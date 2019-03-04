Three Things to Know: James Harden drops 42; Celtics roll over in face of adversity

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 7:45 AM EST
4 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) James Harden drops 42, Celtics roll over in the face of adversity. Again. James Harden puts unique pressures on a defense. He’s physical and knows how to use his shoulder to create space going to the rim. He’s got ridiculous handles. He’s got the best step-back in the game. He is a good passer who can find shooters when you collapse on him. And it helps when he gets away with this.

When faced with those pressures Sunday, on national television, the Celtics just folded. Again. Houston was in control almost the entire game and won 115-104, handing the Celtics their fifth loss in six games since the All-Star break (and now Boston heads out on a four-game road trip through the West). Harden finished with 42.

Once again the Celtics played like a bunch of individuals, and that is more obvious on defense than anywhere else. Houston’s Eric Gordon had 20 points in the first half, yet early in the third quarter Boston lost him off cuts on consecutive possessions. It forced Brad Stevens to call a timeout. Who led the team after that? Semi Ojeleye yelled at them in the huddle. Jaylen Brown had another high-energy outing off the bench (he’s got to start for the struggling Marcus Morris).

Kyrie Irving? Sure he had 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but after the game he seemed a combination of angry, frustrated, and detached. He didn’t sound like a leader.

There is plenty of blame to go around — Irving, Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge, frankly every player gets a little — but what the Celtics need is leadership. Someone to unify them. Someone to get them to believe in themselves. Someone to get them to put out a focused effort nightly.

I’m just not sure that person is in the locker room. I’m not sure there is time for them to pull this all together before the playoffs.

2) Trae Young hits ridiculous three then gets even more ridiculous ejection for stare down of Kris Dunn. I get why NBA referees are frustrated — players seem to complain about every call, even the obvious ones, and will try to incite the crowd with gestures while doing it. The referees feel more targeted than they have in a long time.

But overreaction calls like this one don’t help. This is just ridiculous.

Atlanta’s Trae Young hit a deep three over Kris Dunn then starred down Dunn a little — and got tossed for taunting.

Even the Bulls players were at a loss.

It’s an emotional game. It’s entertainment. Let the players show that — it’s why we tune in. We want them to care, to be passionate, to talk a little smack and stare some guys down. Some lines should not be crossed, but Young was nowhere near that.

If you want the referees perspective.

That wasn’t the only overly eager technical handed out Sunday.

3) Detroit beats Toronto in OT improving to 9-2 in last 11. Suddenly the Detroit Pistons are emerging as a team the elite would like to avoid in the first round of the playoffs in the East.

It started 15 games ago when Andre Drummond returned from concussion protocol, since then he has averaged 20.5 points a game on 62.6 percent shooting, and he’s grabbing 15.7 rebounds a game. Add to that point guard Reggie Jackson started to find his groove. And Blake Griffin has stepped up in the shot-creating/leader role, and is even hitting circus shots like this (although this one didn’t count).

Sunday the Raptors sat Kawhi Leonard (load management) but the team still came in 13-4 without him, they are still deep with talent (Kyle Lowry had an impressive 35 on the night). The Pistons were deeper for a day. Griffin had 27 points, Drummond added 15 points and 17 rebounds, Jackson had 19 including a clutch three in overtime, and Luke Kennard added 19 off the bench, too.

The Pistons are clicking, 9-2 in their last 11 with a +10.9 net rating. They’ve had the best offense in the NBA during that stretch, at 118.1 per 100 (and the defense is fifth in the league).

With Sunday’s win, the Pistons are at .500 (31-31) and are the sixth seed now in the East. Keep playing like this and Detroit will make life difficult for some team in the first round of the playoffs.

Danny Ainge: Brad Stevens deserves least blame ‘by far’ for Celtics’ problems

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Celtics are reeling. They’ve gone 1-5 since the All-Star break and face chemistry issues.

How much blame does Boston coach Brad Stevens deserve for the team’s struggles?

Celtics president Danny Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub, as transcribed by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“There’s blame to share for everybody, but I will say this: He’s the least, by far, of anybody that there is to blame,” Ainge said of Stevens.

“Because I know that Brad is going to be prepared, and I know that Brad is putting in the work to do whatever he can to try to help this team and fix this team. So, that is the very bottom of the rung.”

“I know that he takes more responsibility than anybody, in my opinion, as to the success and lack of success,” Ainge added. “He takes ownership in the things he needs to do better.

“Anyway, he’s the least of all the problems that we have on our team right now.”

Ainge could have easily left it at, “There’s blame to share for everybody.” His strong support for Stevens seems like a message to Celtics players to get in line behind the coach.

I wonder how that goes over in the locker room.

Stevens remains a highly respected coach. He did an excellent job in Boston the previous four years.

But, at Butler and with the Celtics previously, he has largely succeeded by overachieving with moderate talent. He develops strong equalitarian-leaning game plans, communicates them well and gets his players to buy in.

The challenge in Boston this year is different.

The Celtics are loaded with at least theoretical talent. Kyrie Irving is a star. Gordon Hayward was a star before he got hurt. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier played big roles on a team that reached the conference finals without Irving and Hayward last year then have had to take backseats this year. Al Horford and Marcus Smart can’t be ignored, and the way he played until lately, neither could Marcus Morris.

Irving’s leadership has been turbulent. His impending free agency casts a cloud over everything. Rozier and Morris are also in contract years.

It’s a lot for a coach to manage. Stevens not totally flourishing in this situation is not necessarily an indictment of him. This is new ground for him, and he can learn on the job.

But it does seem Stevens must coach better for Boston to realize its potential.

Report: Warriors to sign Andrew Bogut

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Andrew Bogut helped the Warriors establish their franchise-altering defense then started for their 2015 championship team.

But by the time they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors seemed done with him. They traded him to the Mavericks to clear room to sign Kevin Durant.

Asked about the criticism he faced from Golden State on his way out the door, Bogut said: “This league is so two-faced and everybody is so fake. The same people who made those comments will see me tomorrow and shake my hand and ask me how my family is.”

Bogut might be right. He’s now seeing the other side of his former organization.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.

After leaving Golden State, Bogut never gained traction with the Mavericks, Cavaliers or Lakers. He fell out of the NBA entirely. The 34-year-old probably won’t contribute much to the Warriors.

They probably won’t expect much, anyway. They clearly preferred Robin Lopez, who didn’t get bought out by the Bulls. But they ultimately just wanted another big center behind DeMarcus Cousins, who’s still working his way back into peak form after tearing his Achilles last year. Golden State’s other options at center – Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell – are smaller. There will be some matchups Bogut can better handle if Cousins is limited.

Report: Lakers pausing talks with Carmelo Anthony

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
5 Comments

LeBron James has quietly and not-so-quietly said he wants the Lakers to sign Carmelo Anthony.

The Lakers have seemed less interested.

They reportedly would sign him only if they had an open roster spot and didn’t have to waive anyone. Well, they opened a roster spot just before the trade deadline by dealing Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley. A tepid buyout market left few other candidates for that vacancy. If the Lakers didn’t want Anthony, they were were running out of excuses for not signing him.

But they stumbled into a rationalization. And I mean stumbled.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers and free agent Carmelo Anthony are pausing talks on a possible contract agreement unless the franchise makes a turn back toward pursuit of Western Conference playoffs contention, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony’s camp wondering if it made sense to bring Anthony, 34, into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.

If a washed-up Carmelo Anthony – regardless of the Lakers being on the same page or not – decided he didn’t want to sign in Los Angeles, this replaces LeBron throwing an inbound pass off the back of the backboard in a loss to the Suns as the Lakers’ low point this season.

I do wonder how much of this is spin, the Lakers coming up with a justification for not signing a player they never wanted to sign or Anthony finding a story to explain why he remains unsigned – or both.

The Lakers missing the playoffs would be embarrassing. At 4.5 games and two teams out, they’re a huge longshot to reach the postseason. But they have to try. Having LeBron in his prime demands it.

I never thought Anthony would help this team. But if they thought a week ago Anthony was the right player to help them win, I’m not sure why that assessment changes now.

Perhaps, the Lakers never actually believed Anthony was that player. The Rockets showed great care to protect Anthony’s ego, and maybe the Lakers are just being similarly considerate.

We’ll get a better idea of what actually happened here if and when Anthony signs elsewhere.

Zaza Pachulia bumps referee, gets ejected (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT – While shooting, Pistons center Zaza Pachulia got bumped by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, allowing Marc Gasol to block the shot. Kyle Lowry then pushed down Blake Griffin to get the rebound.

How mad was Pachulia?

He was so mad, he was madder than Griffin, a notorious complainer.

Pachulia heatedly argued with a referee, bumped him and got ejected from Detroit’s win over Toronto yesterday.

Neither telecast showed a great view of the bump, but the above video shows just as it was ending. My prediction: The NBA publishes a better angle while announcing a one-game suspension for Pachulia.