking his right ankle, and while X-rays came back negative coach Luke Walton said after the game he didn’t expect Kuzma to be ready for the Lakers next game Wednesday.

“The injuries are taking their toll on us,” LeBron said after the game, noting the Lakers were basically down to a six-man rotation by the end of this one.

Without Ingram, the Lakers didn’t have a consistent secondary scorer. Rajon Rondo started that way shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and hitting some driving layups. However, the Clippers kept letting him take jumpers and Rondo shot 1-of-7 the rest of the way.

Which leads to the second issue — the Lakers do not have enough shooting. The Lakers got a lot of clean looks in this game but shot just 26.2 percent outside the paint. They were 10-of-36 from three (27.8 percent). That was a design flaw in the roster from how Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka constructed it last summer — saying they thought it was more important to put playmakers around LeBron than shooters — that has come back to bite them on too many nights.

However, it is the defense — the third issue — that has done them in. While the defense was better for stretches against the Clippers than it was in recent losses to the Suns and Pelicans, it was not good. And not near good enough consistently. The Lakers didn’t close out well on shooters and didn’t protect the rim. Gallinari led the way for the Clippers with 23 points, and Lou Williams had 21 off the bench.

The Clippers stars stepped up under adversity and executed. It’s something the Lakers need to model… next season.

Kyrie Irving: “I didn’t really come into this game to… be a celebrity”

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 11:17 PM EST
2 Comments

Walking into the TD Garden before Sunday’s game, Kyrie Irving was being followed by cameramen for that “player walking into arena pregame” shot that is standard for NBA games, college football games, Premier League soccer games and plenty of other sports. Irving’s comment was, “I’m not gonna miss any of this s*** when I’m done playing.”

After the game, where the Celtics were easily handled by the Rockets, Irving gave short answers to every question that came his way.

Asked about it Monday, Irving said he doesn’t like all the focus on celebrity and where he plays next and not basketball.

Here’s the money quote:

“I didn’t really come into this game to be cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that. It’s a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now… I just want to play basketball at a very high level.”

Um….

Irving doesn’t like the fact he doesn’t control the narrative, and with the way the Celtics are playing — and with him acting disengaged from the team — his leadership and the team are being called into question. He left Cleveland to get out of LeBron James‘ shadow, but this is what being in the direct spotlight is like.

Tuning out all that noise, and getting the team to do the same and start to play near its potential, is life for an elite player in the NBA now. Like it or not. It’s part of the job description for Irving.

Nets’ Joe Harris drops Luka Doncic with dribble move (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
2 Comments

If you didn’t know who he was before, you remember the Nets’ Joe Harris as the guy who beat Stephen Curry at the All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest. In Curry’s hometown. That takes some ice water in the veins.

Monday night, Luka Doncic found out Harris can do more than just spot up.

Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell drove to the free throw line, and when the Dallas defense collapsed he kicked it out to Harris at the arc. Doncic closed out hard, Harris put the ball on the floor, and… timber.

Doncic got some back. He drained a half-courter to beat the halftime buzzer.

Then Doncic put one up on Harris with his stepback.

Brooklyn was in complete control of this game through three quarters.

Bulls’ owner on if Paxson, Forman will be back: “Absolutely. We believe they’ve done a great job. “

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Was this really even in doubt?

There certainly have been times in the past when questioning the moves of Bulls’ president John Paxson and GM Gar Forman was a favorite pastime around the league, as was questioning the wisdom of keeping them around. The Bulls ownership, now led by Michael Reinsdorf, stuck with them anyway.

If the Bulls didn’t fire GarPAx then, it certainly isn’t going to happen now.

The pair has done a solid job recently and the Bulls are starting to round into something. What exactly remains to be seen, but Lauri Markkanen has played like a future All-Star since returning from injury, Zach LaVine has earned his big contract as a scorer (for this year, at least) and become an improved playmaker, Otto Porter is a good fit, Wendell Carter Jr. looks like a keeper, and in their last 10 games the Bulls are 6-4 with a +1.7 net rating. The Bulls are taking steps forward.

So when K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune asked Reinsdorf if Paxson and Forman were coming back, you knew what the answer would be.

Absolutely. We believe they’ve done a great job. I know that in this market, with some of our fans and some in the media, they look at it differently. That perplexes me…

Right now, we’re going through our second rebuild. That also mystifies me. I listen to some people who reach out to me asking how many rebuilds can we do. This is our second rebuild. And given where we are today, I think for Year 2 of our rebuild to have two potential All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine and a great draft pick in Wendell Carter Jr., we’re in good shape. Wendell injured himself, but I think we have a good enough sample size to know he’s going to be a solid NBA player. I think he’ll bring a lot to the defensive end and he’s very skilled. And then the trade for Otto Porter Jr., I know it’s only eight games, but the numbers speak for themselves. The offensive output has increased dramatically.

When asked about coach Jim Boylen, Reinsdorf sounded like the coach would return, too. Which was always the preferred plan in Chicago.

The Bulls are going to end up with another high draft pick — if the season ended today, Chicago would have a 12.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick could land anywhere from 1-8, there’s a lot more fluctuation now. There’s a 25.7 percent chance they get the No. 6 pick (the highest odds of any one landing spot), which even in what is considered a down draft should land them a future rotation player such as Romeo Langford of Indiana or Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech.

The Bulls are in a good spot, this time GarPax should be given a chance.

Pistons’ Zaza Pachulia fined $25,000 for getting in face of official after call

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Zaza Pachulia was hot. Too hot.

On a shot late in the third quarter, the Pistons’ big man thought he was fouled by the Raptors Pascal Siakam, a push that allowed Marc Gasol to block the shot. Both Pachulia and Blake Griffin, pushed by Kyle Lowry, ended up on the ground. There was no call. Pachulia was yelling at a referee, appeared to bump the official to the eyes our own Dan Feldman who was in the building (although the video does not confirm that), and quickly got ejected.

Everyone knew what was coming next: Pachulia has been fined $25,000 by the league for “confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

The Pistons went on to win the game in overtime. Detroit has won 9-of-11 and moved into the six seed in the East. Not that any of that impresses Blake Griffin.

 