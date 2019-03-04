Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Danny Ainge: Brad Stevens deserves least blame ‘by far’ for Celtics’ problems

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Celtics are reeling. They’ve gone 1-5 since the All-Star break and face chemistry issues.

How much blame does Boston coach Brad Stevens deserve for the team’s struggles?

Celtics president Danny Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub, as transcribed by Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“There’s blame to share for everybody, but I will say this: He’s the least, by far, of anybody that there is to blame,” Ainge said of Stevens.

“Because I know that Brad is going to be prepared, and I know that Brad is putting in the work to do whatever he can to try to help this team and fix this team. So, that is the very bottom of the rung.”

“I know that he takes more responsibility than anybody, in my opinion, as to the success and lack of success,” Ainge added. “He takes ownership in the things he needs to do better.

“Anyway, he’s the least of all the problems that we have on our team right now.”

Ainge could have easily left it at, “There’s blame to share for everybody.” His strong support for Stevens seems like a message to Celtics players to get in line behind the coach.

I wonder how that goes over in the locker room.

Stevens remains a highly respected coach. He did an excellent job in Boston the previous four years.

But, at Butler and with the Celtics previously, he has largely succeeded by overachieving with moderate talent. He develops strong equalitarian-leaning game plans, communicates them well and gets his players to buy in.

The challenge in Boston this year is different.

The Celtics are loaded with at least theoretical talent. Kyrie Irving is a star. Gordon Hayward was a star before he got hurt. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier played big roles on a team that reached the conference finals without Irving and Hayward last year then have had to take backseats this year. Al Horford and Marcus Smart can’t be ignored, and the way he played until lately, neither could Marcus Morris.

Irving’s leadership has been turbulent. His impending free agency casts a cloud over everything. Rozier and Morris are also in contract years.

It’s a lot for a coach to manage. Stevens not totally flourishing in this situation is not necessarily an indictment of him. This is new ground for him, and he can learn on the job.

But it does seem Stevens must coach better for Boston to realize its potential.

Report: Warriors to sign Andrew Bogut

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Andrew Bogut helped the Warriors establish their franchise-altering defense then started for their 2015 championship team.

But by the time they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors seemed done with him. They traded him to the Mavericks to clear room to sign Kevin Durant.

Asked about the criticism he faced from Golden State on his way out the door, Bogut said: “This league is so two-faced and everybody is so fake. The same people who made those comments will see me tomorrow and shake my hand and ask me how my family is.”

Bogut might be right. He’s now seeing the other side of his former organization.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign center Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he receives his letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The clearing process is expected to take about 48 hours, sources said.

After leaving Golden State, Bogut never gained traction with the Mavericks, Cavaliers or Lakers. He fell out of the NBA entirely. The 34-year-old probably won’t contribute much to the Warriors.

They probably won’t expect much, anyway. They clearly preferred Robin Lopez, who didn’t get bought out by the Bulls. But they ultimately just wanted another big center behind DeMarcus Cousins, who’s still working his way back into peak form after tearing his Achilles last year. Golden State’s other options at center – Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell – are smaller. There will be some matchups Bogut can better handle if Cousins is limited.

Report: Lakers pausing talks with Carmelo Anthony

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
5 Comments

LeBron James has quietly and not-so-quietly said he wants the Lakers to sign Carmelo Anthony.

The Lakers have seemed less interested.

They reportedly would sign him only if they had an open roster spot and didn’t have to waive anyone. Well, they opened a roster spot just before the trade deadline by dealing Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley. A tepid buyout market left few other candidates for that vacancy. If the Lakers didn’t want Anthony, they were were running out of excuses for not signing him.

But they stumbled into a rationalization. And I mean stumbled.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers and free agent Carmelo Anthony are pausing talks on a possible contract agreement unless the franchise makes a turn back toward pursuit of Western Conference playoffs contention, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season — until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony’s camp wondering if it made sense to bring Anthony, 34, into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs, league sources said.

If a washed-up Carmelo Anthony – regardless of the Lakers being on the same page or not – decided he didn’t want to sign in Los Angeles, this replaces LeBron throwing an inbound pass off the back of the backboard in a loss to the Suns as the Lakers’ low point this season.

I do wonder how much of this is spin, the Lakers coming up with a justification for not signing a player they never wanted to sign or Anthony finding a story to explain why he remains unsigned – or both.

The Lakers missing the playoffs would be embarrassing. At 4.5 games and two teams out, they’re a huge longshot to reach the postseason. But they have to try. Having LeBron in his prime demands it.

I never thought Anthony would help this team. But if they thought a week ago Anthony was the right player to help them win, I’m not sure why that assessment changes now.

Perhaps, the Lakers never actually believed Anthony was that player. The Rockets showed great care to protect Anthony’s ego, and maybe the Lakers are just being similarly considerate.

We’ll get a better idea of what actually happened here if and when Anthony signs elsewhere.

Zaza Pachulia bumps referee, gets ejected (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT – While shooting, Pistons center Zaza Pachulia got bumped by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, allowing Marc Gasol to block the shot. Kyle Lowry then pushed down Blake Griffin to get the rebound.

How mad was Pachulia?

He was so mad, he was madder than Griffin, a notorious complainer.

Pachulia heatedly argued with a referee, bumped him and got ejected from Detroit’s win over Toronto yesterday.

Neither telecast showed a great view of the bump, but the above video shows just as it was ending. My prediction: The NBA publishes a better angle while announcing a one-game suspension for Pachulia.

Report: Pau Gasol surrendered $2.5 million of Spurs contract

Pau Gasol
AP
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) Pau Gasol signed with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, two days after the 38-year-old Spanish center reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.

In 1,223 career games with Memphis, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago and San Antonio, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.59 blocks and 33.5 minutes. He is one of four players with over 20,000 points, 11,000 rebounds, 3,500 assists and 1,500 blocks in his career, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The 7-footer helped the Lakers win titles in 2009 and 2010.