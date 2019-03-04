Kyrie Irving: “I didn’t really come into this game to… be a celebrity”

Mar 4, 2019
Walking into the TD Garden before Sunday’s game, Kyrie Irving was being followed by cameramen for that “player walking into arena pregame” shot that is standard for NBA games, college football games, Premier League soccer games and plenty of other sports. Irving’s comment was, “I’m not gonna miss any of this s*** when I’m done playing.”

After the game, where the Celtics were easily handled by the Rockets, Irving gave short answers to every question that came his way.

Asked about it Monday, Irving said he doesn’t like all the focus on celebrity and where he plays next and not basketball.

Here’s the money quote:

“I didn’t really come into this game to be cameras in my face, be famous, be a celebrity, whatever embodies that. It’s a little hard for me. I wanted those things when I was younger, but now… I just want to play basketball at a very high level.”

Um….

Irving doesn’t like the fact he doesn’t control the narrative, and with the way the Celtics are playing — and with him acting disengaged from the team — his leadership and the team are being called into question. He left Cleveland to get out of LeBron James‘ shadow, but this is what being in the direct spotlight is like.

Tuning out all that noise, and getting the team to do the same and start to play near its potential, is life for an elite player in the NBA now. Like it or not. It’s part of the job description for Irving.

Nets’ Joe Harris drops Luka Doncic with dribble move (VIDEO)

Mar 4, 2019
If you didn’t know who he was before, you remember the Nets’ Joe Harris as the guy who beat Stephen Curry at the All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest. In Curry’s hometown. That takes some ice water in the veins.

Monday night, Luka Doncic found out Harris can do more than just spot up.

Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell drove to the free throw line, and when the Dallas defense collapsed he kicked it out to Harris at the arc. Doncic closed out hard, Harris put the ball on the floor, and… timber.

Doncic got some back. He drained a half-courter to beat the halftime buzzer.

Then Doncic put one up on Harris with his stepback.

Brooklyn was in complete control of this game through three quarters.

Bulls’ owner on if Paxson, Forman will be back: “Absolutely. We believe they’ve done a great job. “

Mar 4, 2019
Was this really even in doubt?

There certainly have been times in the past when questioning the moves of Bulls’ president John Paxson and GM Gar Forman was a favorite pastime around the league, as was questioning the wisdom of keeping them around. The Bulls ownership, now led by Michael Reinsdorf, stuck with them anyway.

If the Bulls didn’t fire GarPAx then, it certainly isn’t going to happen now.

The pair has done a solid job recently and the Bulls are starting to round into something. What exactly remains to be seen, but Lauri Markkanen has played like a future All-Star since returning from injury, Zach LaVine has earned his big contract as a scorer (for this year, at least) and become an improved playmaker, Otto Porter is a good fit, Wendell Carter Jr. looks like a keeper, and in their last 10 games the Bulls are 6-4 with a +1.7 net rating. The Bulls are taking steps forward.

So when K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune asked Reinsdorf if Paxson and Forman were coming back, you knew what the answer would be.

Absolutely. We believe they’ve done a great job. I know that in this market, with some of our fans and some in the media, they look at it differently. That perplexes me…

Right now, we’re going through our second rebuild. That also mystifies me. I listen to some people who reach out to me asking how many rebuilds can we do. This is our second rebuild. And given where we are today, I think for Year 2 of our rebuild to have two potential All-Stars in Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine and a great draft pick in Wendell Carter Jr., we’re in good shape. Wendell injured himself, but I think we have a good enough sample size to know he’s going to be a solid NBA player. I think he’ll bring a lot to the defensive end and he’s very skilled. And then the trade for Otto Porter Jr., I know it’s only eight games, but the numbers speak for themselves. The offensive output has increased dramatically.

When asked about coach Jim Boylen, Reinsdorf sounded like the coach would return, too. Which was always the preferred plan in Chicago.

The Bulls are going to end up with another high draft pick — if the season ended today, Chicago would have a 12.5 percent shot at the No. 1 pick could land anywhere from 1-8, there’s a lot more fluctuation now. There’s a 25.7 percent chance they get the No. 6 pick (the highest odds of any one landing spot), which even in what is considered a down draft should land them a future rotation player such as Romeo Langford of Indiana or Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech.

The Bulls are in a good spot, this time GarPax should be given a chance.

Pistons’ Zaza Pachulia fined $25,000 for getting in face of official after call

Mar 4, 2019
Zaza Pachulia was hot. Too hot.

On a shot late in the third quarter, the Pistons’ big man thought he was fouled by the Raptors Pascal Siakam, a push that allowed Marc Gasol to block the shot. Both Pachulia and Blake Griffin, pushed by Kyle Lowry, ended up on the ground. There was no call. Pachulia was yelling at a referee, appeared to bump the official to the eyes our own Dan Feldman who was in the building (although the video does not confirm that), and quickly got ejected.

Everyone knew what was coming next: Pachulia has been fined $25,000 by the league for “confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

The Pistons went on to win the game in overtime. Detroit has won 9-of-11 and moved into the six seed in the East. Not that any of that impresses Blake Griffin.

 

Warriors’ Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney reportedly day-to-day

Mar 4, 2019
At this point, it feels like the only thing that will keep the Warriors from a three-peat is injuries.

So when Klay Thompson injured his knee on this play against Orlando, there was concern.

The good news is the MRI came back clean, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That’s good news for the Warriors, who are the top seed in the West but only 1.5 games ahead of the Nuggets. Golden State would like to keep home court throughout the West playoffs (whether they would have home court in the Finals depends on which team comes out of that open field).

Steve Kerr has leaned on Kevon Looney as the backup center behind DeMarcus Cousins because of Looney’s athleticism and consistency (it’s the second thing that keeps him in front of the erratic Jordan Bell), but the Warriors may be without Looney for a little while.

Looney already was out for the game against the Sixers on Saturday and is clearly going to miss more time. Bell will be the man for now, and eventually it looks like Andrew Bogut could get some of those minutes when he comes over.