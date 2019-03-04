Getty Images

Warriors' Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney reportedly day-to-day

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
At this point, it feels like the only thing that will keep the Warriors from a three-peat is injuries.

So when Klay Thompson injured his knee on this play against Orlando, there was concern.

The good news is the MRI came back clean, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That’s good news for the Warriors, who are the top seed in the West but only 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets. Golden State would like to keep home court throughout the West playoffs (whether they would have home court in the Finals depends on which team comes out of that open field).

Steve Kerr has leaned on Kevon Looney as the backup center behind DeMarcus Cousins because of Looney’s athleticism and consistency (it’s the second thing that keeps him in front of the erratic Jordan Bell), but the Warriors may be without Looney for a little while.

Looney already was out for the game against the Sixers on Saturday and is clearly going to miss more time. Bell will be the man for now, and eventually it looks like Andrew Bogut could get some of those minutes when he comes over.

Bulls' owner on if Paxson, Forman will be back: "Absolutely. We believe they've done a great job. "

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Was this really even in doubt?

There certainly have been times in the past when questioning the moves of Bulls’ president John Paxson and GM Gar Forman was a favorite pastime around the league, as was questioning the wisdom of keeping them around. The Bulls ownership, now led by Michael Reinsdorf, stuck with them anyway.

If the Bulls didn’t fire GarPAx then, it certainly isn’t going to happen now.

The pair has done a solid job recently and the Bulls are starting to round into something. What exactly remains to be seen, but Lauri Markkanen has played like a future All-Star since returning from injury, Zach LaVine has earned his big contract as a scorer (for this year, at least) and become an improved playmaker, Otto Porter is a good fit, Wendell Carter Jr. looks like a keeper, and in their last 10 games the Bulls are 6-4 with a +1.7 net rating. The Bulls are taking steps forward.

So when K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune asked Reinsdorf if Paxson and Forman were coming back, you knew what the answer would be.

Absolutely. We believe they’ve done a great job. I know that in this market, with some of our fans and some in the media, they look at it differently. That perplexes me…

Right now, we’re going through our second rebuild. That also mystifies me. I listen to some people who reach out to me asking how many rebuilds can we do. This is our second rebuild. And given where we are today, I think for Year 2 of our rebuild to have two potential All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine and a great draft pick in Wendell Carter Jr., we’re in good shape. Wendell injured himself, but I think we have a good enough sample size to know he’s going to be a solid NBA player. I think he’ll bring a lot to the defensive end and he’s very skilled. And then the trade for Otto Porter Jr., I know it’s only eight games, but the numbers speak for themselves. The offensive output has increased dramatically.

When asked about coach Jim Boylen, Reinsdorf sounded like the coach would return, too. Which was always the preferred plan in Chicago.

The Bulls are going to end up with another high draft pick — if the season ended today, Chicago would have a 12.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick could land anywhere from 1-8, there’s a lot more fluctuation now. There’s a 25.7 percent chance they get the No. 6 pick (the highest odds of any one landing spot), which even in what is considered a down draft should land them a future rotation player such as Romeo Langford of Indiana or Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech.

The Bulls are in a good spot, this time GarPax should be given a chance.

Pistons' Zaza Pachulia fined $25,000 for getting in face of official after call

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Zaza Pachulia was hot. Too hot.

On a shot late in the third quarter, the Pistons’ big man thought he was fouled by the Raptors Pascal Siakam, a push that allowed Marc Gasol to block the shot. Both Pachulia and Blake Griffin, pushed by Kyle Lowry, ended up on the ground. There was no call. Pachulia was yelling at a referee, appeared to bump the official to the eyes our own Dan Feldman who was in the building (although the video does not confirm that), and quickly got ejected.

Everyone knew what was coming next: Pachulia has been fined $25,000 by the league for “confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

The Pistons went on to win the game in overtime. Detroit has won 9-of-11 and moved into the six seed in the East. Not that any of that impresses Blake Griffin.

 

Kyrie Irving reportedly 'disengaged and detached' from Celtics

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Winning locker rooms have energy — players are laughing and joking with each other, they talk about plans or places to eat, they throw jokes in as media members interview the guy in the next locker stall over.

The Celtics locker room is quiet. Seemingly every night, according to reports.

The chemistry problems are evident on the court, particularly defensively, as the Celtics have dropped 5-of-6 out of the All-Star break. The issues may start with the guy at the top of the pecking order, Kyrie Irving, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Sources around the team told me that Irving’s persona has changed, too: He’s become disengaged and detached from those around the team. There is talk that Irving’s friendships on the team start and end with Tatum, with whom he shares an agent. Two sources peg Irving’s change in demeanor to early February, around the time he was asked about the possibility of joining the New York Knicks next season. That’s when Irving infamously said he’d make the best decision for his family and that he didn’t “owe anybody s***.”

Irving joins Kevin Durant and a long line of NBA players who do not like the volume of public speculation around their futures. Which is both understandable and part of the job in today’s NBA. Like it or not. Irving forced his way out of LeBron James‘ shadow in Cleveland but doesn’t seem to like the direct spotlight on him now.

Irving has not been able to lead this Celtics team, one that was a preseason favorite to win the conference and now may not even have home court in the first round of the playoffs (Boston is the five seed, 2.5 back of four seed Philadelphia, and 3 back of the three seed Pacers). All the blame does not fall on Irving — Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, Al Horford and every player in green gets a share of the blame — but if you’re the leader it’s your job to help break through this.

Irving seems more like a guy with one foot out the door.

That may not happen, and as O’Connor suggests he could sign a one-plus-one with the Celtics if they can secure Anthony Davis via trade. One way or another, the Celtics roster is going to look very different next season.

Report: Suns owner Sarver filled former GM's office with goats, who defecated all over it

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
The Suns’ operations are reportedly causing concern around the NBA.

But what does that mean?

Most of Phoenix problems trace up to owner Robert Sarver. The dysfunction has seemed enhanced since Sarver fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season, leaving James Jones as the highest-ranking executive in basketball operations. That just leaves more for Sarver.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

One longtime former player remembers the owner barging into the locker room following a loss to officiously instruct big men on how to set better screens. A former assistant coach was floored when Sarver confronted his boss on the way from the court to the coaches’ office immediately after the buzzer to berate him on his substitution patterns. Another former coach was taken aback when Sarver marched into the head coach’s office at halftime and insisted the team run a trap at an opposing point guard who had abused the Suns’ defense.

Former players and Suns coaches recount incidents of Sarver baiting opponents from his courtside seat, and even heckling Suns players or roaring to the bench to yank someone from the game.

FOUR YEARS AFTER naming McDonough general manager, Sarver acquired some live goats from a Diana Taurasi event at Talking Stick Resort Arena and planted them upstairs in McDonough’s office. The stunt was both a practical joke and an inspirational message — the Suns should find a GOAT of their own, one who dominates like Taurasi. The goats, unaware of their metaphorical connotation, proceeded to defecate all over McDonough’s office.

That goat story is hilarious. But that also sounds like a decision made on a whim that backfired. Sarver should have better anticipated how it’d go, but it sounds like he had playful intent.

I’m more taken aback by Sarver yelling at Phoenix’s bench to have a player pulled from the game. How is the coach supposed to respond? How is the player supposed to respond? That’s such damaging behavior – and only the start for Sarver.

I highly recommend reading Arnovitz’s piece in full. It further details problems with Sarver and Jones, who comes across as in way over his head.

The Suns need someone truly in charge of their front office. Ideally, not Sarver.