Blake Griffin scores 27, Pistons top Raptors 112-107 in OT (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons finished with plays at both ends of the court to beat the Toronto Raptors 112-107 in overtime on Sunday night.

Detroit took advantage of Toronto resting star forward Kawhi Leonard less than 48 hours after he made the go-ahead shot in the closing seconds of their win over Portland.

The highly charged, closely contested game in Detroit may be a first-round matchup in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation, and in the extra period.

Reggie Jackson put the Pistons up 96-91 with 1:56 left and turned the ball over on a no-look pass on their next possession. Kyle Lowry scored Toronto’s next five points and OG Anunoby tipped in a shot with 25.6 seconds left to tie the score at 100.

Lowry had the Raptors’ first seven points in overtime, giving them a 107-102 lead with 2:22 remaining. The cushion wasn’t big enough.

The Pistons rallied and Andre Drummond made two free throws to put them ahead 109-107 with 46.1 seconds left. Lowry missed a contested layup with seven seconds left and Detroit made free throws to seal the win.

Lowry scored a season-high 35 points and Pascal Siakam had 21 points.

Jackson scored 19 points and Drummond added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Detroit led by 13 points in the opening quarter and didn’t trail until Marc Gasol made a 3-pointer with 8-plus minutes left in the third.

The go-ahead shot came shortly after Toronto got fired up because Siakam and Danny Green were called for technical fouls for arguing with officials. Detroit’s Zaza Pachulia was ejected after getting called for two technical fouls for screaming at officials and he will likely be disciplined by the NBA for bumping a referee.

Raptors: Jeremy Lin started in Leonard’s place and was 0 for 8 and scored only one point. …. Leonard went through a workout on the court before the game and studied previous games on a laptop in a front-row seat.

Pistons: Luke Kennard became the 10th player in franchise history to make at least five 3-pointers in two straight games and finished with 19 points. … Reggie Bullock, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, made the winning shot as time expired in November when Detroit won at Toronto 106-104 as Dwane Casey made an emotional return to face his former team.

Raptors: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Several rallies were held in the city of Sacramento last year after Sacramento Police killed an unarmed man, Stephon Clark, in his grandmother’s backyard. Clark, 22, was holding a cell phone that police said they thought was a weapon.

The officers who killed Clark — Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet — will escape prosecution in his death, according to a recent announcement. According to an independent autopsy, Clark was shot eight times by police, including six times in his back.

The incident sparked outrage, and the rallies delayed multiple Sacramento Kings games. Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins offered to pay for Clark’s funeral, and NBA teams even wore shirts speaking of accountability for police methodology.

On Saturday, after word came down of no charges being filed against Mercadal and Robinet, Cousins decided to honor Clark’s memory with a special set of shoes for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Phildaelphia 76ers.

Via Twitter:

Cousins is still obviously deeply connected to the Sacramento area and likely always will be.

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson is now sort of a punchline, the guy who was standing in the way of the best team of the past decade. Now Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are multiple-time champions, and Jackson is back calling games.

Jackson famously had a comment in 2015 chastising young players for trying to emulate Curry. Essentially, Jackson said that he felt Curry had hurt the game of basketball with a combination of his influence and his unattainable skill.

Via NBC Bay Area:

“To a degree, he’s hurt the game,” Jackson said on ABC. “And what I mean by that is I go into these high school gyms, I watch these kids and the first thing they do is run to the three-point line. You are not Steph Curry.”

The team didn’t like that much, and the quote has been mocked as time has gone on. But now Green says he feels as though he can sort of see where Jackson was coming from.

Via Twitter:

Any opinion on Curry affecting high school basketball as a whole is, by definition, anecdotal. The only way you could prove Curry was hurting these kids’ decision-making would be to sample shot selection and ball movement, then compare it with prior data to find the trend. Even then, you’d have to show there was a downturn in efficiency from these supposed shifts, all of which is impossible to put into reality.

Who knows if Curry has poisoned the minds of basketball youth? Anecdotally, it seems to me that many high school coaches are hardass goobers, the likes of which will pull you for a simple mistake (or in the case of one coach I knew, would pull you if you shot a 3-pointer at all).

This probably just amounts to “kids these days” from Green, which does start happening to you when you hit a certain age. Green is only 28, so perhaps this is a little young for him to be lamenting how it used to be “in the good old days”. There have been ballhog jerks for as long as basketball has existed, and if those kids are now taking 3-pointers instead of contested floaters maybe the math will work out in the positive?

All I know is I don’t think Curry is damaging to high school kids. Most of my high school ball intake these days comes in the form of the Les Schwab Invitational, and it seems to me that teams from all over the country still work in pretty similar ways to when they did when I was in high school not so long ago. Rigid systems still feel like they’re the guiding way in high school ball, and if anything the writers I was with at LSI this year were surprised there wasn’t more 3-point shooting.

Keep shooting your shot, kids. You’re our only hope.

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Kris Dunn and Trae Young are two young Eastern Conference point guards on bad teams. Young is a 2019 Rookie of the Year candidate with the Atlanta Hawks while Dunn is struggling to get his career back on track with the Chicago Bulls. As the two squared off at United Center in Chicago, a first quarter row set both players off.

The teams were headed for a break in the action in the first with less than six minutes to go when Young did what he does best, shooting a long 3-pointer after stoppage. Dunn appeared to sort of walk under Young’s shooting arm as he landed, which prompted the Hawks guard to grab Dunn ever to slightly. Dunn then followed Young and slapped him in the back of the head, and the two turned to meet each other.

Via Twitter:

Dunn and Young were separated quickly, and both were given technical fouls. Still, it’s not often you see a guy get away with straight up slapping a dude in the back of the dome.

Then in the third quarter, with their little altercation still fresh in their minds and the competitive juices flowing, Young stared down Dunn after hitting a 3-pointer.

That prompted referees to eject Young.

Via Twitter:

I don’t think NBA officiating is of particular note from game-to-game, but the variance this season in the league has certainly been something. This is pretty ridiculous, and if we get comment from the NBA about this I’d be curious to see if Young did something particularly egregious to warrant the ejection of a star player like this.

At least it wasn’t the weakest ejection in NBA history:

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Kevin Durant seems like a hard guy to pin down. The Golden State Warriors forward is a bit ethereal, and we don’t know if he’s even going to remain in the Bay Area after this year.

Still, Durant hasn’t made an effort to be openly weird in the kind of cheesy way that Kyrie Irving has over in Boston. The way Durant seems weird is by getting caught with his own burner account on Twitter.

But this? This is weird.

Via Twitter:

I’m not even sure what to say about this.

The Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-117.