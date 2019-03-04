Report: Warriors to sign Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut helped the Warriors establish their franchise-altering defense then started for their 2015 championship team.
But by the time they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors seemed done with him. They traded him to the Mavericks to clear room to sign Kevin Durant.
Asked about the criticism he faced from Golden State on his way out the door, Bogut said: “This league is so two-faced and everybody is so fake. The same people who made those comments will see me tomorrow and shake my hand and ask me how my family is.”
Bogut might be right. He’s now seeing the other side of his former organization.
The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.
After leaving Golden State, Bogut never gained traction with the Mavericks, Cavaliers or Lakers. He fell out of the NBA entirely. The 34-year-old probably won’t contribute much to the Warriors.
They probably won’t expect much, anyway. They clearly preferred Robin Lopez, who didn’t get bought out by the Bulls. But they ultimately just wanted another big center behind DeMarcus Cousins, who’s still working his way back into peak form after tearing his Achilles last year. Golden State’s other options at center – Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell – are smaller. There will be some matchups Bogut can better handle if Cousins is limited.