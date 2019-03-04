Mike Budenholzer thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo should be considered for DPOY

Look, I’m biased here. Giannis Antetokounmpo is this year’s MVP, and it’s not even close. The case for James Harden is strong, but the narrative — which is at least half the battle — is in favor of the Greek Freak. I don’t have any doubts about Antetokounmpo winning MVP this season.
The Milwaukee Bucks star has been incredible on offense, but it’s his defensive prowess that’s made him the complete package. Antetokounmpo has the best defensive box plus/minus in the NBA, the best individual defensive rating, and the most defensive win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com. He’s a beast, and he should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I even said as much during our PBT mid-season awards.
The only problem with that? Only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon have won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season before.
So it’s going to be a tall ask to get Antetokounmpo both awards in 2019. If it’s any consolation, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer agrees with me. At least he does indirectly.
Via Twitter:
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is MVP: “Yes. Yes! He’s leading us defensively. Everyone sees what he does offensively. He sets the tone for our culture, for our work ethic. I would love for him to be in the [Defensive Player of the Year] conversation.” pic.twitter.com/A6IqMbAFp9
Three Things to Know: James Harden drops 42, Celtics roll over in face of adversity. Again.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) James Harden drops 42, Celtics roll over in the face of adversity. Again. James Harden puts unique pressures on a defense. He’s physical and knows how to use his shoulder to create space going to the rim. He’s got ridiculous handles. He’s got the best step-back in the game. He is a good passer who can find shooters when you collapse on him. And it helps when he gets away with this.
When faced with those pressures Sunday, on national television, the Celtics just folded. Again. Houston was in control almost the entire game and won 115-104, handing the Celtics their fifth loss in six games since the All-Star break (and now Boston heads out on a four-game road trip through the West). Harden finished with 42.
Once again the Celtics played like a bunch of individuals, and that is more obvious on defense than anywhere else. Houston’s Eric Gordon had 20 points in the first half, yet early in the third quarter Boston lost him off cuts on consecutive possessions. It forced Brad Stevens to call a timeout. Who led the team after that? Semi Ojeleyeyelled at them in the huddle. Jaylen Brown had another high-energy outing off the bench (he’s got to start for the struggling Marcus Morris).
Kyrie Irving? Sure he had 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but after the game he seemed a combination of angry, frustrated, and detached. He didn’t sound like a leader.
"We'll see." is the same thing I tell my daughter when she asks if we can do something and I know there is no way in hell we are doing that thing she asked to do. pic.twitter.com/QGlxNEtJeE
There is plenty of blame to go around — Irving, Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge, frankly every player gets a little — but what the Celtics need is leadership. Someone to unify them. Someone to get them to believe in themselves. Someone to get them to put out a focused effort nightly.
I’m just not sure that person is in the locker room. I’m not sure there is time for them to pull this all together before the playoffs.
2) Trae Young hits ridiculous three then gets even more ridiculous ejection for stare down of Kris Dunn. I get why NBA referees are frustrated — players seem to complain about every call, even the obvious ones, and will try to incite the crowd with gestures while doing it. The referees feel more targeted than they have in a long time.
But overreaction calls like this one don’t help. This is just ridiculous.
Atlanta’s Trae Young hit a deep three over Kris Dunn then starred down Dunn a little — and got tossed for taunting.
Even the Bulls players were at a loss.
It’s an emotional game. It’s entertainment. Let the players show that — it’s why we tune in. We want them to care, to be passionate, to talk a little smack and stare some guys down. Some lines should not be crossed, but Young was nowhere near that.
3) Detroit beats Toronto in OT improving to 9-2 in last 11. Suddenly the Detroit Pistons are emerging as a team the elite would like to avoid in the first round of the playoffs in the East.
It started 15 games ago when Andre Drummond returned from concussion protocol, since then he has averaged 20.5 points a game on 62.6 percent shooting, and he’s grabbing 15.7 rebounds a game. Add to that point guard Reggie Jackson started to find his groove. And Blake Griffin has stepped up in the shot-creating/leader role, and is even hitting circus shots like this (although this one didn’t count).
Sunday the Raptors sat Kawhi Leonard (load management) but the team still came in 13-4 without him, they are still deep with talent (Kyle Lowry had an impressive 35 on the night). The Pistons were deeper for a day. Griffin had 27 points, Drummond added 15 points and 17 rebounds, Jackson had 19 including a clutch three in overtime, and Luke Kennard added 19 off the bench, too.
The Pistons are clicking, 9-2 in their last 11 with a +10.9 net rating. They’ve had the best offense in the NBA during that stretch, at 118.1 per 100 (and the defense is fifth in the league).
With Sunday’s win, the Pistons are at .500 (31-31) and are the sixth seed now in the East. Keep playing like this and Detroit will make life difficult for some team in the first round of the playoffs.
DeMarcus Cousins wears shoes to honor memory of Stephon Clark (PHOTO)
Several rallies were held in the city of Sacramento last year after Sacramento Police killed an unarmed man, Stephon Clark, in his grandmother’s backyard. Clark, 22, was holding a cell phone that police said they thought was a weapon.
On Saturday, after word came down of no charges being filed against Mercadal and Robinet, Cousins decided to honor Clark’s memory with a special set of shoes for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Phildaelphia 76ers.
Via Twitter:
In aftermath of two Sacramento Police officers who will not face charges for killing Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man, DeMarcus Cosuins will wear these tonight in his honor. @boogiecousins also paid for his funeral. pic.twitter.com/fbazBKJsZ5