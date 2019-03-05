Getty

All the celebrity Lakers fans are upset right now

By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 11:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everyone is upset about the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans in Southern California are mad that the team is likely to miss the playoffs this season. LeBron James is no doubt upset for that same reason as well. Meanwhile, the rest of us have to hear about the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference ad infinitum because too many people who want to live in 72° weather year round.

It’s a no-win scenario, pun intended.

This weekend, Lakers fan Snoop Dogg released a video talking about how disappointed he was in this Los Angeles team missing the playoffs during LeBron James’ first season. The video was a bit spicy (fair warning, there is strong language ahead).

Now it appears that Flea, the bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is upset with the Lakers’ performance as well. Posting to Twitter, Flea called for the front office in Los Angeles not to chase stars to the detriment of the roster’s development.

Via Twitter:

On one hand, this is patently ridiculous. The Lakers have won five championships since the year 2000, and are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. That anybody could be mad about the team missing the playoffs despite having landed LeBron James in free agency is not seeing the forest for the trees.

Then again, this is take is sort of spot-on from Flea. Los Angeles had quietly become a bit of a League Pass darling as they developed young talent under Luke Walton, who garnered significant attention after he helmed much of the 2015-16 season for the Golden State Warriors.

That the team seems destined to jettison that development plan in favor of the perpetual dysfunction that surrounds roster and coaching moves related to LeBron is disappointing. From a social mechanics standpoint it makes sense, but it doesn’t mean it’s not wack. It’s also going to be a rough watch if LeBron starts to age out of his impact — missing chunks of time seems most likely as he gets older — but his demand for roster and bench control never weakens.

I’m excited for the Lakers to miss the playoffs, be a second round exit next year, be a conference finals exit in 2020-21, then be a second round exit the year after that. I have never been as sure of something as I am of this. It’s just disappointing we’re going to have to keep talking about the Lakers as though they aren’t cosmically doomed.

The Lakers are 30-34 after Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Alvin Gentry had a couple beers before talking to reporters after Jazz win (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 6, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

This season has not gone well for Alvin Gentry in New Orleans. His Pelicans are not a playoff team, and they’ve had to endure the Anthony Davis trade saga for much of the season.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for the Pelicans, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs last year. Things should have been looking up this season in New Orleans, but it was not to be.

The dust has settled on the Davis talk, and now Gentry is just trying to get through the end of the season. The Pelicans have won three games in a row, including a gutsy 3-point victory over the Utah Jazz on Mar. 4.

As such, Gentry deserves a little much-needed R&R. Apparently he took some time to himself before addressing reporters on Monday night.

Via Twitter:

Alvin Gentry is all of us, just a little boozy after a Monday night NBA game. Welcome to the club, Al.

Trae Young on poor shooting start to season: ‘I was really just thinking about it too much’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Trae Young and Luka Doncic will always be linked thanks to the draft day trade that sent the two in opposing directions, one to the Atlanta Hawks and the other to the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic is probably going to be the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year, but Young has certainly made his case for the award. As the calendar has changed from 2018 to 2019, Young has evened out on the offensive side of the ball, culminating in a performance of 49 points, 16 assists, and eight rebounds against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 1.

Neither the Mavericks or the Hawks are playoff-bound in their respective conferences, but it’s been fun to see both play well. Young needed to figure out a way to close the gap between his draft mate, particularly as he failed to shoot well coming into the season. The Hawks PG shot just 20% from the 3-point line in November, but has recovered and is now shooting 41.5 percent for the season.

To that end, Young recently told Marc Stein of the New York Times that he just needed time to adjust to the NBA, and that now he’s seeing things much slower.

Via NYT:

Young’s statistical eruption against the Bulls capped a five-game stretch in which he became just the fourth rookie since the N.B.A./A.B.A. merger in 1976-77 to post three consecutive 35-point games.

The others: Bernard King, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson.

“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.”

And now?

“The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”

Doncic really stole our hearts at the beginning of the season and it’s hard to see Young making a narrative push for the Rookie of the Year, especially as Atlanta is slated to win fewer than 30 games this season.

But Young has come on strong, and he really does show exceptional vision on a level that means he’s going to be able to stick in this league and become an impact player for the Hawks for years to come. The trade was largely panned when Atlanta made the deal, but in less than one season it seems like the gap between the two players has already shortened significantly.

Tim Hardaway Jr. on trade with Kristaps Porzingis: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoMar 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The New York Knicks have hit the reset button on their young core already, apparently in a move to try to land major free agents this offseason like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Knicks are also rumored to be in the running for Anthony Davis.

Part of that reset for the Knicks included trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline this season. Thought to be a franchise cornerstone, Porzingis will be part of a new young core in Texas if he can come back from a major knee injury stronger than he was before.

The Knicks were also able to jettison the contract of Tim Hardaway Jr., who was handed $71 million in the summer of 2017. For his part, Hardaway recently told the New York Daily News that he felt New York gave up on the two players too soon.

Via New York Daily News:

“I let them know we definitely had something good going here my first time back with KP and myself in the lineup at the same time. Then I got injured, then he got injured. And then it kind of went downhill from there,” Hardaway said Monday after his Mavericks were pummeled by the Nets, 127-88. “I let them know what we had was special and I really think they didn’t give us an opportunity to have KP. That’s what I told them. But it is what it is. We move forward.”

“Yeah, it’s mind-blowing and it’s kind of weird when you go back to a team and they trade you again,” he said. “So it’s weird but at the same time you have to move forward.”

The real gamble for the Knicks will come this summer, and if they don’t get not one but multiple stars for their team, pressing eject on Porzingis could turn out to be an all-time head-scratcher.

For now, New York fans will wait to see if they land Durant, Irving, or Davis.

MRI on Kyle Kuzma’s ankle comes back clean, could miss up to a week

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

When it happened, Kyle Kuzma was in a lot of pain.

In the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers, was cutting off the ball, received a pass, planted his right foot, and his ankle rolled. Kuzma went to the ground in pain, then gingerly walked off the court and headed straight to the locker room.

After the game, Laker coach Luke Walton said, “I’d be surprised if he is ready to go [Wednesday], but I’m not a doctor.” Kuzma said he wanted to get treatment and see where things stood, but he wanted to go.

The good news is both the X-rays and now MRI have come back clean, the latest news via Shams Charania of The Athletic, with more detail from Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Kuzma did not practice with the Lakers. Considering the long odds the Lakers make the playoffs at this point, there is no good reason to rush him back.