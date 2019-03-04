Harry How/Getty Images

Report: Lakers expected to fire Luke Walton after season

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Even when saying Luke Walton would finish the season as Lakers coach, Lakers president Magic Johnson added, “unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”

Some vote of confidence.

The new information since: Johnson is unhappy with Walton’s offense, defense and assistant coaches. LeBron James‘ camp wants Walton fired. Veterans have squabbled with Walton. The Lakers have stumbled to a 30-33 record – 4.5 games and two teams out of playoff position.

Though the Lakers keep maintaining they’ll keep Walton through the rest of the season, there’s little confidence beyond.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season

Maybe people in league coaching circles see what we all see: A team that has failed to meet expectations, a coach working for a president who didn’t hire him, tepid endorsements from that president. Assuming the Lakers will fire Walton after the season is not a radical stance.

But people in coaching circles also sometimes have more information. That possibility adds heft to this report. Are the Lakers setting up a coaching search or even already lining up a replacement? That can be hard to keep quiet.

The Lakers will already have a hard enough time making the playoffs this year. Increased doubt about Walton’s future in Los Angeles will probably make that task even tougher.

Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘disengaged and detached’ from Celtics

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Winning locker rooms have energy — players are laughing and joking with each other, they talk about plans or places to eat, they throw jokes in as media members interview the guy in the next locker stall over.

The Celtics locker room is quiet. Seemingly every night, according to reports.

The chemistry problems are evident on the court, particularly defensively, as the Celtics have dropped 5-of-6 out of the All-Star break. The issues may start with the guy at the top of the pecking order, Kyrie Irving, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Sources around the team told me that Irving’s persona has changed, too: He’s become disengaged and detached from those around the team. There is talk that Irving’s friendships on the team start and end with Tatum, with whom he shares an agent. Two sources peg Irving’s change in demeanor to early February, around the time he was asked about the possibility of joining the New York Knicks next season. That’s when Irving infamously said he’d make the best decision for his family and that he didn’t “owe anybody s***.”

Irving joins Kevin Durant and a long line of NBA players who do not like the volume of public speculation around their futures. Which is both understandable and part of the job in today’s NBA. Like it or not. Irving forced his way out of LeBron James‘ shadow in Cleveland but doesn’t seem to like the direct spotlight on him now.

Irving has not been able to lead this Celtics team, one that was a preseason favorite to win the conference and now may not even have home court in the first round of the playoffs (Boston is the five seed, 2.5 back of four seed Philadelphia, and 3 back of the three seed Pacers). All the blame does not fall on Irving — Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens, Al Horford and every player in green gets a share of the blame — but if you’re the leader it’s your job to help break through this.

Irving seems more like a guy with one foot out the door.

That may not happen, and as O’Connor suggests he could sign a one-plus-one with the Celtics if they can secure Anthony Davis via trade. One way or another, the Celtics roster is going to look very different next season.

Report: Suns owner Sarver filled former GM’s office with goats, who defecated all over it

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
The Suns’ operations are reportedly causing concern around the NBA.

But what does that mean?

Most of Phoenix problems trace up to owner Robert Sarver. The dysfunction has seemed enhanced since Sarver fired general manager Ryan McDonough only nine days before the regular season, leaving James Jones as the highest-ranking executive in basketball operations. That just leaves more for Sarver.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

One longtime former player remembers the owner barging into the locker room following a loss to officiously instruct big men on how to set better screens. A former assistant coach was floored when Sarver confronted his boss on the way from the court to the coaches’ office immediately after the buzzer to berate him on his substitution patterns. Another former coach was taken aback when Sarver marched into the head coach’s office at halftime and insisted the team run a trap at an opposing point guard who had abused the Suns’ defense.

Former players and Suns coaches recount incidents of Sarver baiting opponents from his courtside seat, and even heckling Suns players or roaring to the bench to yank someone from the game.

FOUR YEARS AFTER naming McDonough general manager, Sarver acquired some live goats from a Diana Taurasi event at Talking Stick Resort Arena and planted them upstairs in McDonough’s office. The stunt was both a practical joke and an inspirational message — the Suns should find a GOAT of their own, one who dominates like Taurasi. The goats, unaware of their metaphorical connotation, proceeded to defecate all over McDonough’s office.

That goat story is hilarious. But that also sounds like a decision made on a whim that backfired. Sarver should have better anticipated how it’d go, but it sounds like he had playful intent.

I’m more taken aback by Sarver yelling at Phoenix’s bench to have a player pulled from the game. How is the coach supposed to respond? How is the player supposed to respond? That’s such damaging behavior – and only the start for Sarver.

I highly recommend reading Arnovitz’s piece in full. It further details problems with Sarver and Jones, who comes across as in way over his head.

The Suns need someone truly in charge of their front office. Ideally, not Sarver.

Danny Ainge: Brad Stevens deserves least blame ‘by far’ for Celtics’ problems

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
The Celtics are reeling. They’ve gone 1-5 since the All-Star break and face chemistry issues.

How much blame does Boston coach Brad Stevens deserve for the team’s struggles?

Celtics president Danny Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub, as transcribed by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“There’s blame to share for everybody, but I will say this: He’s the least, by far, of anybody that there is to blame,” Ainge said of Stevens.

“Because I know that Brad is going to be prepared, and I know that Brad is putting in the work to do whatever he can to try to help this team and fix this team. So, that is the very bottom of the rung.”

“I know that he takes more responsibility than anybody, in my opinion, as to the success and lack of success,” Ainge added. “He takes ownership in the things he needs to do better.

“Anyway, he’s the least of all the problems that we have on our team right now.”

Ainge could have easily left it at, “There’s blame to share for everybody.” His strong support for Stevens seems like a message to Celtics players to get in line behind the coach.

I wonder how that goes over in the locker room.

Stevens remains a highly respected coach. He did an excellent job in Boston the previous four years.

But, at Butler and with the Celtics previously, he has largely succeeded by overachieving with moderate talent. He develops strong equalitarian-leaning game plans, communicates them well and gets his players to buy in.

The challenge in Boston this year is different.

The Celtics are loaded with at least theoretical talent. Kyrie Irving is a star. Gordon Hayward was a star before he got hurt. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier played big roles on a team that reached the conference finals without Irving and Hayward last year then have had to take backseats this year. Al Horford and Marcus Smart can’t be ignored, and the way he played until lately, neither could Marcus Morris.

Irving’s leadership has been turbulent. His impending free agency casts a cloud over everything. Rozier and Morris are also in contract years.

It’s a lot for a coach to manage. Stevens not totally flourishing in this situation is not necessarily an indictment of him. This is new ground for him, and he can learn on the job.

But it does seem Stevens must coach better for Boston to realize its potential.

Report: Warriors to sign Andrew Bogut

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Andrew Bogut helped the Warriors establish their franchise-altering defense then started for their 2015 championship team.

But by the time they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors seemed done with him. They traded him to the Mavericks to clear room to sign Kevin Durant.

Asked about the criticism he faced from Golden State on his way out the door, Bogut said: “This league is so two-faced and everybody is so fake. The same people who made those comments will see me tomorrow and shake my hand and ask me how my family is.”

Bogut might be right. He’s now seeing the other side of his former organization.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.

After leaving Golden State, Bogut never gained traction with the Mavericks, Cavaliers or Lakers. He fell out of the NBA entirely. The 34-year-old probably won’t contribute much to the Warriors.

They probably won’t expect much, anyway. They clearly preferred Robin Lopez, who didn’t get bought out by the Bulls. But they ultimately just wanted another big center behind DeMarcus Cousins, who’s still working his way back into peak form after tearing his Achilles last year. Golden State’s other options at center – Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell – are smaller. There will be some matchups Bogut can better handle if Cousins is limited.